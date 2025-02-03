SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Geron to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Financial Results on February 26, 2025

February 3, 2025 | 
1 min read

FOSTER CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Geron Corporation (Nasdaq: GERN), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full-year 2024 financial results and business highlights before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26, 2025 via press release, which will be available on the Company’s website at www.geron.com/investors. Geron will host a conference call to discuss the financial results as well as business highlights at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time the same day.


A live webcast of the conference call and related presentation will be available on the Company’s website at www.geron.com/investors/events. An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for 30 days.

Participants may access the webcast by registering online using the following link, https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/332361629

About Geron

Geron is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to change lives by changing the course of blood cancer. Our first-in-class telomerase inhibitor RYTELO® (imetelstat) is approved in the United States for the treatment of certain adult patients with lower-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (LR-MDS) with transfusion dependent anemia. We are also conducting a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial of imetelstat in JAK-inhibitor relapsed/refractory myelofibrosis (R/R MF), as well as studies in other hematologic malignancies. Inhibiting telomerase activity, which is increased in malignant stem and progenitor cells in the bone marrow, aims to potentially reduce proliferation and induce death of malignant cells. To learn more, visit www.geron.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Contacts

Aron Feingold
Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Kristen Kelleher
Associate Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

investor@geron.com
media@geron.com

California Earnings
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Human hands symbolizing teamwork working on a pie chart with ai symbol in it. Arms point fingers hold pieces diagram chart. Distribute AI stock options on the market.
Earnings
AbbVie Revamps Emraclidine Expectations After Mid-Stage Schizophrenia Failure
January 31, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Hand holding pencil erasing an employee. Dismissal or bankrumptcy concept. Vector illustration.
Layoffs
ImmunityBio Continues Trimming Workforce While Working to Advance Anktiva
January 31, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Novartis head office building in Dorval, Quebec, Canada
Earnings
Novartis Eyes More Bolt-On Deals in 2025 as Q4 Earnings Easily Beat Consensus
January 31, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Takeda sign at its office in Massachusetts
Business
Takeda Drops Epilepsy Drug, Names New CEO Amid Q3 Earnings
January 30, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Dan Samorodnitsky