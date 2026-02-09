Genesys Spine Announces Positive Prospective Study Results for SIros® Lateral SI Joint Fusion System

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesys Spine today announced the results of a prospective multicenter clinical study evaluating the safety and effectiveness of the SIros® Lateral Sacroiliac Joint Fusion System. The findings demonstrate significant pain reduction, functional improvement, and radiographic evidence of successful fusion, reinforcing SIros as a leading minimally invasive option for patients with sacroiliac joint (SIJ) dysfunction.

"The study confirms that the SIros system delivers pain relief and functional outcomes comparable to other titanium-based implants, while also achieving excellent safety, optimal operative parameters, and low fluoroscopic exposure," said Dr. Douglas P. Beall, Principal Investigator.

The study showed a 38% reduction in pain scores by six months, with the mean Numerical Rating Scale (NRS) score decreasing from 6.8 at baseline to 4.2 (p<0.01). Functional outcomes also improved significantly, with the Oswestry Disability Index (ODI) improving from a baseline of 50.3% to 34.9% (p<0.01), representing a transition from severe to moderate disability. Radiographic assessments revealed that 96% of patients exhibited bone apposition to both iliac and sacral sides across at least two of the three implants, and 72% showed bridging across the SI joint at six months. Importantly, there were no reports of implant failure, device migration, or procedure-related serious adverse events. Additionally, opioid use among patients declined by nearly half over the course of the study.

"The prospective study further validates SIros as a key solution for SI joint fusion," said Meredith Gavlick, Chief Strategy Officer, SI Fusion. "Demonstrating stabilization with minimal radiation exposure and a minimally invasive approach represents a major advancement for patient outcomes and recovery."

Link to Study Details: https://www.painphysicianjournal.com/current/abstracts?article=ODExNA%3D%3D

The SIros® system is part of Genesys Spine's comprehensive SI fusion portfolio, which also includes the SIrten® Intra-Articular and SIros-O™ Posterior Oblique Systems. All products are intended for sacroiliac joint fusion in cases of degenerative sacroiliitis and sacroiliac joint disruption.

