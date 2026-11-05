Geron Corporation to Present Data Highlighting Clinical and Biological Activity of RYTELO® (imetelstat) at ASH 2026

New analyses further characterize the clinical activity and approved dosing regimen of RYTELO® (imetelstat) in lower-risk MDS

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Nov. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geron Corporation (Nasdaq: GERN), a hematology-focused commercial stage biopharmaceutical company pursuing more meaningful moments for people living with blood cancer, today announced that six abstracts have been accepted for poster presentation at the 68th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting, to be held December 12-16, 2026, in New Orleans, LA. The presentations include new analyses providing further insight into the clinical activity and approved dosing regimen of RYTLEO® (imetelstat) in lower-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (LR-MDS).

“As we continue to build on the evidence supporting RYTELO in lower-risk MDS, understanding the relationship between dosing, hematologic response and cytopenias is important to informing its appropriate use in clinical practice,” said Joseph E. Eid, M.D., Executive Vice President, Research and Development and Chief Medical Officer of Geron. “The data to be presented at ASH further supports the scientific rationale for our approved dosing regimen, while the broader research continues to deepen our understanding of imetelstat’s clinical and biological activity across hematologic malignancies. Together, these efforts reflect our commitment to deepening our understanding of the science of telomerase inhibition.”

ASH 2026 Poster Presentations

Presentation Title Presenting Author Abstract Number Presentation Details Imetelstat plus ruxolitinib in patients with intermediate-1/2 or high-risk myelofibrosis: updated results from the IMproveMF trial John Mascarenhas, M.D. #2013 Dec. 12, 2026; 5:30pm – 7:30pm ET Analysis of hematologic response dynamics to support imetelstat-approved dosing in lower-risk myelodysplastic syndromes: a population pharmacokinetic/pharmacodynamic approach Ashley Lennox, Ph.D. #2069 Dec. 12, 2026; 5:30pm – 7:30pm ET Telomere Maintenance as a Therapeutic Vulnerability in Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia: Rationale for Targeted Telomerase Inhibition with Imetelstat Daniel Wiseman, Ph.D. #2058 Dec. 12, 2026; 5:30pm – 7:30pm ET Imetelstat couples lysosome-dependent lipid remodelling to a targetable sterol-regulatory vulnerability in acute myeloid leukaemia Claudia Bruedigam, Ph.D. #3244 Dec. 13, 2026; 6:00pm – 8:00pm ET Mechanisms leading to self-renewal capacity of KAT6A-rearranged leukemia Florian Heidel, M.D. #1698 Dec. 13, 2026; 6:00pm – 8:00pm ET Phase 1/1b trial of imetelstat and azacitidine with or without venetoclax in relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (IMAGINE trial) Douglas Tremblay, M.D. #3402 Dec. 13, 2026; 6:00pm – 8:00pm ET





Please see the full presentations for important qualifications and limitations on these post-hoc analyses.

About RYTELO (imetelstat)

RYTELO (imetelstat) is an oligonucleotide telomerase inhibitor approved in the U.S. for the treatment of adult patients with lower-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (LR-MDS) with transfusion-dependent anemia requiring four or more red blood cell units over eight weeks who have not responded to or have lost response to or are ineligible for erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs). It is indicated to be administered as an intravenous infusion over two hours every four weeks.

In addition, RYTELO is approved in the European Union as a monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with transfusion-dependent anemia due to very low, low or intermediate risk myelodysplastic syndromes without an isolated deletion 5q cytogenetic (non-del 5q) abnormality and who had an unsatisfactory response to or are ineligible for erythropoietin-based therapy.

RYTELO is a first-in-class treatment that works by inhibiting telomerase enzymatic activity. Telomeres are protective caps at the end of chromosomes that naturally shorten each time a cell divides. In LR-MDS, abnormal bone marrow cells often express the enzyme telomerase, which rebuilds those telomeres, allowing for uncontrolled cell division. Developed and exclusively owned by Geron, RYTELO is the first and only telomerase inhibitor approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the European Commission.

Please see RYTELO (imetelstat) full Prescribing Information, including Medication Guide, available at https://pi.geron.com/products/US/pi/rytelo_pi.pdf.

About Geron

Geron is a hematology-focused biopharmaceutical company pursuing more meaningful moments for people living with blood cancer. Because patients cannot wait, we approach our work with urgency, bringing together deep expertise in telomerase biology with patient perspectives and insights from clinical research and real-world care. Our medicine, RYTELO® (imetelstat), is approved in the United States and European Union for certain patients with lower-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (LR-MDS). Geron is a commercial-stage company with offices in Parsippany, New Jersey and Foster City, California. To learn more, visit www.geron.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

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Dawn Schottlandt

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs

dschottlandt@geron.com