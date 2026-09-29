GL Chemtec Establishes US Entity and Names Adam Kujath as Next Chief Executive Officer

OAKVILLE, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CDMO--GL Chemtec International Limited ("GL Chemtec" or "the Company"), a leader in the research, development, and GMP production of complex active pharmaceutical ingredients (API’s) and advanced polymer chemistries for drug delivery, drug functionalization and formulation for drug, medical device and combination products, is pleased to announce the appointment of Adam Kujath as its next Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") of the Company. Adam will succeed Dr. Gamil Alhakimi, GL’s co-founder, who has led the Company’s technical platform development and growth to date. Gamil will continue to support GL Chemtec through the transition and on its Board of Directors.

Adam's appointment reflects GL Chemtec's continued commitment to expanding its advanced chemistry and polymer platforms in development through GMP production, as well as enhancing its US presence as the Company enters its next phase of growth. As GL Chemtec expands its global customer engagement and advances its marketing and operational strategies around its service platform, the Board sought a CEO with the technical, operational and strategic expertise to accelerate that trajectory. Adam brings extensive executive, technical and commercial leadership experience across the complex drug and advanced material spaces. He brings a proven track record in operational transformation and delivery in the development and commercialization of innovative drug and medical products with partners worldwide. His deep technical and GMP experience plus strong reputation for partnering with sponsors in drug development make him exceptionally well positioned to guide GL Chemtec through this critical stage of its growth. Additionally, with the formation of its US entity, GL Chemtec will further enable direct partnership in the US while supporting future growth strategies.

Under founding CEO Gamil Alhakimi’s leadership, GL Chemtec has grown its capabilities in complex API and advanced polymer technologies, including drug and medical product design, development and manufacture. Its expertise in organic synthesis, functionalized hydrogels, PEGylation, HA-functionalization, nano-encapsulation, co-polymer development, and conjugation for advanced drug delivery has built a strong foundation for the Company's next chapter of deepening its development capacity and further driving its GMP expansion and production scales. Dr. Alhakimi remains fully committed to GL Chemtec and will work closely with Adam and the Board of Directors to ensure a smooth and successful transition. Dr. Alhakimi commented, “It has been the privilege of my career to lead GL Chemtec through a period of tremendous growth and innovation. As the Company enters its next chapter, I am confident that Adam is the right leader to take GL Chemtec forward. His strategic vision, operational discipline, and deep industry expertise make him exceptionally well suited to lead our team into this next stage of growth.”

Adam Kujath, incoming CEO of GL Chemtec, added, “I am honored to join GL Chemtec at such a pivotal moment in the Company’s growth. GL Chemtec has built a strong foundation in advanced synthesis, drug, and polymer technologies with a reputation for innovation and delivery with both biopharma and medical product customers. I see tremendous opportunity to build on that foundation—deepening our complex API and polymer platforms and scaling our GMP production capabilities to be able to serve our existing and future partners even better. I look forward to working alongside the talented GL Chemtec team to deliver this to our customers.”

Kirtland Poss, Chairman of the Board of GL Chemtec, said, “On behalf of the Board, I am delighted to welcome Adam as GL Chemtec’s next Chief Executive Officer. Adam’s combination of strategic insight, operational expertise, and multi-national business experience make him a great fit for GL Chemtec as we enter this next stage of growth. We are excited about the opportunity ahead and confident that Adam is the right leader to help the Company realize its full potential.”

ABOUT ADAM KUJATH

Adam Kujath brings extensive executive leadership experience in the drug development, GMP manufacturing and advanced material and medical product industries, with a strong track record in operational growth and delivery with leading pharmaceutical and medical product sponsors worldwide. He has advised Boards, managed large CDMO facility and operational expansions, and led global leadership teams through organizational development, strategic initiatives and commercial growth strategies. He brings significant business, technical, quality system, and operational experience across the United States, Europe, UK, APAC and Canada.

ABOUT GL CHEMTEC

GL Chemtec International is headquartered in Oakville, Ontario. Founded in 2002, GL Chemtec leverages its complex API and polymer chemistry platforms and capabilities in the research, development, scale-up and commercial production of advanced chemical and polymers for both drug and medical product development. The Company continues to expand its North American operations, international customer base, and commercialization strategy. For more information, please visit: www.glchemtec.ca.

ABOUT EDGEWATER CAPITAL PARTNERS

Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Edgewater Capital Partners is a sector-focused private equity firm investing in lower middle-market performance materials and services businesses. The firm has extensive experience in investing in the people, technology, and facilities to accelerate the growth trajectory of niche manufacturers of specialty chemicals, life sciences, advanced materials, and engineered components. Over twenty years of industry specific investing has allowed the firm to develop a deep understanding of the complexities and nuances common to these businesses. For more information on Edgewater Capital Partners, visit www.edgewatercapital.com.

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