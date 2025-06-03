Geneoscopy’s RNA-Based ColoSense Test Included in Latest National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) Guidelines

ColoSense is recommended as a first-line test for colorectal cancer screening, with a three-year screening interval

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Geneoscopy, Inc., a life sciences company focused on developing diagnostic tests for the advancement of gastrointestinal health, today announced that its ColoSense® test has been included in the National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN) Guidelines for Colorectal Cancer (CRC) Screening as a first-line test for average-risk patients, supporting its role as a screening alternative for individuals aged 45 years and older. ColoSense is a noninvasive stool-based test for detecting CRC and advanced adenomas, and is the only FDA-approved screening test utilizing stool RNA biomarkers, which are not subject to age-related methylation.1,2

The NCCN Guidelines are comprehensive, evidence-based recommendations to support the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of more than 97% of cancers affecting patients in the United States. They are regularly updated to reflect the latest scientific evidence and improve the quality and consistency of cancer care.

“The NCCN Guidelines are among the most trusted clinical resources in oncology, and the addition of ColoSense is a powerful validation of its clinical performance,” said Erica Barnell, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Science and Medical Officer of Geneoscopy. “As the first and only FDA-approved stool RNA screening test for colorectal cancer, this affirms the scientific rigor behind our technology and reinforces the importance of noninvasive modalities in expanding access and improving screening compliance, especially among populations less likely to undergo colonoscopy.”

ColoSense’s inclusion in the NCCN Guidelines is based on data from Geneoscopy’s CRC-PREVENT pivotal study, which was published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA).3 Unlike traditional centralized trials, in which patients are typically already engaged in healthcare screening programs, nearly two-thirds of CRC-PREVENT participants had never undergone CRC screening or scheduled a colonoscopy at the time of enrollment. The study demonstrated ColoSense’s ability to detect CRC with 94% sensitivity, identifying 100% of CRC in Stage I. Additionally, ColoSense detected 46% of advanced adenomas, when the disease is most preventable.

“The NCCN Guidelines heavily impact both the clinical adoption and insurance coverage of screening tests,” said Matt Sargent, Chief Commercial Officer of Geneoscopy. “Achieving this milestone as a first-line test marks a pivotal step forward in our mission to bring ColoSense to market as an accurate, accessible screening solution for millions of Americans. NCCN guideline inclusion also positions ColoSense for future inclusion in other major guidelines.”

About ColoSense

ColoSense is intended for the qualitative detection of colorectal neoplasia-associated RNA markers and for the presence of occult hemoglobin in human stool. ColoSense is for use with the ColoSense Collection Kit, the ColoSense Test Kit, the ColoSense Software, and the following instruments: Polymedco iFOBT Analyzer; bioMérieux EMAG Nucleic Acid Extraction System; and Bio-Rad QXDx ddPCR System. ColoSense is a single-site test performed at Geneoscopy, Inc.

A positive ColoSense result may indicate the presence of colorectal cancer (CRC), advanced adenomas (AA), or serrated precancerous lesions (SPL) and should be followed by a colonoscopy. ColoSense is indicated as a screening test for adults aged 45 years or older who are at the typical average risk for developing CRC. ColoSense is not a replacement for diagnostic colonoscopy or surveillance colonoscopy in high-risk individuals.

Results from Geneoscopy’s pivotal CRC-PREVENT trial were published in The Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) in October 2023. For more information, visit www.colosense.com.

About Geneoscopy, Inc.

Geneoscopy, Inc. is a life sciences company focused on developing diagnostic tests for gastrointestinal health. Leveraging its proprietary, patented stool-derived eukaryotic RNA (seRNA) biomarker platform, Geneoscopy’s mission is to empower patients and providers to transform gastrointestinal health through innovative diagnostics. The company’s FDA-approved ColoSense test uses a proprietary RNA-based platform to screen for colorectal cancer and advanced adenomas for average-risk individuals over the age of 45. In partnership with leading universities and biopharmaceutical companies, Geneoscopy is also developing diagnostic tests for treatment selection and therapy monitoring in other areas of gastrointestinal health. For more information, visit www.geneoscopy.com and follow the company on LinkedIn.

References

Ahlquist, D. A., Taylor, W. R., Yab, T. C., Devens, M. E., Mahoney, D. W., Boardman, L. A., Thibodeau, S. N., Zou, H., Michael, D., Berger, B. M., & Lidgard, G. P. (2012). Abstract 3572: Methylated gene marker levels in stool: Effects of demographic, drug, and body mass and other patient characteristics. Cancer Research, 72(8_Supplement), 3572–3572. https://doi.org/10.1158/1538-7445.am2012-3572 Ahlquist DA, Taylor WR, Yab TC, Devens ME, Mahoney DW, et al. (2012) Aberrantly Methylated Gene Marker Levels in Stool: Effects of Demographic, Exposure, Body Mass, and Other Patient Characteristics. J Mol Biomark Diagn 3:133. doi:10.4172/2155-9929.1000133 Barnell EK, Wurtzler EM, La Rocca J, et al. Multitarget Stool RNA Test for Colorectal Cancer Screening. JAMA. 2023;330(18):1760–1768. doi:10.1001/jama.2023.22231

Media Contact

Andrea Sampson

Sampson Public Relations Group

asampson@sampsonprgroup.com