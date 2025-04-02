SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Generation Bio to Present at the Needham 24th Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

April 2, 2025 
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generation Bio Co. (Nasdaq:GBIO), a biotechnology company working to change what’s possible for people living with T cell-driven autoimmune diseases, announced that Geoff McDonough, M.D., president and chief executive officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, April 9th at 12:45 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the investor section of the company’s website at investors.generationbio.com. A replay will be available there for 30 days following the event.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio is a biotechnology company working to change what’s possible for people living with T cell-driven autoimmune diseases. The company is developing redosable therapeutics that reprogram T cells in vivo to reduce or eliminate the production and persistence of autoreactive T cells, which erroneously recognize and attack the body’s own tissues, causing autoimmune diseases. Generation Bio’s innovative approach leverages cell-targeted lipid nanoparticles (ctLNP) to selectively deliver small interfering RNA (siRNA) to T cells. This combination of selective delivery and an intracellular, genetically precise mechanism of target engagement could unlock a series of high-value, historically undruggable disease-driving genes in autoimmunity.

For more information, please visit www.generationbio.com.

Investors and Media Contact
Maren Killackey
Generation Bio
mkillackey@generationbio.com
857-371-4638

