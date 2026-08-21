Genentech Announces Manufacturing Expansion in Hillsboro, Oregon

New device fill-finish facility will advance Genentech’s efforts to build end-to-end U.S. drug manufacturing capabilities, supporting a more secure and resilient domestic medicine supply chain

Approximately $750 million investment will double the size of the existing facility, is expected to create 250 high-wage manufacturing jobs, and support approximately 200 construction jobs in Oregon

Flexible manufacturing capacity will support advanced drug delivery devices that can provide patients with more convenient ways to receive treatment

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$RHHBY--Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (SIX: RO, ROP; OTCQX: RHHBY), today announced plans to invest approximately $750 million in a new device fill-finish manufacturing facility at its 75-acre campus in Hillsboro, Oregon. The investment will bring new end-to-end device filling capabilities to the site and expand Genentech’s capacity to support its future pipeline of innovative medicines.

The Hillsboro investment follows the recent topping out of Genentech’s new manufacturing facility in Holly Springs, North Carolina, and is part of Roche and Genentech’s commitment to U.S. manufacturing and R&D. The investment is expected to create 250 high-wage manufacturing jobs and approximately 200 construction jobs in Oregon during site development, with commercial operations expected to begin in 2031.

The new facility will support the manufacturing of advanced drug delivery devices, such as pre-filled syringes and autoinjectors. These devices play an increasingly important role in how medicines are delivered and can provide patients with more convenient ways to receive treatment outside of a hospital setting. Designed for flexibility, the facility will be capable of both high- and low-volume device filling across a broad range of Genentech’s portfolio, enabling the site to respond to changing manufacturing needs as the company’s portfolio evolves.

Established in 2006, the Hillsboro campus is a critical hub in Genentech’s U.S. manufacturing network, supporting production across a broad range of therapeutic areas, such as oncology, immunology, and neurology. The new facility will add device filling capability to Genentech’s manufacturing network, helping strengthen U.S. production and support a more complete and secure domestic supply chain. Hillsboro’s existing infrastructure, proven manufacturing capabilities, and skilled workforce make it an ideal location for the new facility, building on nearly two decades of partnership with state and local community stakeholders in the region.

Roche and Genentech’s current U.S. footprint includes 13 manufacturing sites, 15 research and development sites and approximately 25,000 employees across 24 locations in eight states.

Genentech CEO Ashley Magargee:

“We are proud to make this significant new investment in Hillsboro, building on nearly two decades of Genentech manufacturing in Oregon. Thanks to its skilled workforce and strong community, Hillsboro remains vital to our U.S. operations. By adding end-to-end filling capabilities, this expansion deepens our commitment to manufacturing in the U.S. and gives us the flexibility to support a growing pipeline.”

Tina Kotek, Governor of Oregon:

“Genentech’s decision to expand its campus in Hillsboro reflects Oregon’s strength in advanced manufacturing and innovation,” said Governor Tina Kotek. “This substantial investment will create hundreds of high-paying jobs, open new opportunities for Oregon workers, and strengthen Oregon’s growing leadership in the life sciences sector. We are proud to continue our partnership with Genentech as the company invests in its next chapter in Oregon.”

Beach Pace, Mayor of Hillsboro

"Hillsboro is honored to have Genentech choose to expand here, continuing a strong partnership that has grown and flourished over the past 20 years and growing the biotech industry in the region," said Hillsboro Mayor Beach Pace. "Genentech is a tremendous supporter of STEM education in our local schools, and its employees regularly give back to the community through charitable giving and volunteerism. This is a huge win for Hillsboro and Oregon and one that will create more high-paying jobs for local families."

About Genentech

Founded 50 years ago, Genentech is a leading biotechnology company that discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines to treat patients with serious and life-threatening medical conditions. The company, a member of the Roche Group, has headquarters in South San Francisco, California. For additional information about the company, please visit http://www.gene.com.

Genentech Media Relations: (650) 467-6800



Dean Mastrojohn

Mastrojohn.dean@gene.com

(628) 338-0174



Gaby Witte

witte.gaby@gene.com

(707) 303-5637