Genprex Provides Clinical Update on Diabetes Gene Therapy Program

Company Achieves Clinical Development Milestones in 2025, Advances Program for Future Scale Up and Studies

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Genprex, Inc. ("Genprex" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GNPX ), a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes, today announced a clinical program update on its diabetes gene therapy program for GPX-002, the Company's diabetes gene therapy drug candidate, detailing recent achievements and future advancements. This update follows the recent announcement of positive preliminary preclinical data from studies of GPX-002 in both mouse and non-human primate (NHP) models, specifically addressing Type 2 diabetes (T2D).

"This past year was instrumental for Genprex as we expanded our preclinical research beyond Type 1 diabetes and into Type 2 diabetes, marking the achievement of a significant milestone in our diabetes gene therapy program, including the successful initiation of preclinical research in Type 2 diabetic animal models," said Ryan Confer, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Furthermore, we have successfully executed our strategic plan to transfer production of GPX-002 to an experienced Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) and to submit a request to the FDA for a meeting regarding our Investigational New Drug (IND)-enabling studies, marking a pivotal step toward human clinical trials."

The Company has achieved important milestones within its diabetes program in 2025, marking progress in its clinical drug development. These include:

Expansion of Research : Genprex commenced preclinical studies in T2D animal models, broadening the scope of its investigational studies beyond T1D. This step allows for an augmented, comprehensive evaluation of GPX-002's effects in relevant disease models. Moreover, preliminary preclinical data demonstrated in vivo proof-of-concept for the novel diabetes gene therapy in T2D animal studies, where GPX-002 rejuvenated exhausted beta cells and normalized glucose levels.

: Genprex commenced preclinical studies in T2D animal models, broadening the scope of its investigational studies beyond T1D. This step allows for an augmented, comprehensive evaluation of GPX-002's effects in relevant disease models. Moreover, preliminary preclinical data demonstrated in vivo proof-of-concept for the novel diabetes gene therapy in T2D animal studies, where GPX-002 rejuvenated exhausted beta cells and normalized glucose levels. Regulatory Engagement : Genprex has executed its strategy to submit a meeting request to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) by the end of 2025. This meeting, which is scheduled to occur in the first quarter of 2026, is intended to discuss the necessary IND-enabling preclinical studies, a critical step before potentially initiating clinical trials in humans.

: Genprex has executed its strategy to submit a meeting request to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) by the end of 2025. This meeting, which is scheduled to occur in the first quarter of 2026, is intended to discuss the necessary IND-enabling preclinical studies, a critical step before potentially initiating clinical trials in humans. Technology Transfer: Genprex has successfully transferred the manufacturing process for the production of GPX-002 from its academic collaborators where it was previously manufactured, to an experienced, integrated network of CDMOs and other vendors.

These advancements underscore the progression of Genprex's diabetes gene therapy program, moving its lead candidate through the stages of preclinical evaluation and regulatory planning. Looking ahead, the Company is preparing for necessary next steps to advance GPX-002, including:

Manufacturing Scale Up: The Company plans to begin the clinical scale production of GPX-002 in a current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) compliant facility, allowing Genprex to accelerate its manufacturing processes necessary for IND-enabling preclinical studies and clinical trials.

The Company plans to begin the clinical scale production of GPX-002 in a current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) compliant facility, allowing Genprex to accelerate its manufacturing processes necessary for IND-enabling preclinical studies and clinical trials. Product Optimization: Genprex is continuing work with CDMOs and research partners to optimize constructs and evaluate an alternative second-generation approach for GPX-002 using a non-viral lipid nanoparticle delivery system.

Genprex is continuing work with CDMOs and research partners to optimize constructs and evaluate an alternative second-generation approach for GPX-002 using a non-viral lipid nanoparticle delivery system. Toxicology Studies: Following the FDA interaction, Genprex will finalize the design and initiate toxicology studies. Subsequent data from the toxicology studies are expected to enable IND filing. Toxicology studies are a required step of drug development, ensuring that new treatments are safe and effective for human use while identifying potential risks, determining safe dosages and monitoring for side effects.

GPX-002 is under development as a potential treatment for both T1D and T2D. In T1D, GPX-002 is designed to work by transforming alpha cells in the pancreas into functional beta-like cells, which can produce insulin but may be distinct enough from beta cells to evade the body's immune system. In vivo, preclinical studies show that GPX-002 restored normal blood glucose levels for an extended period of time in T1D mouse models. In T1D NHP in vivo models, GPX-002 demonstrated the ability to decrease insulin requirements, increase c-peptide levels and improve glucose tolerance.

In a similar approach for T2D, where autoimmunity is not at play, GPX-002 demonstrated the ability to replenish and rejuvenate exhausted beta cells that make insulin in both mouse and NHP models.

About Genprex, Inc.



Genprex, Inc. is a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. Genprex's technologies are designed to administer disease-fighting genes to provide new therapies for large patient populations with cancer and diabetes who currently have limited treatment options. Genprex works with world-class institutions and collaborators to develop drug candidates to further its pipeline of gene therapies in order to provide novel treatment approaches. Genprex's oncology program utilizes its systemic, non-viral Oncoprex® Delivery System which encapsulates the gene-expressing plasmids using lipid-based nanoparticles in a lipoplex form. The resultant product is administered intravenously, where it is taken up by tumor cells that then express tumor suppressor proteins that were deficient in the tumor. The Company's lead product candidate, Reqorsa® Gene Therapy (quaratusugene ozeplasmid), is being evaluated in two clinical trials as a treatment for NSCLC and SCLC. Each of Genprex's lung cancer clinical programs has received a Fast Track Designation from the FDA for the treatment of that patient population, and Genprex's SCLC program has received an FDA Orphan Drug Designation. Genprex's diabetes gene therapy approach is comprised of a novel infusion process that uses an AAV vector to deliver Pdx1 and MafA genes directly to the pancreas. In models of Type 1 diabetes, GPX-002 transforms alpha cells in the pancreas into functional beta-like cells, which can produce insulin but may be distinct enough from beta cells to evade the body's immune system. In a similar approach for Type 2 diabetes, where autoimmunity is not at play, GPX-002 is believed to rejuvenate and replenish exhausted beta cells.

