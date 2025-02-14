GenomOncology and Pillar Biosciences Announce Co-Marketing Partnership to Advance Rapid Precision Oncology Solutions

CLEVELAND and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GenomOncology, a precision medicine software company, and Pillar Biosciences, a leader in Decision Medicine™, today announced a co-marketing partnership aimed at advancing precision oncology care. The collaboration will integrate GenomOncology’s cutting-edge clinical decision support platform with Pillar’s research-use-only (RUO) targeted Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) panels to enable healthcare providers with comprehensive workflows to advance personalized cancer insights.

This collaboration aims to provide personalized and effective cancer treatment guidance by integrating genomic data through GenomOncology’s Pathology Workbench reporting, enabling a seamless workflow from the NGS sequencer to the report. Together, the companies will leverage genomic data, enabling healthcare providers to advance informed decisions based on the unique genomic profiles of individual patients. By combining their expertise, GenomOncology and Pillar Biosciences are committed to optimizing and accelerating the use of genomic data to support precision medicine in oncology, while streamlining the implementation of their respective and now integrated solutions.

“Partnering with Pillar Biosciences will allow us to enhance our offering and provide clinicians with an integrated, data-driven sample to answer approach to precision cancer management,” said Garreth Hippe, Chief Commercial Officer of GenomOncology. “This collaboration enables us to provide more comprehensive, actionable insights for cancer care, empowering healthcare providers to make better, more informed decisions.”

“We are excited to collaborate with GenomOncology to further expand our portfolio and provide complete solutions to researchers and treating clinicians,” said Dan Harma, Chief Commercial Officer of Pillar Biosciences. “By combining our next-generation sequencing capabilities with their decision support platform, we can help deliver more rapid personalized cancer data that may help improve oncology patient management.”

About GenomOncology

GenomOncology is a precision medicine software company that provides the healthcare community with data-driven insights to improve care. GenomOncology strengthens precision medicine and oncology programs by transforming valuable but unusable data into actionable oncology treatment options and strategic insights. GenomOncology’s Precision Oncology Platform (POP) powers its comprehensive set of end-to-end software solutions that enhance decision support. POP combines both proprietary content and public and licensed data sets with your internal patient data to provide the information necessary to improve patient outcomes. Learn more at www.genomoncology.com

About Pillar Biosciences

Pillar Biosciences is the leader in Decision Medicine™, which is the utilization of highly accurate and sensitive next-generation sequencing (NGS) testing technology to generate data that optimizes the selection of precision therapies for cancer patients, from tumor profiling to therapy selection and recurrence monitoring. Pillar’s NGS testing solutions, including oncoRevealTM CDx pan-cancer solid tumor IVD, currently under review by FDA, are powered by its proprietary SLIMamp® and PiVAT® technologies, and decentralize the testing process, reducing diagnostic costs and improving access and efficiency of complex NGS testing for clinicians, prescribers, and patients globally. The company has more than 20 NGS testing kits available in IVD or RUO formats, with multiple panels in various stages of development, including a tumor-informed MRD assay. Pillar Biosciences has operations in Natick, MA. For more information visit pillarbiosci.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

Media Contacts:

For GenomOncology:

Phone: (440) 617-6087

Email: info@genomoncology.com

For Pillar Biosciences:

Brian Wright

Chief Marketing Officer

Phone: (602) 540-9522

Email: wrightb@pillarbiosciences.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/genomoncology-and-pillar-biosciences-announce-co-marketing-partnership-to-advance-rapid-precision-oncology-solutions-302376160.html

SOURCE GenomOncology