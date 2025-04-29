SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Ginkgo Bioworks Announces Date of First Quarter 2025 Results Presentation

April 29, 2025 | 
1 min read

Presentation and Q&A session scheduled for post-market on Tuesday, May 6, 2025

BOSTON, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DNA, "Ginkgo"), which is building the leading platform for cell programming and biosecurity, today announced that it plans to host a presentation and Q&A session reviewing business performance for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET.

The presentation details and webcast link will be available on Ginkgo's investor relations website at https://investors.ginkgobioworks.com, and a replay will be made available.

To ask a question ahead of the presentation, please submit them to @Ginkgo on X (hashtag #GinkgoResults) or by sending an e-mail to investors@ginkgobioworks.com.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks is the leading horizontal platform for cell programming, providing flexible, end-to-end services that solve challenges for organizations across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to pharmaceuticals to industrial and specialty chemicals. Ginkgo Biosecurity is building and deploying the next-generation infrastructure and technologies that global leaders need to predict, detect, and respond to a wide variety of biological threats.  For more information, visit ginkgobioworks.com and ginkgobiosecurity.com, read our blog, or follow us on social media channels such as X (@Ginkgo and @Ginkgo_Biosec), Instagram (@GinkgoBioworks), Threads (@GinkgoBioworks) or LinkedIn.

Ginkgo Bioworks Contacts:

INVESTOR CONTACT:

investors@ginkgobioworks.com    

MEDIA CONTACT:

press@ginkgobioworks.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ginkgo-bioworks-announces-date-of-first-quarter-2025-results-presentation-302441429.html

SOURCE Ginkgo Bioworks

Massachusetts Earnings
Ginkgo Bioworks
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Businessman trapped on the road of endless loop
Earnings
Novartis CEO Brushes Off Tariffs but Says Trump Pricing Controls Would Be ‘Devastating’
April 29, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Pictured: AstraZeneca's manufacturing facility in Sweden
Pipeline
AstraZeneca Abandons Neuroscience, Prioritizes Weight Loss, Immunology
April 29, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Contemporary art collage of hand holding an arrow showing fall. Modern design. Copy space.
Earnings
Regeneron Shares Tumble as Eylea Declines Make for a ‘Messy Quarter’ To Come
April 29, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
A human hand showing dollar golden coins in the jar with a colored background. Collage Art of finance
Earnings
Pfizer Announces Another $1.7B in Cost Savings, Including R&D Revamp
April 29, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong