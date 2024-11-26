Genentech Reports Update on Phase III SKYSCRAPER-01 Study Results

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY), reports an update on the Phase III SKYSCRAPER-01 study, evaluating tiragolumab combined with Tecentriq® (atezolizumab) compared to Tecentriq alone for patients with PD-L1-high, locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).





SKYSCRAPER-01 is a global Phase III, randomized, double-blinded study evaluating tiragolumab plus Tecentriq compared to Tecentriq alone in 534 patients with PD-L1-high previously untreated, locally advanced unresectable or metastatic NSCLC. Patients were randomized 1:1 to receive either tiragolumab plus Tecentriq or placebo plus Tecentriq, until disease progression, loss of clinical benefit, or unacceptable toxicity. The study did not reach the primary endpoint of overall survival at the final analysis. The overall safety profile observed remained consistent with longer follow-up, and no new safety signals were identified. The detailed data will be presented at a medical meeting in 2025.

Genentech continuously reviews its study programs to determine if any adjustments are necessary for the purposes of ongoing research. Genentech will apply the same principles to this program, with additional data from Phase III studies across different settings or tumor types anticipated next year.

About tiragolumab

Tiragolumab is an investigational immune checkpoint inhibitor with an intact Fc region. Tiragolumab selectively binds to TIGIT, a novel inhibitory immune checkpoint which suppresses the immune response to cancer.

About Tecentriq® (atezolizumab)

Tecentriq is a monoclonal antibody designed to bind with a protein called PD-L1. Tecentriq is designed to bind to PD-L1 expressed on tumor cells and tumor-infiltrating immune cells, blocking its interactions with both PD-1 and B7.1 receptors. By inhibiting PD-L1, Tecentriq may enable the re-activation of T cells. Tecentriq may also affect normal cells.

Tecentriq U.S. Indications

Tecentriq is a prescription medicine used to treat adults with:

Adults with a type of lung cancer called non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Tecentriq may be used alone as a treatment for their lung cancer: to help prevent their lung cancer from coming back after their tumor(s) has been removed by surgery and they have received platinum-based chemotherapy, and they have stage 2 to 3A NSCLC (patients should talk to their healthcare provider about what these stages mean), and their cancer tests positive for “PD-L1.”

Tecentriq may be used alone as their first treatment when their lung cancer: has spread or grown, and their cancer tests positive for “high PD-L1,” and their tumor does not have an abnormal “EGFR” or “ALK” gene.

Tecentriq may be used with the medicines bevacizumab, paclitaxel, and carboplatin as their first treatment when their lung cancer: has spread or grown, and is a type called “non-squamous NSCLC,” and their tumor does not have an abnormal “EGFR” or “ALK” gene.

Tecentriq may be used with the medicines paclitaxel protein-bound and carboplatin as their first treatment when their lung cancer: has spread or grown, and is a type called “non-squamous NSCLC,” and their tumor does not have an abnormal “EGFR” or “ALK” gene.

Tecentriq may be used alone when their lung cancer: has spread or grown, and if they have tried chemotherapy that contains platinum, and it did not work or is no longer working. if their tumor has an abnormal “EGFR” or “ALK” gene, they should have also tried an FDA-approved therapy for tumors with these abnormal genes, and it did not work or is no longer working.



It is not known if Tecentriq is safe and effective when used in children for the treatment of NSCLC.

Important Safety Information

What is the most important information about Tecentriq?

Tecentriq can cause the immune system to attack normal organs and tissues in any area of the body and can affect the way they work. These problems can sometimes become severe or life-threatening and can lead to death. Patients can have more than one of these problems at the same time. These problems may happen anytime during their treatment or even after their treatment has ended.

Patients should call or see their healthcare provider right away if they develop any new or worse signs or symptoms, including:

Lung problems

cough

shortness of breath

chest pain

Intestinal problems

diarrhea (loose stools) or more frequent bowel movements than usual

stools that are black, tarry, sticky, or have blood or mucus

severe stomach-area (abdomen) pain or tenderness

Liver problems

yellowing of the skin or the whites of the eyes

severe nausea or vomiting

pain on the right side of their stomach area (abdomen)

dark urine (tea colored)

bleeding or bruising more easily than normal

Hormone gland problems

headaches that will not go away or unusual headaches

eye sensitivity to light

eye problems

rapid heartbeat

increased sweating

extreme tiredness

weight gain or weight loss

feeling more hungry or thirsty than usual

urinating more often than usual

hair loss

feeling cold

constipation

their voice gets deeper

dizziness or fainting

changes in mood or behavior, such as decreased sex drive, irritability, or forgetfulness

Kidney problems

decrease in their amount of urine

blood in their urine

swelling of their ankles

loss of appetite

Skin problems

rash

itching

skin blistering or peeling

painful sores or ulcers in mouth or nose, throat, or genital area

fever or flu-like symptoms

swollen lymph nodes

Problems can also happen in other organs.

These are not all of the signs and symptoms of immune system problems that can happen with Tecentriq. Patients should call or see their healthcare provider right away for any new or worse signs or symptoms, including:

Chest pain, irregular heartbeat, shortness of breath, or swelling of ankles

Confusion, sleepiness, memory problems, changes in mood or behavior, stiff neck, balance problems, tingling or numbness of the arms or legs

Double vision, blurry vision, sensitivity to light, eye pain, changes in eyesight

Persistent or severe muscle pain or weakness, muscle cramps

Low red blood cells, bruising

Infusion reactions that can sometimes be severe or life-threatening. Signs and symptoms of infusion reactions may include:

chills or shaking

itching or rash

flushing

shortness of breath or wheezing

dizziness

feeling like passing out

fever

back or neck pain

Complications, including graft-versus-host disease (GVHD), in people who have received a bone marrow (stem cell) transplant that uses donor stem cells (allogeneic). These complications can be serious and can lead to death. These complications may happen if patients undergo transplantation either before or after being treated with Tecentriq. A healthcare provider will monitor for these complications.

Getting medical treatment right away may help keep these problems from becoming more serious. A healthcare provider will check patients for these problems during their treatment with Tecentriq. A healthcare provider may treat patients with corticosteroid or hormone replacement medicines. A healthcare provider may also need to delay or completely stop treatment with Tecentriq if patients have severe side effects.

Before receiving Tecentriq, patients should tell their healthcare provider about all of their medical conditions, including if they:

have immune system problems such as Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, or lupus

have received an organ transplant

have received or plan to receive a stem cell transplant that uses donor stem cells (allogeneic)

have received radiation treatment to their chest area

have a condition that affects their nervous system, such as myasthenia gravis or Guillain-Barré syndrome

are pregnant or plan to become pregnant. Tecentriq can harm an unborn baby. Patients should tell their healthcare provider right away if they become pregnant or think they may be pregnant during treatment with Tecentriq. Females who are able to become pregnant: A healthcare provider should do a pregnancy test before they start treatment with Tecentriq They should use an effective method of birth control during their treatment and for at least 5 months after the last dose of Tecentriq

are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. It is not known if Tecentriq passes into the breast milk. Patients should not breastfeed during treatment and for at least 5 months after the last dose of Tecentriq.

Patients should tell their healthcare provider about all the medicines they take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements.

The most common side effects of Tecentriq when used alone include:

feeling tired or weak

decreased appetite

nausea

cough

shortness of breath

The most common side effects of Tecentriq when used in lung cancer with other anti-cancer medicines include:

feeling tired or weak

nausea

hair loss

constipation

diarrhea

decreased appetite

Tecentriq may cause fertility problems in females, which may affect the ability to have children. Patients should talk to their healthcare provider if they have concerns about fertility.

These are not all the possible side effects of Tecentriq. Patients should ask their healthcare provider or pharmacist for more information about the benefits and side effects of Tecentriq.

Report side effects to the FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or http://www.fda.gov/medwatch. Report side effects to Genentech at 1-888-835-2555.

Please see http://www.Tecentriq.com for full Prescribing Information and additional Important Safety Information.

