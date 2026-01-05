Genelux Corporation Announces Appointment of Jason Litten, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer





WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Jan. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genelux Corporation (NASDAQ: GNLX), a late clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, today announced the appointment of Jason Litten, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer, effective January 2, 2026. Dr. Litten will oversee all clinical development and medical strategy as the company advances Olvi-Vec through multiple upcoming pivotal milestones.

“We are excited to welcome Jason, who is widely recognized for his strategic approach to clinical development and commitment to improving patient outcomes,” said Thomas Zindrick, President, CEO, and Chairman of the Board. “He brings extensive experience in oncology drug development of innovative therapies, including a proven track record of leading complex programs from early development through late-stage trials. Jason’s insight and disciplined approach to clinical execution will support our momentum as we approach key readouts in ovarian and lung cancer and work to unlock the full clinical and commercial potential of Olvi-Vec as a best-in-class immunotherapy.”

Dr. Litten is a seasoned biopharmaceutical executive with over 20 years of experience spanning academia, large pharmaceutical organizations, and innovative biotechnology companies. He has led the design, execution, and interpretation of Phase 1-4 clinical trials in liquid and solid tumors, with expertise across biologics, small molecules, and cellular therapies.

Most recently, Dr. Litten served as Chief Medical Officer at Chimeric Therapeutics, Ltd., where he advanced first-in-human cell therapy programs in brain, gastrointestinal, and hematologic cancers. Prior to that, he was Chief Medical Officer at Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc., where he built and led clinical development, operations, regulatory affairs, quality, and medical affairs functions. Earlier in his career, Dr. Litten held senior leadership roles at Optera Therapeutics Corp., Juno Therapeutics, Inc., Clovis Oncology, Inc., and Amgen Inc., contributing to global development strategies for novel oncology therapeutics.

Dr. Litten earned an M.D. from Emory University School of Medicine and a B.S. in Finance and Economics from Cornell University. He completed postdoctoral training in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center at Dallas and is licensed as a physician and surgeon in California.

“I am honored to join Genelux at such a pivotal time,” said Dr. Litten. “Olvi-Vec represents a compelling therapeutic platform with potential across multiple tumor types, and I look forward to working with the team to execute our clinical strategy, prepare for future regulatory interactions, and ultimately bring new options to patients facing difficult-to-treat cancers.

In connection with his appointment, Dr. Litten was granted an inducement award of a stock option to purchase 275,000 shares of common stock under Genelux’s 2023 Inducement Plan in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), at an exercise price per share equal to the closing price of Genelux’s common stock on The Nasdaq Capital Market on the date of grant. The inducement award will vest over four years, with 25% of the underlying shares vesting on the one-year anniversary of the vesting commencement date and the balance of the underlying shares vesting monthly thereafter over 36 months, subject to Dr. Litten’s continued service relationship with the company through the applicable vesting dates.

About Genelux Corporation

Genelux is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of next-generation oncolytic immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Olvi-Vec currently is being evaluated in two U.S.-based clinical trials: OnPrime/GOG-3076, a multi-center, randomized, open-label Phase 3 registrational trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of Olvi-Vec in combination platinum-doublet + bevacizumab compared with physician's choice of chemotherapy and bevacizumab in patients with platinum-resistant/refractory ovarian cancer; and, VIRO-25, a multi-center, randomized, open-label Phase 2 trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of Olvi-Vec & platinum-doublet + physician's choice of immune checkpoint inhibitor compared to docetaxel in non-small-cell lung cancer. Additionally, Olvi-Vec currently is being evaluated for dose selection in Olvi-Vec-SCLC-202, a China-based, multi-center, open label Phase 1b trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of Olvi-Vec & platinum-doublet in recurrent small-cell lung cancer. The core of Genelux's discovery and development efforts revolves around its proprietary CHOICE™ platform from which the company has developed an extensive library of isolated and engineered oncolytic vaccinia virus immunotherapeutic product candidates, including Olvi-Vec. For more information, please visit www.genelux.com and follow us on X @Genelux_Corp and on LinkedIn.

