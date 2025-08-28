SUBSCRIBE
Geron to Participate in the 2025 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference

August 28, 2025 
FOSTER CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Geron Corporation (Nasdaq: GERN), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that management is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on September 4, 2025 at the 2025 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference in Boston, MA.



A live webcast of the presentation will be available at ir.geron.com and will be posted on the Investors and Media section of Geron’s website. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for 30 days following the event.

About Geron

Geron is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to change lives by changing the course of blood cancer. Our first-in-class telomerase inhibitor RYTELO® (imetelstat) is approved in the United States and the European Union for the treatment of certain adult patients with lower-risk myelodysplastic syndromes with transfusion dependent anemia. We are also conducting a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial of imetelstat in JAK-inhibitor relapsed/refractory myelofibrosis, as well as studies in other myeloid hematologic malignancies. Inhibiting telomerase activity, which is increased in malignant stem and progenitor cells in the bone marrow, aims to reduce proliferation and induce death of malignant cells. To learn more, visit www.geron.com or follow us on LinkedIn.


Contacts

Investors
Dave Borah, CFA
dborah@geron.com

Media
media@geron.com

