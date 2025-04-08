Gift of Life Biologics and Cellex Cell Professionals GmbH Celebrate Successful Partnership to Deliver High-Quality Starting Materials for Final Drug Product Manufacturing in Cell and Gene Therapy

Collaboration aims to Provide Tailored Starting Materials with Special Donor Requirements for Research, Clinical and Commercial Manufacturing

BOCA RATON, Fla. and COLOGNE, Germany, April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gift of Life Biologics, a leading supplier of high-quality cellular starting materials in the US, and Cellex Cell Professionals, a trusted Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) with 10+ years’ experience in cell and gene therapy (CGT), are pleased to announce the continued success of their collaboration that has been ongoing since 2022. The partnership, grounded in high standards and mutual trust has facilitated the production of high-quality final drug products using highly specialized starting materials tailored to specific donor requirements.

Since the initiation of the collaboration in 2022, Gift of Life Biologics has consistently delivered customized starting materials that perfectly align with the high-complex donor requirements to Cellex Cell Professionals. These high-quality materials serve as a crucial base for Cellex’s production process, ensuring the manufacturing of cutting-edge CGT products that meet regulatory standards and patient needs.

“We are thrilled with the progress we have made with Gift of Life Biologics over the past years,” said Carla Kreissig, Managing Director & CMO of Cellex Cell Professionals. “Their commitment to providing us with the highest quality starting materials has been integral to our success. Although we have our own collection center and donor database to supply starting materials, this partnership is crucial to meeting all our customers’ requests concerning donor specifications. Through our partnership with Gift of Life Biologics, we are able to cover these specialized requirements, ensuring that we can continue delivering life-changing therapies to the patients who need them most.”

Gift of Life Biologics’ ability to deliver customized cellular starting materials from its affiliated FDA HCT/P registered and EMA GMP certified facility, combined with Cellex’s expertise in final drug product manufacturing, has set a new standard for quality and innovation in the CGT industry. Both companies are dedicated to continually expanding their partnership, ensuring a long-term, successful collaboration that will support future breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies globally.

“Our partnership with Cellex has created a highly differentiated fully integrated platform from donor sourcing to final drug product that best positions life science organizations to develop and commercialize transformative cell and gene therapies for patients in need throughout the US and Europe. We could not be more pleased with our partnership and look forward to growing our collaboration,” said Eric Strati, CEO of Gift of Life Biologics.

As the partnership continues to grow, both companies are committed to advancing the field of CGT by providing the highest level of service, expertise, and quality to support the production of life-changing therapies for patients worldwide.

About Gift of Life

Gift of Life Biologics is a fully integrated provider of cellular starting material with access to the Gift of Life Marrow Registry, consisting of over 500,000 donors, state of the art facility in Boca Raton, Florida, and its decades of expertise recruiting and qualifying volunteer donors. Gift of Life Biologics is positioned to best serve life science organizations developing, manufacturing, and commercializing cell and gene therapies through its vertically integrated model encompassing donor recruitment, donor management, quality systems, cell collection, cell processing, testing, cryopreservation, GMP clean rooms, and distribution all within a single facility.

Learn more at www.giftoflifebio.com and at www.giftoflife.org.

About Cellex Cell Professionals

Cellex Cell Professionals is a leading, full service CDMO specializing in CGT. With its state-of-the-art facilities located in Cologne, Germany, and a proven track record of 10+ years in GMP-compliant autologous and allogeneic cell therapy manufacturing, Cellex is partnered with several major pharma and innovative biotech companies supporting their process development and clinical and commercial manufacturing. In addition, Cellex offers customized starting materials from healthy donors and patients affected by specific conditions for research, clinical and commercial purposes as well as storage and logistics services.

Learn more at www.cellex.me/en.

