George Medicines announces GMRx2 presentations at the European Society of Cardiology Congress 2026

London, UK, Boston, MA, 20 August 2026 – George Medicines, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on addressing significant unmet needs in cardiometabolic disease, today announced that data on GMRx2, its single pill low-dose combination therapy of telmisartan, amlodipine and indapamide, have been selected for presentation at the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Congress, taking place from 28-31 August 2026 in Munich, Germany and online.

Dr Anthony Rodgers, Chief Medical Officer of George Medicines and Professorial Fellow at The George Institute for Global Health, and Dr Tian Wang, a Postdoctoral Research Fellow at The George Institute for Global Health, will present new analyses from the investigator-initiated TRIDENT trial, which completed in 2025 and was the first stroke outcomes trial with a low-dose single pill triple combination therapy for blood pressure treatment in adults with a history of intracerebral hemorrhage (ICH).

Dr Abdul Salam Mohammad, Program Head, Cardiovascular Research, at The George Institute for Global Health, will present data from George Medicines’ original, international Phase 3 trials, which investigated the potential of GMRx2 for the treatment of hypertension, including initiation of treatment.

Oral Presentation: Effects of a novel low-dose triple combination on blood pressure variability: results from the TRIDENT trial Presenter: Dr Tian Wang, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, The George Institute for Global Health, Sydney, Australia Session: Treatment of Hypertension, 30 August, 8:35AM CET, Science Box 4 (Research Gateway-Hall A1)





Oral Presentation: Effects of a novel low-dose triple combination antihypertensive pill on blood pressure, according to background blood pressure medications: results from the TRIDENT trial Presenter: Dr Anthony Rodgers, Professorial Fellow and Acting Director of the Cardiovascular Division, The George Institute for Global Health, Sydney, Australia Session: New therapeutic strategies targeting renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system in hypertension, 30 August, 8:51AM CET, Room Vienna (ICM)





Moderated Poster: Time course of onset and offset of blood pressure reduction with a novel low-dose triple single pill combination Presenter: Dr Abdul Salam Mohammad, Program Head, Cardiovascular Research, The George Institute for Global Health, Hyderabad, India Session: Triple therapy in hypertension, 31 August, 9:15AM CET, Station 11 (Research Gateway-Hall A1)

Amy Carroll, Senior Vice President of Medical Affairs of George Medicines, said: “It’s a privilege to see these data being presented to the ESC Congress community in Munich. This meeting is one of the largest and most influential meetings in the cardiology field and these presentations will be important platforms to continue discussions around how to address the key challenges in current hypertension treatment approaches and improve outcomes for patients.”

Ends

About the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Congress 2026

The ESC Congress is the world’s largest conference in cardiovascular medicine, bringing together leading cardiology experts from more than 150 countries to share groundbreaking science and essential clinical updates, with the shared goal of advancing cardiovascular medicine worldwide.

About George Medicines

George Medicines is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company addressing significant unmet need in the treatment of cardiometabolic diseases with innovative single-pill combinations of existing treatments, designed for a balance of efficacy and safety, with the potential to improve patient adherence. Multi-mechanism, single-pill combinations offer the potential to bring significant improvements in clinical outcomes with cardiometabolic disorders, including hypertension, which remain among the leading causes of premature death and disability worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.george-medicines.com.

About TRIDENT

TRIDENT, which completed in 2025, was a multicenter, international, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel-group, randomized controlled trial in patients with a history of ICH designed to evaluate the effect of GMRx2 (telmisartan 20mg/ amlodipine 2.5mg/ indapamide 1.25mg), compared with placebo, given once daily in addition to standard of care. The primary outcome was the time to first occurrence of recurrent stroke. The trial was led by The George Institute for Global Health and funded by the National Health and Medical Research Council (NHMRC) Australia and the Brazilian Ministry of Health, with study medication provided by George Medicines.

About GMRx2

GMRx2 is a combination tablet of telmisartan, an angiotensin II receptor blocker, amlodipine, a dihydropyridine calcium channel blocker and indapamide, a thiazide-like diuretic, available in three dosage forms – 10/1.25/0.625 mg; 20/2.5/1.25 mg and 40/5/2.5 mg.

Its development is backed by a comprehensive clinical program, including two pivotal Phase 3 studies, published in 2024 in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology and The Lancet.

In these trials the triple combination demonstrated significantly reduced blood pressure (BP) and improved BP control rates, when compared against dual therapy and against placebo. In both trials, tolerability was good, with no increase in withdrawal from treatment due to adverse events.

GMRx2 was investigated in the Nigerian VERONICA trial, which compared the triple combination with standard of care and reported better BP lowering among those receiving GMRx2, with good tolerability compared to the standard of care protocol.

A global trial led by The George Institute for Global Health and funded by the National Health and Medical Research Council (NHMRC) Australia and the Brazilian Ministry of Health, investigating the potential of GMRx2 to significantly reduce the risk of recurrent stroke in people who have had intracerebral hemorrhage (the most severe type of stroke) completed in 2025. The study met the primary endpoint, with GMRx2 demonstrating a statistically significant and clinically meaningful reduction of recurrent stroke compared to matching placebo.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” including statements relating to George Medicines’ financial position and long-term outlook on its business, including the commercialization of its approved products and the clinical development of, regulatory filings for, and potential therapeutic and commercial potential. In addition, this press release also contains forward-looking statements relating to George Medicines’ growth and future operating results, discovery, development and commercialization of products, strategic alliances and intellectual property, as well as other matters that are not historical facts or information. All forward-looking statements are based on management’s current assumptions and expectations and involve risks, uncertainties and other important factors, specifically including George Medicines’ ability to successfully commercialize its approved products, successfully conduct preclinical and clinical development and obtain necessary regulatory approvals of drug candidates.

Media contacts

ICR Healthcare

David Daley, Lindsey Neville, Tom Daniel

georgemedicines@icrhealthcare.com; Tel: +44 (0) 203 709 5700