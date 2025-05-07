GeneDx Announces Completion of Fabric Genomics Acquisition

Closing unlocks the next phase of genomic medicine, enabling an end-to-end centralized and decentralized model for offering clinically-actionable genomic insights at a global scale

GAITHERSBURG, Md. & OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GeneDx (Nasdaq: WGS), a leader in delivering improved health outcomes through genomic insights, today announced the successful completion of its acquisition of Fabric Genomics, a pioneer in AI-powered genomic interpretation. Together, GeneDx and Fabric Genomics are ushering in the next era of genomic medicine, enabling decentralized testing powered by centralized intelligence to set the standard of care across the globe.

“Healthcare is at an inflection point where genomic insights must be integrated into standard care to improve outcomes and reduce costs,” said Katherine Stueland, President and CEO of GeneDx. “With Fabric Genomics now part of GeneDx, we’re uniquely positioned to deliver earlier and more accurate diagnoses worldwide, from NICUs and pioneering newborn screening programs to health systems across the globe.”

The combination of GeneDx’s industry leading exome and genome testing and unmatched rare disease data asset with Fabric Genomics’ advanced AI interpretation services establishes a new ecosystem for genomic diagnostics. The integrated model offers greater flexibility for providers and health systems, enabling seamless workflow integration for both centralized and decentralized genomic services, all powered by GeneDx’s deep clinical expertise and Fabric’s advanced interpretation technology.

Fabric Genomics will operate independently as a subsidiary of GeneDx, continuing to drive momentum with commercial support from GeneDx. The acquisition accelerates several key growth opportunities for GeneDx:

NICU Genomic Testing : Accelerates time-to-diagnosis for critically ill newborns with scalable genomic solutions that integrate into major health system workflows, enabling GeneDx to deliver flexible end-to-end offerings and increase access to testing.

: Accelerates time-to-diagnosis for critically ill newborns with scalable genomic solutions that integrate into major health system workflows, enabling GeneDx to deliver flexible end-to-end offerings and increase access to testing. Genomic Newborn Screening (gNBS) : Positions GeneDx to support large-scale newborn screening programs in the U.S. and globally.

: Positions GeneDx to support large-scale newborn screening programs in the U.S. and globally. Global Commercial Expansion : Enables flexible, regulation-compliant models for AI-powered interpretation services across EMEA, APAC, LATAM, and more.

: Enables flexible, regulation-compliant models for AI-powered interpretation services across EMEA, APAC, LATAM, and more. Platform Economics: Unlocks recurring software-based revenue streams through Fabric’s interpretation-as-a-service model.

Advisors:

Fenwick & West LLP served as legal advisor to GeneDx.

TD Cowen served as exclusive financial advisor to Fabric Genomics in connection with the acquisition while DLA Piper LLP (US) served as legal advisor to Fabric Genomics.

About GeneDx:

At GeneDx (Nasdaq: WGS), we believe that everyone deserves personalized, targeted medical care—and that it all begins with a genetic diagnosis. Fueled by one of the world’s largest, rare disease data sets, our industry-leading exome and genome tests translate complex genomic data into clinical answers that unlock personalized health plans, accelerate drug discovery, and improve health system efficiencies. For more information, please visit genedx.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

About Fabric Genomics:

Fabric Genomics, a wholly owned subsidiary of GeneDx, is transforming healthcare through its AI-driven interpretation of the human genome. The company provides organizations with end-to-end clinical sequence analysis solutions that include the Fabric Enterprise software platform and expert clinical interpretation services needed to scale genetic testing. At the core of our platform is a suite of sophisticated AI algorithms and data knowledge systems that turn genomic data into expert clinical insights. Headquartered in Oakland, California, Fabric Genomics supports clinical applications across a variety of use cases including rare disease, oncology, cardiovascular, neurological and women’s health. To learn more, visit fabricgenomics.com and follow us on X (Twitter) and LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: (i) our ability to implement business combinations, plans, goals and forecasts, and identify and realize additional opportunities, (ii) the risk of downturns and a changing regulatory landscape in the highly competitive healthcare industry, (iii) the size and growth of the market in which we operate, (iv) our ability to pursue our new strategic direction, and (v) our ability to enhance our artificial intelligence tools that we use in our clinical interpretation platform. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. A further list and description of risks, uncertainties and other matters can be found in the “Risk Factors” section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and other documents filed by us from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and we assume no obligation and do not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. We do not give any assurance that we will achieve our expectations.

