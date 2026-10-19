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Genetix Biotherapeutics Appoints Meredith Manning as Chief Commercial Officer

October 19, 2026 | 
2 min read

SOMERVILLE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Genetix Biotherapeutics Inc., the commercial leader in genetic medicine for rare disease with a focus on hematology, today announced the appointment of Meredith Manning as Chief Commercial Officer. Ms. Manning will lead commercial strategy and execution for the company’s portfolio of FDA-approved one-time gene addition cell therapies.



“Meredith is an exceptional commercial leader with a proven track record of driving growth while delivering meaningful impact for patients,” said David Meek, Chief Executive Officer of Genetix. “She understands how to translate innovation into patient access at scale through strong commercial execution. Her leadership will help accelerate our significant growth trajectory as we strive to reach the tens of thousands of eligible patients who could still benefit from our transformative treatments”.

Ms. Manning brings more than 25 years of global biopharmaceutical leadership experience across rare disease, hematology, oncology, and specialty markets. She most recently served as Chief Commercial Officer at Soleno Therapeutics, where she helped transform the company into a successful commercial-stage organization, culminating in its acquisition by Neurocrine Biosciences. Prior to Soleno, Ms. Manning served as President, The Americas at PharmaEssentia and Chief Commercial Officer at resTORbio, Inc. Earlier in her career, she led a $3 billion global hemophilia portfolio at Shire (formerly Baxter / Baxalta Inc) and began her career at Pfizer. Ms. Manning attended Colorado College and has an MBA from The University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

“I’m excited to join Genetix at such an important moment in the company’s evolution,” said Manning. “With established products, a strong commercial foundation, and strategic expansion initiatives well underway, Genetix is poised for its next phase of growth. I look forward to working alongside our talented team and partnering with treatment centers, healthcare providers, and patient communities to ensure we continue to deliver a best-in-class treatment experience”.

About Genetix Biotherapeutics

Genetix Biotherapeutics Inc. is a privately held, commercial-stage biotechnology company pioneering the field of genetic medicine. With more than 30 years of experience, Genetix is dedicated to delivering transformative, one-time treatments for patients with rare disease, with a focus on hematology. The company has three FDA-approved gene addition cell therapies for sickle cell disease, ß-thalassemia, and cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, designed to treat the underlying cause of disease with a single dose and deliver durable clinical benefit. Genetix is headquartered in Somerville, Massachusetts.


Contacts

For media inquiries
Adrian Chaisson: adrian.chaisson@GenetixBioTx.com

Massachusetts People C-suite
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