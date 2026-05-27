Ginkgo Datapoints, Tangible Scientific, and Inductive Bio Launch ADME-One™: a High-Throughput ADME Platform That Brings Pharmacokinetic Projection Earlier in Drug Discovery

New co-developed product delivers a complete Tier 1 ADME panel coupled with best-in-class AI-driven human pharmacokinetic (PK) projection and integrated compound management —enabling scientists to make lead-optimization-quality decisions starting in hit identification

BOSTON, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA) today announced that its Datapoints offering is launching ADME-One™, a fully integrated ADME platform for drug discovery teams co-developed with Tangible Scientific and Inductive Bio. ADME-One delivers a high-throughput Tier 1 ADME (absorption, distribution, metabolism, and excretion) panel paired with best-in-class AI-powered human pharmacokinetic (PK) projection and fully integrated compound management. The launch builds on the three companies' strategic partnership, announced in August 2025, to deploy AI-driven, lab-in-the-loop workflows across the biopharma industry.

ADME-One is designed to break a cycle that has constrained small molecule drug discovery for decades: Due to the economic limitations of traditional data generation methods, comprehensive ADME profiling is typically reserved for lead optimization after teams have determined their lead series. When liabilities surface at this later stage, the cost of fixing them is highest. ADME-One changes that calculus, allowing discovery teams to characterize entire series with integrated, data-driven decisions in stages as early as hit identification. The result is fewer surprises, fewer wasted synthesis cycles, and a better ability to identify and test the compounds most likely to succeed in humans.

A Single, Integrated Workflow Across Three Category Leaders

ADME-One unites three best-in-class capabilities in one packaged service:

Ginkgo Datapoints: Data Generation. All five Tier 1 assays (microsomal stability, cell permeability, kinetic solubility, CYP inhibition, and plasma protein binding) are executed end-to-end in Ginkgo's automated laboratory in Boston. Validated, standardized workflows produce AI-ready data without the variability of manual handling.

All five Tier 1 assays (microsomal stability, cell permeability, kinetic solubility, CYP inhibition, and plasma protein binding) are executed end-to-end in Ginkgo's automated laboratory in Boston. Validated, standardized workflows produce AI-ready data without the variability of manual handling. Inductive Bio: AI-Driven Contextualization. Inductive Bio's Compass platform turns the experimental panel into actionable human PK projections, integrating disparate individual ADME datapoints into a single multiparameter optimization endpoint that guides compound prioritization. The company's ADMET models are independently validated as best-in-class, having recently won both the 2025 ASAP and 2026 ExpansionRx OpenADMET blind prediction challenges, two of the most rigorous public benchmarks in the field.

Inductive Bio's Compass platform turns the experimental panel into actionable human PK projections, integrating disparate individual ADME datapoints into a single multiparameter optimization endpoint that guides compound prioritization. The company's ADMET models are independently validated as best-in-class, having recently won both the 2025 ASAP and 2026 ExpansionRx OpenADMET blind prediction challenges, two of the most rigorous public benchmarks in the field. Tangible Scientific: Compound Management. Customers submit compounds and receive results. Tangible handles compound intake, plating, real-time tracking, and management for every ADME-One order, eliminating the logistics overhead that typically accompanies outsourced ADME work.

Impact on Drug Discovery

"With ADME-One, we're both lowering the price of an ADME panel and transforming when and to what extent this data is effectively used in the drug discovery process," said John Androsavich, General Manager at Ginkgo Datapoints. "For the first time, chemists can efficiently characterize the entire series in hit identification. That fundamentally changes the quality of decisions teams make at the earliest stages of a program, where derisking is most needed. By combining automation, AI, and integrated logistics in a single domestic workflow, Ginkgo and our partners are demonstrating and making available the workflows that the Bio × AI era of drug discovery demands."

"We are at a moment in the application of AI to medicine where discovery teams can generate and prioritize drug candidates faster than their physical operations can validate them. Manifests get reconciled by hand, orders move through email threads, and senior scientists spend hours per week chasing shipments and tracking inventory across vendors. Tangible's role in ADME-One is to make the handoffs between design and data disappear, so discovery teams can validate candidates at the speed their AI investments promised," said Adham Chebbani, Co-founder of Tangible Scientific.

"The question every drug program is really trying to answer is which compound is most likely to achieve a safe and efficacious human dose," said Josh Haimson, CEO at Inductive Bio. "The Inductive platform lets drug hunters rank millions of compounds by predicted human dose, using state-of-the-art AI models that placed first in both OpenADMET competitions. With ADME-One, we move those compounds from the virtual lab to the wet lab in a tight feedback loop, surfacing the most promising ideas from day one. This is what AI-driven discovery looks like in practice: better decisions earlier, fewer dead ends later, and higher-quality medicines reaching patients sooner."

Together, the three partners deliver unified, contextualized ADME data in a streamlined workstream with rapid turnaround, all at a price point several times lower than the industry standard. Against the backdrop of U.S. and European drug developers reshoring preclinical efforts in response to the BIOSECURE Act and growing demand for data sovereignty, ADME-One delivers a fully U.S.-based workflow at pricing that beats offshore alternatives. Automated workflows return results in days rather than weeks, and because every run is standardized, each screening campaign contributes to better future predictions, delivering the volume, consistency, and metadata richness that AI-driven discovery depends on.

To drive ADME-One's product strategy, Ginkgo Datapoints has added Jonathan Grob to its leadership team as Vice President of Small Molecules. Grob brings deep expertise in medicinal chemistry, automation, and technology development from prior roles at Novartis and Valo Health. His hire reflects Ginkgo's continued investment in building the strongest next-generation, AI-enabled small molecule drug discovery team in the industry, complementing the platform's automation and data generation capabilities with seasoned scientific leadership.

Get Started on ADME-One

Drug discovery teams interested in early access or volume engagements are encouraged to contact Ginkgo Datapoints, Tangible Scientific, or Inductive Bio directly. Existing customers can contact their account representative to enable access to ADME-One. New customers can email datapoints@ginkgobioworks.com and visit our website at https://datapoints.ginkgo.bio/services#small-molecule-adme

The three partners host the New England Drug Metabolism Discussion Group (NEDMDG) meeting on May 27 in Boston where they will share additional technical details, validation data, and customer case studies.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks builds the tools that make biology easier to engineer for everyone. The company offers autonomous laboratories that replace manual laboratory work with robotics in the lab, greatly improving the productivity of scientists. Ginkgo's in-house autonomous lab is also available as a "Cloud Lab" through our Datapoints and Solutions contract research services. For more information, visit ginkgobioworks.com, read our blog, or follow us on social media channels such as X (@Ginkgo), Instagram (@GinkgoBioworks), Threads (@GinkgoBioworks), or LinkedIn.

About Tangible Scientific

Tangible Scientific is a tech-enabled compound management platform that removes the logistics bottleneck between design and data. From its Natick, MA facility, Tangible takes operational custody of customer compounds, handling storage, reformatting, plating, and same-day courier service to Boston-area partners including Ginkgo. AI-powered manifest reconciliation, real-time order tracking, and structured data return run through a single interface, giving discovery teams the quality of an in-house compound operation without the cost of building one. For more information, visit tangiblescientific.com.

About Inductive Bio

Inductive builds virtual chemistry labs that help drug hunters design higher quality molecules, faster. Inductive's virtual labs are designed to scale proven scientific best practices across medicinal chemistry, computational chemistry, DMPK, and safety, enabling teams to make higher-quality decisions consistently throughout discovery. Inside these virtual labs, AI chemistry assistants, predictive ADMET and PK models, and human-relevant digital organ technologies work together to help scientists evaluate more hypotheses in silico and surface key risks earlier. The most promising molecules move from the virtual lab to the wet lab in a tight feedback loop that accelerates the advancement of high-quality molecules. Inductive already powers dozens of active discovery programs, including collaborations with leading biopharma partners. For more information, please visit www.inductive.bio.

Forward-Looking Statements of Ginkgo Bioworks

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the capabilities and potential success of Ginkgo's autonomous labs. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "can," "project," "potential," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: (i) our ability to realize near-term and long-term cost savings associated with our site consolidation plans, including the ability to terminate leases or find sub-lease tenants for unused facilities, (ii) volatility in the price of Ginkgo's securities due to a variety of factors, including changes in the competitive and highly regulated industries in which Ginkgo operates and plans to operate, variations in performance across competitors, and changes in laws and regulations affecting Ginkgo's business, (iii) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, and to identify and realize additional business opportunities, including with respect to our solutions and tools offerings, (iv) the risk of downturns in demand for products using synthetic biology, (v) the uncertainty regarding the demand for passive monitoring programs and biosecurity services, (vi) changes to the biosecurity industry, including due to advancements in technology, emerging competition and evolution in industry demands, standards and regulations, (vii) the outcome of any pending or potential legal proceedings against Ginkgo, (viii) our ability to realize the expected benefits from and the success of our platform programs and assets, (ix) our ability to successfully develop engineered cells, bioprocesses, data packages or other deliverables, (x) the product development, production or manufacturing success of our customers, (xi) our exposure to the volatility and liquidity risks inherent in holding equity interests in other operating companies and other non-cash consideration we may receive for our services, (xii) the potential negative impact on our business of our restructuring or the failure to realize the anticipated savings associated therewith and (xiii) the uncertainty regarding government budgetary priorities and funding allocated to government agencies, including potential adverse effects from the U.S. government shutdown. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of Ginkgo's annual report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 26, 2026, and other documents filed by Ginkgo from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Ginkgo assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Ginkgo does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

INDUCTIVE BIO MEDIA CONTACT: media@inductive.bio

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SOURCE Inductive Bio, Inc.