GENFIT: Publication of the 2026 Extra-Financial Report (fiscal year 2025)

Lille (France), Cambridge (Massachusetts, United States), Zurich (Switzerland), April 20, 2026 - GENFIT (Euronext: GNFT), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with rare and life-threatening liver diseases, today announces the publication of its 2026 extra-financial performance report (fiscal year 2025), available on its website.

Since 2022, GENFIT has published a detailed report in response to the growing interest of institutional and individual shareholders, financial analysts, ESG analysts, the Company’s employees and prospective candidates, industrial and strategic partners, as well as public institutions.

Pascal Prigent, Chief Executive Officer of GENFIT, stated: “Collective engagement, dialogue with external stakeholders, rigor and ethical practices, as well as effective risk management, are inseparable from GENFIT’s ability to execute its strategy while maintaining trust with its stakeholders. These fundamentals are what make our operational and clinical progress possible, with a clear objective: delivering tangible benefits to patients. In 2025, the execution of our ESG roadmap and the achievement of B Corp™ certification confirmed the robustness of this approach, which helps create the conditions for the Company’s long-term performance.”

In 2025, GENFIT implemented the ESG roadmap defined at the beginning of the year and rolled out around 30 initiatives involving all employees.

From a societal perspective, actions focused on the coordinated mobilization of the medical, scientific, industrial and regulatory ecosystem, with the aim of positioning ACLF among strategic priorities and contributing to the acceleration of access-to-innovation pathways for patients with the greatest unmet needs. A full day dedicated to ACLF, bringing together all major international learned societies, will open the next EASL Congress. In addition, ACLF is now formally recognized as a strategic area of work by The Forum for Collaborative Research1, with the launch of a dedicated working group.

From a social standpoint, the annual anonymous employee survey confirmed a high level of engagement, with close to 90% participation, as well as high satisfaction levels across all assessed criteria. The gender equality index remained at a high level (88), in line with the previous year. Governance issues also received particular attention, notably through strengthened cyber risk management and the definition of artificial intelligence uses in a context of increasing adoption, in order to ensure responsible deployment in support of productivity and operational efficiency.

Lastly, several initiatives were implemented to better control the Company’s environmental footprint.

Against this backdrop, GENFIT’s commitment on the societal front, a central pillar of its ESG approach, is expressed both internationally in support of patients and locally in service of regional communities.



Larry Holden, President of the Global Liver Institute (an international patient organization for liver diseases), commented: “Through GENFIT’s ACLF Patient Advocacy Council, we have witnessed genuine engagement with patients and caregivers, along with a real effort to develop awareness materials that are meaningful and useful to them. Our perspectives are heard and acted upon, in an area marked by a particularly acute unmet medical need, with no approved therapeutic options, very limited research and still insufficient knowledge. B Corp certification reflects the ongoing dialogue we have with GENFIT and goes far beyond a simple marketing claim.”

Aurélie Leclercq, Executive Director of the Endowment Fund2 of Lille University Hospital3, added: “The support of committed partners such as GENFIT illustrates the importance of solidarity at the regional level in enabling innovative healthcare projects with high societal impact. GENFIT’s contribution to the development of the unit dedicated to Adolescents and Young Adults at Lille University Hospital aims to secure care pathways and facilitate the transition from pediatric to adult medicine. Last year’s commitment has already translated into the creation of a single dedicated reception facility for all victims of violence, offering them a comprehensive and secure care pathway.”

The 2026 roadmap will build on the momentum achieved in 2025.

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ABOUT GENFIT

GENFIT is a biopharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of patients with rare, life-threatening liver diseases whose medical needs remain largely unmet. GENFIT is a pioneer in liver disease research and development with a rich history and a solid scientific heritage spanning more than two decades. Today, GENFIT focuses on Acute on-chronic Liver Failure (ACLF) and associated conditions such as acute decompensation (AD) and hepatic encephalopathy (HE). It develops therapeutic assets which have complementary mechanisms of action, selected to address key pathophysiological pathways. GENFIT also targets other serious diseases, such as cholangiocarcinoma (CCA), urea cycle disorders (UCD) and organic acidemia (OA). Its R&D portfolio, covering several stages of development, ensures a constant news flow. GENFIT's expertise in developing high-potential molecules – from early to advanced pre-commercialization stages – culminated in 2024 with the accelerated approval of Iqirvo® (elafibranor) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in the United Kingdom for the treatment of Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC). Iqirvo® is now marketed in several countries.4 Beyond therapies, GENFIT also has a diagnostic franchise including NIS2+® for the detection of Metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH, formerly known as NASH for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis). GENFIT, a BCorp™ certified company since 2025, is headquartered in Lille, France and has offices in Paris (France), Zurich (Switzerland) and Cambridge, MA (USA). The Company is listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris, Compartment B (Euronext: GNFT). In 2021, Ipsen became one of GENFIT's largest shareholders, acquiring an 8% stake in the Company's capital. www.genfit.com

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to GENFIT, including, but not limited to, statements regarding GENFIT’s ESG roadmap. The use of certain words, such as "believe", "potential", "expect", “target”, “may”, “will”, "should", "could", "if" and similar expressions, is intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes its expectations are based on the current expectations and reasonable assumptions of the Company’s management, these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including in relation to non-clinical and pre-clinical programs, reproducibility of preclinical results, the translation of animal model data to human biology, in relation to safety of drug candidates, cost of, progression of, and results from, our ongoing and planned clinical trials, patient recruitment, review and approvals by regulatory authorities in the United States, Europe and worldwide, of our drug and diagnostic candidates, pricing, approval and commercial success of elafibranor in the relevant jurisdictions, exchange rate fluctuations, and our continued ability to raise capital to fund our development, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed or identified in the Company’s public filings with the AMF, including those listed in Chapter 2 "Risk Factors and Internal Control" of the Company's 2025 Universal Registration Document filed on April 3, 2026 (no. D.26-0221) with the Autorité des marchés financiers ("AMF"), which is available on GENFIT's website (www.genfit.fr) and the AMF's website (www.amf.org), and those discussed in reports filed with the AMF or otherwise made public, by the Company. In addition, even if the results, performance, financial position and liquidity of the Company and the development of the industry in which it operates are consistent with such forward-looking statements, they may not be predictive of results or developments in future periods. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of publication of this press release. Other than as required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACTS

GENFIT | Investors

Jean-Christophe Marcoux – Chief Corporate Affairs Officer | Tel: +33 3 2016 4000 |

jean-christophe.marcoux@genfit.com

GENFIT | Media

Bruno ARABIAN – Agence Maarc | Tel : 06 87 88 47 26 | bruno.arabian@maarc.fr

Stephanie Boyer – Press relations | Tel: +333 2016 4000 | stephanie.boyer@genfit.com

GENFIT | 885 Avenue Eugène Avinée, 59120 Loos - FRANCE | +333 2016 4000 | www.genfit.com

1 https://www.forumresearch.org/

2 Lille University Hospital Endowment Fund

3 Located in the immediate vicinity of the Eurasanté Park, where GENFIT’s headquarters and laboratories are based, Lille University Hospital is one of the largest public healthcare institutions in Northern Europe : https://www.chu-lille.fr/welcomeen/

4 Elafibranor is marketed and commercialized, notably in the U.S and Europe, by Ipsen under the trademark Iqirvo®

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