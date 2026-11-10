GeneDx Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Reported third quarter 2026 revenue of $123.1 million, including $110.4 million in exome and genome revenue

Reported exome and genome volume growth of 25% year-over-year with accession growth of 28% year-over-year

Expanded adjusted gross margin (1) to 72% and adjusted net income (1) to $8.6 million

Reiterating full year 2026 revenue guidance of $475 to $490 million

Hosting conference call today at 4:30 p.m. ET

GAITHERSBURG, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GeneDx Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: WGS), the leader in rare disease diagnosis and improving health through the power of genomic data, today reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2026.

“Our Q3 results reflect profitable execution in a growing market, as we translate the rising demand for exome and genome testing into durable revenue growth,” said Katherine Stueland, CEO of GeneDx. “Our priorities are clear: improve the economics of our testing, expand utilization, and deliver leading products at scale. By uniting these priorities with our clinical expertise and differentiated exome and genome capabilities, we are bringing life-changing answers to more families.”

Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results (Unaudited)(1)

Revenue

Revenue grew to $123.1 million, an increase of 5% year-over-year.

Exome and genome test revenue grew to $110.4 million, an increase of 12% year-over-year.

Exome and genome volume

Exome and genome test result volume grew to 32,134, an increase of 25% year-over-year, with accession growth of 28% year-over-year.

Gross margin

Adjusted gross margin of 72% in the third quarter of 2026 is up from 70% in the second quarter of 2026 and compares to 74% in the third quarter of 2025. GAAP gross margin was 70%.



Operating expenses

Adjusted total operating expenses were $79.4 million, representing 65% of revenue. Total GAAP operating expenses were $96.5 million.



Net income

Adjusted net income was $8.6 million, up $8.2 million from the second quarter of 2026 and compared to adjusted net income of $16.1 million in the third quarter of 2025. GAAP net loss was $12.3 million.



Cash position

Cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities and restricted cash was $171.1 million as of September 30, 2026.

(1) Adjusted gross margin, adjusted total operating expenses and adjusted net income are non-GAAP financial measures. See appendix for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP figures presented.

GeneDx 2026 Guidance

GeneDx has updated its 2026 guidance and has provided guidance for the fourth quarter of 2026. Management expects GeneDx to deliver:

Metric Full Year 2026 Previous Guidance Full Year 2026 Updated Guidance Fourth Quarter 2026 Guidance Revenue $475 to $490 million $475 to $490 million $135 million Exome and genome volume At least 30% growth At least 28% growth 34,500 tests Exome and genome revenue At least 20% growth At least 17% growth $121 million Adjusted gross margin Approximately 70% Approximately 71% At least 71% Adjusted net income Positive Approximately $12 million Approximately $12 million

Third Quarter 2026 and Recent Business Highlights

Strategic Expansion and Market Leadership

Expanded Coverage for Exome and Genome

Expanded the number of state Medicaid programs covering whole genome sequencing to 25 with the addition of Arkansas and Utah Medicaid.

Appointed Nicole Maassen, J.D. as Chief Patient Access Officer to lead Market Access and Government Affairs with a focus on advancing payer partnerships, building upon government relations efforts, and translating positive coverage policies into timely access for children who need testing.

Innovation and Clinical Leadership

Published new data in collaboration with the clinical genetics team at Seattle Children’s demonstrating that implementing first-tier rapid genome sequencing

Presented 27 scientific abstracts at the American Society of Human Genetics (ASHG) 2026 Annual Meeting, highlighting how exome and genome sequencing are advancing scientific discovery Scaling genomic interpretation with AI and machine learning: A GeneDx-led platform presentation explores machine learning to prioritize relevant copy number variants (CNVs), reflecting the company’s human-first, human-last approach to leveraging AI decision support tools in exome and genome sequencing analysis. Advancing exome and genome sequencing as standard of care: Research from more than 100,000 individuals with autism examines factors influencing molecular diagnostic yield, adding evidence to support broad genomic testing for complex neurodevelopmental conditions. Translating clinical data into actionable insights: Studies explore genotype-first reanalysis, emerging genotype-phenotype associations, rare variant detection and the health-economic value of first-line exome and genome sequencing. Accelerating gene discovery: Nine abstracts using GeneDx Infinity™, GeneMatcher and global research collaborations to identify novel disease-associated genes and expand understanding of developmental and neurodevelopmental disorders.

Demonstrated progress toward making genomic newborn screening a scalable and accessible

Partnered with the BRIDGES-NBS initiative to begin enrollment in Oregon

Webcast and Conference Call Details

GeneDx will host a conference call today, November 9, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Investors interested in listening to the conference call are required to register online. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the “Events” section of the GeneDx investor relations website at https://ir.genedx.com/.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

GeneDx believes non-GAAP measures are useful in evaluating its operating performance. GeneDx uses this supplemental information to evaluate its ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. GeneDx believes that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively with its GAAP financial information, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance. However, non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, has limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial results as determined in accordance with GAAP are included at the end of this press release following the accompanying financial data. We define non-GAAP financial measures as GAAP measures, excluding certain items such as stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, restructuring costs, changes in the fair value of financial liabilities, non-core lease costs, and other expenses that the Company believes are not indicative of its ongoing operations. A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty of expenses that may be incurred in the future. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our future performance and our market opportunity, including our expectations for full year and fourth quarter 2026 revenue, exome and genome revenue and test volumes, adjusted gross margin and adjusted net income. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: (i) our ability to implement business plans, goals and forecasts, and identify and realize additional opportunities, (ii) the risk of downturns and a changing regulatory landscape in the highly competitive healthcare industry, (iii) the size and growth of the market in which we operate, (iv) future expansion of insurance coverage for exome and genome testing, and (v) the anticipated impacts of regulatory reimbursement changes. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on February 23, 2026, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2026, filed with the SEC on May 4, 2026, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2026, filed with the SEC on August 3, 2026, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2026, filed with the SEC on November 9, 2026, and other documents filed by us from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and we assume no obligation and do not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. We do not give any assurance that we will achieve our expectations.

About GeneDx

GeneDx’s (Nasdaq: WGS) mission is to empower everyone to live their healthiest life through genomics. GeneDx combines unmatched clinical expertise, advanced technology, and the power of GeneDx Infinity™ – the world’s largest rare disease genomic dataset. This unparalleled foundation powers GeneDx’s ExomeDx™ and GenomeDx™ tests – ranked #1 by expert geneticists and granted FDA Breakthrough Device designation – enabling clinicians to deliver precise, fast, and actionable diagnoses. GeneDx Infinity also fuels discovery for biopharma, with the most powerful AI-driven genomic intelligence. A genomics pioneer over the last 25 years, diagnosing more than 4,800 genetic diseases and publishing more than 1,100 research publications, GeneDx is building the network that will drive the future of genomic precision medicine. For more information, visit genedx.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

Volume & Revenue 3Q26 2Q26 1Q26 4Q25 3Q25 Volumes Whole exome, whole genome 32,134 30,785 27,488 27,761 25,702 Other panels 26,524 32,057 27,729 31,281 34,514 Total 58,658 62,842 55,217 59,042 60,216 Revenue ($ millions) Whole exome, whole genome $ 110.4 $ 100.3 $ 90.6 $ 104.0 $ 98.9 Other panels 9.7 11.6 10.7 13.3 14.6 Data information 2.8 2.3 0.8 2.6 1.5 Software and interpretation services 0.2 0.2 0.2 1.1 1.7 Total $ 123.1 $ 114.4 $ 102.3 $ 121.0 $ 116.7

Unaudited Select Financial Information Three months ended September 30, 2026 Reported Depreciation and amortization Stock-based compensation Restructuring costs Change in FV of financial liabilities Other(2) Adjusted Diagnostic test revenue $ 120,059 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 120,059 Other revenue 3,042 — — — — — 3,042 Total revenue 123,101 — — — — — 123,101 Cost of services 37,041 (1,687 ) (371 ) (18 ) — — 34,965 Gross profit 86,060 1,687 371 18 — — 88,136 Gross margin 69.9 % 71.6 % Research and development 17,366 (430 ) (1,549 ) 51 — — 15,438 Selling, general and administrative 79,122 (4,778 ) (6,333 ) (900 ) — (3,118 ) 63,993 (Loss) income from operations (10,428 ) 6,895 8,253 867 — 3,118 8,705 Interest expense, net (1,779 ) — — — — 1,779 — Other income (expense), net (94 ) — — — — — (94 ) Income tax expense (26 ) — — — — 26 — Net (loss) income $ (12,327 ) $ 6,895 $ 8,253 $ 867 $ — $ 4,923 $ 8,611 Basic (loss) earnings per share(1) $ (0.41 ) $ 0.29 Diluted (loss) earnings per share(1) $ (0.41 ) $ 0.28

Three months ended September 30, 2025 Reported Depreciation and amortization Stock-based compensation Restructuring costs Change in FV of financial liabilities Other(2) Adjusted Diagnostic test revenue $ 113,523 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 113,523 Other revenue 3,220 — — — — — 3,220 Total revenue 116,743 — — — — — 116,743 Cost of services 32,216 (1,374 ) (219 ) — — — 30,623 Gross profit 84,527 1,374 219 — — — 86,120 Gross margin 72.4 % 73.8 % Research and development 19,829 (242 ) (1,749 ) 196 — — 18,034 Selling, general and administrative 67,949 (4,858 ) (8,618 ) (324 ) — (2,297 ) 51,852 (Loss) income from operations (3,251 ) 6,474 10,586 128 — 2,297 16,234 Interest expense, net (562 ) — — — — 562 — Other income (expense), net (3,575 ) — — — 3,401 (2 ) (176 ) Income tax expense (247 ) — — — — 247 — Net (loss) income $ (7,635 ) $ 6,474 $ 10,586 $ 128 $ 3,401 $ 3,104 $ 16,058 Basic (loss) earnings per share(1) $ (0.27 ) $ 0.56 Diluted (loss) earnings per share(1) $ (0.27 ) $ 0.53

(1) Basic and diluted reported loss per share and Basic adjusted earnings per share are calculated based on 29,880,144 weighted average shares outstanding and Diluted adjusted earnings per share is calculated based on 30,756,054 weighted average shares outstanding for the three months ended September 30, 2026. Basic and diluted reported loss per share and Basic adjusted earnings per share are calculated based on 28,797,730 weighted average shares outstanding and Diluted adjusted earnings per share is calculated based on 30,152,510 weighted average shares outstanding for the three months ended September 30, 2025. (2) Other represents interest expense, net, income tax expense, non-core lease costs, and costs related to legal reserves for all periods presented. For the three months ended September 30, 2026, Other also includes third party advisor fees related to our Revenue Cycle Transformation. For the three months ended September 30, 2025, Other also includes transaction costs incurred in connection with the acquisition of Fabric Genomics.

Unaudited Select Financial Information Three months ended June 30, 2026 Reported Depreciation and amortization Stock-based compensation Restructuring costs Change in FV of financial liabilities Other(2) Adjusted Diagnostic test revenue $ 111,886 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 111,886 Other revenue 2,554 — — — — — 2,554 Total revenue 114,440 — — — — — 114,440 Cost of services 36,202 (1,726 ) (561 ) (47 ) — — 33,868 Gross profit 78,238 1,726 561 47 — — 80,572 Gross margin 68.4 % 70.4 % Research and development 19,656 (271 ) (1,387 ) (1,036 ) — — 16,962 Selling, general and administrative 76,037 (4,717 ) (4,394 ) (2,212 ) — (1,353 ) 63,361 Impairment loss — — — — — — — (Loss) income from operations (17,455 ) 6,714 6,342 3,295 — 1,353 249 Interest expense, net (1,185 ) — — — — 1,185 — Other (expense) income, net 382 — — — (220 ) — 162 Income tax benefit 518 — — — — (518 ) — Net (loss) income $ (17,740 ) $ 6,714 $ 6,342 $ 3,295 $ (220 ) $ 2,020 $ 411 Basic (loss) earnings per share(1) $ (0.60 ) $ 0.01 Diluted (loss) earnings per share(1) $ (0.60 ) $ 0.01

(1) Basic and diluted reported loss per share and Basic adjusted earnings per share are calculated based on 29,710,139 weighted average shares outstanding and Diluted adjusted earnings per share is calculated based on 30,144,132 weighted average shares outstanding for the three months ended June 30, 2026. (2) For the three months ended June 30, 2026, Other represents interest expense, net, income tax benefit, non-core lease costs, and costs related to legal reserves.

GeneDx Holdings Corp. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) September 30, 2026 (Unaudited) December 31, 2025 Assets: Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 96,139 $ 104,997 Marketable securities 73,979 66,285 Accounts receivable 92,131 74,370 Inventory, net 21,703 13,951 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 12,943 8,685 Total current assets 296,895 268,288 Operating lease right-of-use assets 32,404 23,412 Property and equipment, net 53,531 45,693 Goodwill 1,641 13,520 Intangible assets, net 137,732 168,481 Other assets(1) 4,281 4,316 Total assets $ 526,484 $ 523,710 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity: Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 32,426 $ 57,645 Short-term lease liabilities 5,823 4,404 Other current liabilities 33,154 46,859 Total current liabilities 71,403 108,908 Long-term debt, net of current portion 146,229 48,176 Long-term lease liabilities 63,332 56,046 Other liabilities 71 1,641 Deferred taxes 760 757 Total liabilities 281,795 215,528 Stockholders’ Equity: Preferred stock — — Class A common stock 3 3 Additional paid-in capital 1,711,675 1,680,738 Accumulated deficit (1,466,878 ) (1,373,495 ) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (111 ) 936 Total stockholders’ equity 244,689 308,182 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 526,484 $ 523,710

(1) Other assets includes $1.0 million of restricted cash as of both September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025.

GeneDx Holdings Corp. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Revenue Diagnostic test revenue $ 120,059 $ 113,523 $ 333,244 $ 299,382 Other revenue 3,042 3,220 6,551 7,168 Total revenue 123,101 116,743 339,795 306,550 Cost of services 37,041 32,216 107,286 92,645 Gross profit 86,060 84,527 232,509 213,905 Research and development 17,366 19,829 56,826 47,485 Selling, general and administrative 79,122 67,949 229,750 165,262 Impairment loss — — 31,287 — (Loss) income from operations (10,428 ) (3,251 ) (85,354 ) 1,158 Non-operating expense, net Change in fair value of financial liabilities — (3,401 ) 2,760 (2,320 ) Interest expense, net (1,779 ) (562 ) (3,681 ) (2,019 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — — (6,565 ) — Other (expense) income, net (94 ) (174 ) (138 ) 274 Total non-operating expense, net (1,873 ) (4,137 ) (7,624 ) (4,065 ) Loss before income taxes (12,301 ) (7,388 ) (92,978 ) (2,907 ) Income tax expense (26 ) (247 ) (405 ) (448 ) Net loss $ (12,327 ) $ (7,635 ) $ (93,383 ) $ (3,355 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding of Class A common stock - Basic and Diluted 29,880,144 28,797,730 29,643,799 28,505,657 Loss per share, Class A common stock - Basic and Diluted $ (0.41 ) $ (0.27 ) $ (3.15 ) $ (0.12 )

GeneDx Holdings Corp. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (in thousands) Nine months ended September 30, 2026 2025 Operating activities Net loss $ (93,383 ) $ (3,355 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 20,418 18,343 Stock-based compensation expense 23,591 22,382 Change in fair value of financial liabilities (2,760 ) 2,320 Deferred tax expense 405 448 Legal reserves — 810 Change in third party payor reserves (1,370 ) 8,746 Loss on extinguishment of debt 6,565 — Impairment loss 31,287 — Other 3,611 2,534 Change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (17,982 ) (22,799 ) Inventory (7,823 ) (72 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (19,308 ) 5,185 Other assets and liabilities (15,239 ) 1,827 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (71,988 ) 36,369 Investing activities Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired — (33,195 ) Purchases of marketable securities (40,859 ) (36,535 ) Proceeds from sales of marketable securities 3,172 — Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 29,175 33,955 Purchases of property and equipment and development of internal-use software (21,791 ) (14,670 ) Net cash used in investing activities (30,303 ) (50,445 ) Financing activities Proceeds from long term debt, net of issuance costs 146,027 — Proceeds from offerings, net of issuance costs — 25,568 Proceeds from issuance of common stock from securities purchase agreement 5,000 — Proceeds from issuance of common stock from subscription agreements 476 — Proceeds from issuance of common stock pursuant to employee stock purchase plan 1,793 1,262 Exercise of stock options 58 982 Repayment of long-term debt, including prepayment penalty - Perceptive (54,000 ) — Repayment and principal payments for long-term debt - DECD (4,447 ) (906 ) Finance lease principal payments (1,473 ) (2,074 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 93,434 24,832 Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (8,857 ) 10,756 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, at beginning of period 105,989 86,202 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, at end of period (1) $ 97,132 $ 96,958 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information Cash paid for interest $ 6,678 $ 4,835 Cash paid for taxes $ 2,394 $ 1,039 Purchases of property and equipment in accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 1,610 $ 4,472 Lease liability from obtaining right-of-use asset $ 12,086 $ —

Investor Relations Contact:

Investors@GeneDx.com



Media Contact:

Press@GeneDx.com