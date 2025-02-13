GeneDx to Participate in 45th Annual TD Cowen Health Care Conference

GAITHERSBURG, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GeneDx (Nasdaq: WGS), a leader in delivering improved health outcomes through genomic insights, today announced that company management will participate in the 45th Annual TD Cowen Health Care Conference from March 3-5 in Boston, MA. Management will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at 1:10 p.m. ET.





A live and archived webcast of the presentation will be available on the “Events” section of the GeneDx investor relations website at ir.genedx.com/news-events/events.

At GeneDx (Nasdaq: WGS), we believe that everyone deserves personalized, targeted medical care—and that it all begins with a genetic diagnosis. Fueled by one of the world’s largest rare disease data sets, our industry-leading exome and genome tests translate complex genomic data into clinical answers that unlock personalized health plans, accelerate drug discovery, and improve health system efficiencies. For more information, please visit genedx.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

