George Medicines signs exclusive licensing agreement with Azurity Pharmaceuticals to commercialize WIDAPLIK™ (telmisartan, amlodipine and indapamide) tablets in the US

An innovative single pill combination of three medicines, including two doses that are lower than those currently available in single pill combinations, that can deliver the blood pressure-lowering benefits of a triple combination therapy early in the treatment pathway, as demonstrated in clinical trials, with an established safety profile

Azurity gains exclusive US rights to commercialize the first and only FDA-approved triple combination medication for the treatment of hypertension, including as initial treatment, to lower blood pressure

US commercialization anticipated in Q4 2025





London, UK, Boston, MA, USA, 21 July 2025 – George Medicines, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on addressing significant unmet needs in cardiometabolic disease, has entered into an exclusive licensing and supply agreement with Azurity Pharmaceuticals (“Azurity”), a privately held global pharmaceutical company committed to delivering innovative, high-quality medicines for overlooked patients, granting Azurity exclusive rights to commercialize WIDAPLIK in the United States.

WIDAPLIK is indicated for the treatment of hypertension, including as initial treatment, to lower blood pressure. It is a proprietary single pill combination of three medicines: telmisartan, amlodipine and indapamide and is available in three doses (10/1.25/0.625 mg, 20/2.5/1.25 mg, and 40/5/2.5 mg strengths), including two doses that are lower than those currently available in single pill combinations. It is the first and only FDA-approved triple combination medication for use as an initial therapy in patients likely to need multiple drugs to achieve blood pressure goals. WIDAPLIK, with its three different doses, can deliver the efficacy benefits of a triple mechanism approach early in the treatment pathway with an established safety profile.

WIDAPLIK carries a Boxed Warning for fetal toxicity and should be discontinued as soon as pregnancy is detected. Please see full Prescribing Information and Important Safety Information, including Boxed Warning for WIDAPLIK here.

Azurity is granted a license to exclusively commercialize WIDAPLIK, supplied by George Medicines, in the U.S. in return for milestone and royalty payments. Citibank acted as transaction advisor to George Medicines.

Azurity’s commercialization of WIDAPLIK is expected to commence in Q4 2025.

Mark Mallon, Chief Executive Officer of George Medicines, said: “This second major licensing and supply agreement, following the agreement established with Bausch Health in January 2025, further signals the substantial momentum for this triple combination therapy and our commitment to bring this medicine to patients in need around the world. Hypertension remains one of the most persistent public health challenges in the United States, with only one in four adults with the condition having their blood pressure under control. Our agreement with Azurity marks a pivotal step in George Medicines’ commitment to address the unmet needs in hypertension management and improve outcomes for patients across the United States of America.”

Ronald Scarboro, CEO, Azurity Pharmaceuticals, said: “This collaboration supports Azurity's commitment to bringing highly differentiated products to patients with unmet needs. WIDAPLIK is a novel fixed-dose combination designed to simplify hypertension management for patients likely to require multiple therapies. It is a great fit for our cardiovascular portfolio and unique commercialization capabilities. We are pleased to bring this newly approved treatment option to patients in the US.”

About George Medicines

George Medicines is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company addressing significant unmet need in the treatment of cardiometabolic diseases with innovative single-pill combinations of existing treatments, designed for a balance of efficacy and safety, with the potential to improve patient adherence. Multi-mechanism, single-pill combinations offer the potential to bring significant improvements in clinical outcomes with cardiometabolic disorders, including hypertension, which remain among the leading causes of premature death and disability worldwide.

George Medicines is an independent spin-out company from The George Institute for Global Health, one of the world’s leading medical research institutes with a focus on addressing global health inequity. The Company is backed by George Health, the commercial arm of The George Institute, and Brandon Capital, Australia’s leading life sciences venture capital firm.

For more information, please visit www.george-medicines.com.

About Azurity Pharmaceuticals

Azurity Pharmaceuticals is a privately held company committed to delivering innovative, high-quality medicines for overlooked patients. Azurity’s global footprint is over 50 countries, with a diversified portfolio of 50+ medicines spanning 10 dosage forms and 10 key therapeutic areas. Powered by its Next-Gen Commercial Model, Azurity leverages data, analytics, and AI-driven digital tools to enhance market reach and stakeholder engagement. Our medicines have benefited millions of people.

For more information, please visit www.azurity.com.

