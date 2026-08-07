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Press Releases

GeneDx to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences - August 6, 2026

August 7, 2026 | 
1 min read

GAITHERSBURG, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GeneDx (Nasdaq: WGS), the leader in rare disease diagnosis and improving health through the power of genomic data, today announced that company management will participate in upcoming investor conferences:



  • Canaccord Genuity 46th Annual Growth Conference

Boston, MA

Fireside Chat: Tuesday, August 11 at 11:00 a.m. ET

  • Wells Fargo 21st Annual Healthcare Conference

Boston, MA

Fireside Chat: Tuesday, September 8 at 2:15 p.m. ET

Live and archived webcasts of the presentations will be available on the “Events” section of the GeneDx investor relations website at ir.genedx.com/news-events/events.

About GeneDx
GeneDx’s (Nasdaq: WGS) mission is to empower everyone to live their healthiest life through genomics. GeneDx combines unmatched clinical expertise, advanced technology, and the power of GeneDx Infinity™ – the world’s largest rare disease genomic dataset. This unparalleled foundation powers GeneDx’s ExomeDx™ and GenomeDx™ tests – ranked #1 by expert geneticists and granted FDA Breakthrough Device designation – enabling clinicians to deliver precise, fast, and actionable diagnoses. GeneDx Infinity™ also fuels discovery for biopharma, with the most powerful AI-driven genomic intelligence. A genomics pioneer over the last 25 years, diagnosing more than 4,800 genetic diseases and publishing more than 1,100 research publications, GeneDx is building the network that will drive the future of genomic precision medicine. For more information, visit genedx.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.


Contacts

Investor Relations:
Investors@GeneDx.com

Media:
Press@GeneDx.com

Maryland Events Rare diseases
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