Press Releases

GeneDx to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on Tuesday, February 18, 2025

January 28, 2025 
GAITHERSBURG, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GeneDx (Nasdaq: WGS), a leader in delivering improved health outcomes through genomic insights, announced it will release financial results for the fourth quarter 2024 and the full year 2024 before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18, 2025. Management will host a conference call that day to discuss fourth quarter 2024 and full year 2024 financial and operating results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.


Conference Call Details

Investors interested in listening to the conference call are required to register online. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the “Events” section of the GeneDx investor relations website at https://ir.genedx.com/.

About GeneDx

At GeneDx (Nasdaq: WGS), we believe that everyone deserves personalized, targeted medical care—and that it all begins with a genetic diagnosis. Fueled by one of the world’s largest rare disease data sets, our industry-leading exome and genome tests translate complex genomic data into clinical answers that unlock personalized health plans, accelerate drug discovery, and improve health system efficiencies. For more information, please visit genedx.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:
Investors@GeneDx.com

Media Contact:
Press@GeneDx.com

