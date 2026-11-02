Geneos Therapeutics Announces Scientific Meeting Presentation of Sustained Immunosurveillance and Progression-free Survival in Two Brain Cancer Patients Treated with Neoantigen Targeted Personalized DNA Immunotherapy

-- Presentation to be given at the 2026 Society for Neuro-Oncology Annual Meeting will highlight two high grade glioma patients with sustained immunosurveillance in brain cancer offering a promising treatment path --

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Geneos Therapeutics, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company focused on the development of neoantigen targeted personalized DNA immunotherapy for cancer (PIC), today announced upcoming presentations sharing clinical data in brain cancer patients. The first presentation showcases sustained immunosurveillance in two high grade glioma patients receiving PIC following surgery and radiation, which led to exceptionally durable progression-free survival (>5 years from surgery). A second presentation discusses characterization of the tumor microenvironment in the brain following PIC treatment. These data will be presented at the 31st Society for Neuro-Oncology (SNO) Annual Meeting & Education Day taking place in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania from November 12-15.

Details of the poster presentations are as follows:

Poster Title: Long-term neoantigen-targeted personalized immunotherapy for cancer (PIC) drives sustained immunosurveillance in brain cancer patients and offers a path to dynamic therapy

Presenting Author: Tanner Johanns, Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, MO



Abstract Number: CTIM-23

Session Date and Time: Friday, November 13, 2026, 7:30-9:30 pm

Location: Exhibit Halls D and E, Philadelphia Convention Center

Poster Title: Characterizing the tumor immune microenvironment following neoantigen-targeted personalized immunotherapy for cancer (PIC) in glioblastoma using spatial profiling

Presenting Author: Elizabeth A. R. Garfinkle, The Steve and Cindy Rasmussen Institute for Genomic Medicine, Nationwide Children's Hospital, Columbus, OH

Abstract Number: TMIC-57

Session Date and Time: Friday, November 13, 2026, 7:30-9:30 pm

Location: Exhibit Halls D and E, Philadelphia Convention Center

About Geneos Therapeutics:

Geneos Therapeutics is a Phase 2 clinical-stage biotherapeutics company developing personalized immunotherapies for cancer (PICs). The company's approach uses its proprietary DNA-based GT-EPIC™ platform to target neoantigens (abnormal mutations produced by cancer cells) from individual patient tumors to develop novel and uniquely personalized DNA immunotherapies for cancer. For more information, please visit www.geneostx.com, and follow on LinkedIn.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to our business, including our plans regarding the development of neoantigen-based personalized immunotherapies for cancer, our expectations regarding our research and development programs, including the planned expansion and conduct of clinical trials. Actual events or results may differ from the expectations set forth herein. There can be no assurance that any product candidate in Geneos' pipeline will be successfully developed, manufactured or commercialized, that final results of clinical trials will be supportive of regulatory approvals required to market licensed products, or that any of the forward-looking information provided herein will be proven accurate. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, and Geneos undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, except as may be required by law.

Media Contact:



Jennifer Williams



Cook Williams Communications, Inc.



jennifer@cwcomm.org

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SOURCE Geneos Therapeutics, Inc.