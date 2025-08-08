Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Product Sales Excluding Veklury Increased 4% Year-Over-Year to $6.9 billion

Biktarvy Sales Increased 9% Year-Over-Year to $3.5 billion

FOSTER CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Earnings--Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) announced today its second quarter 2025 results of operations.

“This was a very successful second quarter for Gilead, including the FDA approval for Yeztugo as the world’s first twice-yearly HIV prevention option,” said Daniel O’Day, Gilead’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Our strong growth this quarter was driven by Biktarvy, Descovy, Trodelvy and Livdelzi, reflecting the diversity of our portfolio. As we enter the third quarter, we are increasing revenue and earnings guidance for the year, and look forward to delivering continued innovation and growth across our core therapeutic areas.”

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Total second quarter 2025 revenue increased 2% to $7.1 billion compared to the same period in 2024, driven by higher HIV, Livdelzi® (seladelpar) and Trodelvy® (sacituzumab govitecan-hziy) sales, partially offset by lower chronic hepatitis C virus (“HCV”) and Veklury® (remdesivir) sales.

Diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) was $1.56 in the second quarter 2025 compared to $1.29 in the same period in 2024. The increase was primarily driven by net unrealized gains on securities compared to net unrealized losses in 2024 and higher product sales, partially offset by a pre-tax in-process research and development (“IPR&D”) impairment charge of $190 million related to assets acquired as part of the MYR GmbH (“MYR”) acquisition and higher research and development (“R&D”) expenses.

Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $2.01 in the second quarter 2025 remained flat compared to the same period in 2024, with higher product sales offset by higher R&D expenses.

As of June 30, 2025, Gilead had $7.1 billion of cash, cash equivalents and marketable debt securities compared to $10.0 billion as of December 31, 2024.

During the second quarter 2025, Gilead generated $827 million in operating cash flow, net of a final $1.3 billion transition tax payment associated with the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.

During the second quarter 2025, Gilead paid dividends of $994 million and repurchased $527 million of common stock.

Second Quarter 2025 Product Sales

Total second quarter 2025 product sales increased 2% to $7.1 billion compared to the same period in 2024. Total second quarter 2025 product sales excluding Veklury increased 4% to $6.9 billion compared to the same period in 2024, primarily due to higher HIV, Livdelzi and Trodelvy sales, partially offset by lower HCV sales.

HIV product sales increased 7% to $5.1 billion in the second quarter 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, primarily driven by increased demand and higher average realized price.

Biktarvy® (bictegravir 50mg/emtricitabine (“FTC”) 200mg/tenofovir alafenamide (“TAF”) 25mg) sales increased 9% to $3.5 billion in the second quarter 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, primarily driven by higher demand.

(bictegravir 50mg/emtricitabine (“FTC”) 200mg/tenofovir alafenamide (“TAF”) 25mg) sales increased 9% to $3.5 billion in the second quarter 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, primarily driven by higher demand. Descovy® (FTC 200mg/TAF 25mg) sales increased 35% to $653 million in the second quarter 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, primarily driven by higher average realized price and demand.

The Liver Disease portfolio sales decreased 4% to $795 million in the second quarter 2025 compared to the same period in 2024. This was primarily driven by lower HCV sales, partially offset by increased demand for Livdelzi, Hepcludex® (bulevirtide) and chronic hepatitis B virus (“HBV”) products.

Veklury sales decreased 44% to $121 million in the second quarter 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, primarily driven by lower rates of COVID-19-related hospitalizations.

Cell Therapy product sales decreased 7% to $485 million in the second quarter 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, reflecting ongoing competitive headwinds.

Yescarta® (axicabtagene ciloleucel) sales decreased 5% to $393 million in the second quarter 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, primarily driven by lower demand, partially offset by higher average realized price.

(axicabtagene ciloleucel) sales decreased 5% to $393 million in the second quarter 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, primarily driven by lower demand, partially offset by higher average realized price. Tecartus® (brexucabtagene autoleucel) sales decreased 14% to $92 million in the second quarter 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, primarily reflecting lower demand, partially offset by higher average realized price.

Trodelvy sales increased 14% to $364 million in the second quarter 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, primarily driven by higher demand and inventory dynamics.

Second Quarter 2025 Product Gross Margin, Operating Expenses and Effective Tax Rate

Product gross margin was 78.7% in the second quarter 2025 compared to 77.7% in the same period in 2024. Non-GAAP product gross margin was 86.9% in the second quarter 2025 compared to 86.0% in the same period in 2024. The increases were primarily driven by product mix.

R&D expenses were $1.5 billion in the second quarter 2025 compared to $1.4 billion in the same period in 2024, primarily due to increased clinical manufacturing and study expenses, as well as valuation adjustments to the MYR-related contingent consideration. Non-GAAP R&D expenses were $1.5 billion in the second quarter 2025 compared to $1.3 billion in the same period in 2024, primarily due to increased clinical manufacturing and study activities.

Acquired IPR&D expenses were $61 million in the second quarter 2025, primarily reflecting expenses related to the strategic partnership with Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (“Kymera”) announced in June 2025.

Selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses and non-GAAP SG&A expenses of $1.4 billion in the second quarter 2025 remained flat compared to the same period in 2024, with higher promotional expenses offset by lower corporate expenses.

The effective tax rate (“ETR”) was 19.3% in the second quarter 2025 compared to 21.4% in the same period in 2024, primarily driven by lower non-taxable unrealized losses on securities, partially offset by a beneficial prior year settlement with a tax authority that did not repeat. The non-GAAP ETR was 18.8% in the second quarter 2025 compared to 17.8% in the same period in 2024, primarily reflecting the same non-recurring tax settlement in the prior year.

Guidance and Outlook

For the full-year, Gilead expects:

August 7, 2025 Guidance (in millions, except per share amounts) Low End High End Comparison to Prior Guidance Product sales $ 28,300 $ 28,700 Previously $28,200 to $28,600 Product sales excluding Veklury $ 27,300 $ 27,700 Previously $26,800 to $27,200 Veklury $ 1,000 $ 1,000 Previously $1,400 Diluted EPS $ 5.85 $ 6.15 Previously $5.65 to $6.05 Non-GAAP diluted EPS $ 7.95 $ 8.25 Previously $7.70 to $8.10

Additional information and a reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial information for the 2025 guidance is provided in the accompanying tables. The financial guidance is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. See the Forward-Looking Statements section below.

Key Updates Since Our Last Quarterly Release

Virology

Received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) approval for Yeztugo® (lenacapavir) for pre-exposure prophylaxis (“PrEP”) to reduce the risk of sexually acquired HIV-1 in adults and adolescents weighing at least 35kg. Yeztugo is the first and only twice-yearly HIV PrEP option available in the United States.

Received a positive opinion under accelerated review from the European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use recommending lenacapavir for use as PrEP to reduce the risk of sexually acquired HIV-1 in adults and adolescents with increased HIV-1 acquisition risk. The recommendation will now be reviewed by the European Commission. Lenacapavir for HIV PrEP is not approved for use outside of the United States.

Announced a strategic partnership agreement with the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria (“Global Fund”) to accelerate access, subject to regulatory approvals, to twice-yearly lenacapavir for HIV PrEP for up to two million people in primarily low- and lower-middle-income countries over three years, at no profit to Gilead.

Presented new data at the International AIDS Society conference, including from the PURPOSE 1 and 2 trials evaluating twice-yearly lenacapavir for HIV PrEP in a broad range of populations, including pregnant and lactating women, adolescents, and young people.

Announced that the World Health Organization released new guidelines recommending the use of twice-yearly lenacapavir for HIV PrEP, as well as new guidelines on HIV testing protocols for long-acting prevention medications.

Announced that FDA had placed a clinical hold on the HIV treatment trials of GS-1720 and/or GS-4182, including the WONDERS-1 and WONDERS-2 trials. These drug candidates are investigational and not approved anywhere globally.

Presented final data from the Phase 3 MYR301 study evaluating bulevirtide as a treatment for adults with chronic hepatitis delta virus (“HDV”) at the European Association for the Study of the Liver (“EASL”) Congress. Bulevirtide remains the only approved treatment for HDV in the EU and is not approved in the U.S. Additionally, presented clinical and real-world data on HBV and HCV programs.

Oncology

Announced positive topline results from the Phase 3 ASCENT-03 trial evaluating Trodelvy in patients with 1L metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (“mTNBC”) who are not candidates for PD-1/PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitors. Additionally, presented results from the Phase 3 ASCENT-04 trial evaluating Trodelvy plus Keytruda® (pembrolizumab) in 1L PD-L1+ mTNBC at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (“ASCO”) meeting. Trodelvy is not approved in either of these settings.

Presented new real-world data at ASCO supporting the use of Yescarta in outpatient care settings for patients with relapsed or refractory (“R/R”) large B-cell lymphoma (“LBCL”), as well as other early-stage investigational CAR T data in glioblastoma and LBCL.

Presented data in partnership with Arcellx, Inc. (“Arcellx”) at the European Hematology Association congress from the iMMagine-1 trial evaluating investigational anitocabtagene-autoleucel (“anito-cel”) in R/R multiple myeloma.

Entered into an exclusive option and license agreement with Kymera to develop novel oral molecular glue CDK2 degraders with broad oncology treatment potential.

Inflammation

Presented new data from multiple analyses at EASL evaluating Livdelzi for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, including interim analysis from the open-label, long-term ASSURE study.

Corporate

The Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.79 per share of common stock for the third quarter of 2025. The dividend is payable on September 29, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 15, 2025. Future dividends will be subject to Board approval.

The Board authorized a new $6.0 billion stock repurchase program, with no fixed expiration, which will commence upon the completion of the previously approved program.

Reached a final settlement agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice resolving a legacy compliance matter. This settlement was accrued in 2024 and reported under SG&A expenses.

Named by TIME as a 2025 Most Influential Company.

Certain amounts and percentages in this press release may not sum or recalculate due to rounding.

Conference Call

At 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time today, Gilead will host a conference call to discuss Gilead’s results. A live webcast will be available on http://investors.gilead.com and will be archived on www.gilead.com for one year.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

The information presented in this document has been prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), unless otherwise noted as non-GAAP. Management believes non-GAAP information is useful for investors, when considered in conjunction with Gilead’s GAAP financial information, because management uses such information internally for its operating, budgeting and financial planning purposes. Non-GAAP information is not prepared under a comprehensive set of accounting rules and should only be used to supplement an understanding of Gilead’s operating results as reported under GAAP. Non-GAAP financial information generally excludes acquisition-related expenses including amortization of acquired intangible assets and other items that are considered unusual or not representative of underlying trends of Gilead’s business, fair value adjustments of equity securities and discrete and related tax charges or benefits associated with such exclusions as well as changes in tax-related laws and guidelines, transfers of intangible assets between certain legal entities, and legal entity restructurings. Although Gilead consistently excludes the amortization of acquired intangible assets from the non-GAAP financial information, management believes that it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets were recorded as part of acquisitions and contribute to ongoing revenue generation. Non-GAAP measures may be defined and calculated differently by other companies in the same industry. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided in the accompanying tables.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that has pursued and achieved breakthroughs in medicine for more than three decades, with the goal of creating a healthier world for all people. The company is committed to advancing innovative medicines to prevent and treat life-threatening diseases, including HIV, viral hepatitis, COVID-19, cancer and inflammation. Gilead operates in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included in this press release that are not historical in nature are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Gilead cautions readers that forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include those relating to: Gilead’s ability to achieve its full year 2025 financial guidance, including as a result of the uncertainty of the amount and timing of Veklury revenues, the impact of the Inflation Reduction Act, changes in U.S. regulatory or legislative policies, and changes in U.S. trade policies, including tariffs; Gilead’s ability to make progress on any of its long-term ambitions or priorities laid out in its corporate strategy; Gilead’s ability to accelerate or sustain revenues for its virology, oncology and other programs; Gilead’s ability to realize the potential benefits of acquisitions, collaborations or licensing arrangements, including the acquisitions of MYR, and the arrangements with Arcellx, Kymera and the Global Fund; patent protection and estimated loss of exclusivity for our products and product candidates; Gilead’s ability to initiate, progress or complete clinical trials within currently anticipated timeframes or at all, the possibility of unfavorable results from ongoing and additional clinical trials, including those involving Livdelzi, Trodelvy, Yescarta, Yeztugo (lenacapavir), anito-cel, bulevirtide, GS-1720, and GS-4182 (such as the ASCENT-03, ASCENT-04, ASSURE, iMMagine-1, MYR301, PURPOSE 1 PURPOSE 2, WONDERS-1, and WONDERS-2 studies), and the risk that safety and efficacy data from clinical trials may not warrant further development of Gilead’s product candidates or the product candidates of Gilead’s strategic partners; Gilead’s ability to resolve the issues cited by the FDA in the clinical hold on the GS-1720 and GS-4182 trials to the satisfaction of the FDA and the risk that FDA may not remove the clinical hold, in whole or in part, in a timely manner or at all; Gilead’s ability to submit new drug applications for new product candidates or expanded indications in the currently anticipated timelines; Gilead’s ability to receive or maintain regulatory approvals in a timely manner or at all, including for additional approvals for lenacapavir for HIV PrEP, and the risk that any such approvals, if granted, may be subject to significant limitations on use and may be subject to withdrawal or other adverse actions by the applicable regulatory authority; Gilead’s ability to successfully commercialize its products; the risk of potential disruptions to the manufacturing and supply chain of Gilead’s products; pricing and reimbursement pressures from government agencies and other third parties, including required rebates and other discounts; a larger than anticipated shift in payer mix to more highly discounted payer segments; market share and price erosion caused by the introduction of generic versions of Gilead products; the risk that physicians and patients may not see advantages of Gilead’s products over other therapies and may therefore be reluctant to prescribe the products, including Yeztugo; Gilead’s ability to effectively manage the access strategy relating to lenacapavir for HIV PrEP, subject to necessary regulatory approvals; and other risks identified from time to time in Gilead’s reports filed with the SEC, including annual reports on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. In addition, Gilead makes estimates and judgments that affect the reported amounts of assets, liabilities, revenues and expenses and related disclosures. Gilead bases its estimates on historical experience and on various other market specific and other relevant assumptions that it believes to be reasonable under the circumstances, the results of which form the basis for making judgments about the carrying values of assets and liabilities that are not readily apparent from other sources. There may be other factors of which Gilead is not currently aware that may affect matters discussed in the forward-looking statements and may also cause actual results to differ significantly from these estimates. Further, results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 are not necessarily indicative of operating results for any future periods. Gilead directs readers to its press releases, annual reports on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other subsequent disclosure documents filed with the SEC. Gilead claims the protection of the Safe Harbor contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 for forward-looking statements.

The reader is cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and is cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to Gilead and Gilead assumes no obligation to update or supplement any such forward-looking statements other than as required by law. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof or as of the dates indicated in the statements.

Additional information is available on our Investor Relations website, https://investors.gilead.com. Among other things, an estimate of Acquired IPR&D expenses is expected to be made available on the Quarterly Results page within the first ten (10) days after the end of each quarter.

Gilead owns or has rights to various trademarks, copyrights and trade names used in its business, including the following: GILEAD®, GILEAD SCIENCES®, KITE™, AMBISOME®, ATRIPLA®, BIKTARVY®, CAYSTON®, COMPLERA®, DESCOVY®, DESCOVY FOR PREP®, EMTRIVA®, EPCLUSA®, EVIPLERA®, GENVOYA®, HARVONI®, HEPCLUDEX®, HEPSERA®, JYSELECA®, LIVDELZI®/LYVDELZI®, LETAIRIS®, ODEFSEY®, SOVALDI®, STRIBILD®, SUNLENCA® , TECARTUS®, TRODELVY®, TRUVADA®, TRUVADA FOR PREP®, TYBOST®, VEKLURY®, VEMLIDY®, VIREAD®, VOSEVI®, YESCARTA®, YEZTUGO® and ZYDELIG®. KEYTRUDA® is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC., a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA. Other trademarks and trade names are the property of their respective owners.

For more information on Gilead Sciences, Inc., please visit www.gilead.com or call the Gilead Public Affairs Department at 1-800-GILEAD-5 (1-800-445-3235).

GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (in millions, except per share amounts) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenues: Product sales $ 7,054 $ 6,912 $ 13,668 $ 13,559 Royalty, contract and other revenues 27 41 81 81 Total revenues 7,082 6,954 13,749 13,640 Costs and expenses: Cost of goods sold 1,501 1,544 3,041 3,096 Research and development expenses 1,491 1,351 2,870 2,871 Acquired in-process research and development expenses 61 38 315 4,169 In-process research and development impairments 190 — 190 2,430 Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,365 1,377 2,623 2,752 Total costs and expenses 4,608 4,309 9,038 15,317 Operating income (loss) 2,474 2,644 4,711 (1,678 ) Interest expense 254 237 513 491 Other (income) expense, net (208 ) 355 120 265 Income (loss) before income taxes 2,429 2,053 4,077 (2,433 ) Income tax expense 468 438 802 123 Net income (loss) 1,960 1,614 3,275 (2,556 ) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest — — — — Net income (loss) attributable to Gilead $ 1,960 $ 1,614 $ 3,275 $ (2,556 ) Basic earnings (loss) per share attributable to Gilead $ 1.57 $ 1.29 $ 2.63 $ (2.05 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to Gilead $ 1.56 $ 1.29 $ 2.61 $ (2.05 ) Shares used in basic earnings (loss) per share attributable to Gilead calculation 1,245 1,247 1,246 1,247 Shares used in diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to Gilead calculation 1,255 1,251 1,257 1,247 Supplemental Information: Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.79 $ 0.77 $ 1.58 $ 1.54 Product gross margin 78.7 % 77.7 % 77.7 % 77.2 % Research and development expenses as a % of revenues 21.1 % 19.4 % 20.9 % 21.0 % Selling, general and administrative expenses as a % of revenues 19.3 % 19.8 % 19.1 % 20.2 % Operating margin 34.9 % 38.0 % 34.3 % (12.3 )% Effective tax rate 19.3 % 21.4 % 19.7 % (5.1 )%

GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. TOTAL REVENUE SUMMARY (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (in millions, except percentages) 2025 2024 Change 2025 2024 Change Product sales: HIV $ 5,088 $ 4,745 7 % $ 9,675 $ 9,088 6 % Liver Disease 795 832 (4 )% 1,553 1,569 (1 )% Oncology 849 841 1 % 1,606 1,629 (1 )% Other 202 280 (28 )% 410 504 (19 )% Total product sales excluding Veklury 6,934 6,698 4 % 13,245 12,790 4 % Veklury 121 214 (44 )% 423 769 (45 )% Total product sales 7,054 6,912 2 % 13,668 13,559 1 % Royalty, contract and other revenues 27 41 (34 )% 81 81 1 % Total revenues $ 7,082 $ 6,954 2 % $ 13,749 $ 13,640 1 %

GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION(1) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (in millions, except percentages) 2025 2024 Change 2025 2024 Change Non-GAAP: Cost of goods sold $ 922 $ 965 (4 )% $ 1,883 $ 1,939 (3 )% Research and development expenses $ 1,450 $ 1,335 9 % $ 2,789 $ 2,738 2 % Acquired IPR&D expenses(2) $ 61 $ 38 61 % $ 315 $ 4,169 (92 )% Selling, general and administrative expenses $ 1,358 $ 1,351 — % $ 2,580 $ 2,646 (3 )% Other (income) expense, net $ (66 ) $ (37 ) 82 % $ (164 ) $ (141 ) 17 % Diluted earnings per share attributable to Gilead $ 2.01 $ 2.01 — % $ 3.82 $ 0.70 NM Shares used in non-GAAP diluted earnings per share attributable to Gilead calculation 1,255 1,251 — % 1,257 1,254 — % Product gross margin 86.9 % 86.0 % 89 bps 86.2 % 85.7 % 52 bps Research and development expenses as a % of revenues 20.5 % 19.2 % 128 bps 20.3 % 20.1 % 21 bps Selling, general and administrative expenses as a % of revenues 19.2 % 19.4 % -26 bps 18.8 % 19.4 % -64 bps Operating margin 46.5 % 47.0 % -49 bps 45.0 % 15.7 % NM Effective tax rate 18.8 % 17.8 % 96 bps 17.6 % 51.4 % NM

Investors:

Jacquie Ross, CFA

investor_relations@gilead.com

Media:

Ashleigh Koss

public_affairs@gilead.com