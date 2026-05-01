Gilead Sciences to Present at Upcoming Second Quarter 2026 Investor Conferences

FOSTER CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#GILD--Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) announced today that its executives will be speaking at the following investor conferences:

BofA Securities Health Care Conference on Tuesday, May 12 at 2:20 PM Pacific Time

RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, May 19 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time

Bernstein Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on Thursday, May 28 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time

Goldman Sachs Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, June 9 at 1:20 PM Eastern Time

The live webcasts can be accessed at the company’s investors page at investors.gilead.com. The replays will be available for at least 30 days following the presentation.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that has pursued and achieved breakthroughs in medicine for more than three decades, with the goal of creating a healthier world for all people. The company is committed to advancing innovative medicines to prevent and treat life-threatening diseases, including HIV, viral hepatitis, COVID-19, and cancer. Gilead operates in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.

For more information on Gilead Sciences, please visit the company’s website at www.gilead.com, follow Gilead on Twitter (@GileadSciences) or call Gilead Public Affairs at 1-800-GILEAD-5 or 1-650-574-3000.

Jacquie Ross, CFA – Investors

investor_relations@gilead.com