GeneDx and Komodo Health Partner to Build the World’s Most Complete Longitudinal Rare Disease Dataset

GAITHERSBURG, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GeneDx (Nasdaq: WGS), a leader in delivering improved health outcomes through genomic insights, today announced a strategic partnership with Komodo Health, the leader in AI-powered healthcare intelligence. Through the partnership, GeneDx’s Infinity™ will leverage real-world patient insights from Komodo’s Healthcare Map®, to create the most comprehensive, longitudinal dataset for rare disease. The collaboration will unlock a new level of visibility into how rare diseases are diagnosed, managed, and treated across the full patient journey.

GeneDx Infinity is the world’s largest rare disease genomic dataset, built on more than 25 years of real-world clinical experience. It includes more than 2.5 million genetic tests enriched for rare disease and over 7 million phenotypic data points, with more than half of individuals representing non-European ancestry – making it one of the most diverse and representative rare disease datasets available today. GeneDx Infinity powers the #1 genomic test for rare disease, using world-class clinical interpretation and continuously learning AI to sharpen diagnoses and expand insight with every patient.

Komodo’s Healthcare Map is the industry’s most authoritative and highest-fidelity view into the healthcare journeys of over 330 million de-identified patients. This collaboration will connect genomic and phenotypic insights from GeneDx with Komodo’s Healthcare Map, including the Komodo Research Dataset which includes insights from open and closed claims based events for patients with Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial insurance. The Komodo Research Dataset includes diagnoses, procedures, encounters, payer segments, and Komodo-populated imputed allowed amounts. By leveraging these patient insights, GeneDx Infinity goes beyond diagnosis to illuminate real-world care pathways, outcomes, utilization, and unmet needs at an unprecedented scale.

“GeneDx Infinity is redefining what’s possible in rare disease,” said Lisa Gurry, Chief Business Officer at GeneDx. “By integrating patient insights from Komodo’s Healthcare Map with our unmatched genomic and phenotypic data, we are creating the most comprehensive longitudinal view of rare disease to date. This partnership accelerates HEOR, advances biopharma innovation, and brings us closer to a future where patients get answers – and access to effective therapies – faster than ever before.”

Together, GeneDx and Komodo will enable biopharma companies and researchers across healthcare to move faster and more confidently across the full life cycle of innovation — from discovery and development to access and outcomes — while upholding the highest standards of privacy, security, and ethical data use. All data integrations and analysis will be conducted using de-identified, privacy-preserving methodologies to ensure regulatory compliance and protect patient confidentiality.

“To meaningfully improve outcomes in rare disease, we must create a truly connected view of genomic data, clinical practice, and real‑world evidence,” said Miles Ennis, Chief Operating Officer, Komodo Health. “Our partnership with GeneDx underscores Komodo’s commitment to setting a new standard for rare disease research by delivering actionable intelligence that enables organizations to identify patients earlier, close gaps in care, and drive impact at scale.”

The combined dataset will support high-impact use cases, including real-world evidence generation (RWE) for:

Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) – Quantifying burden of disease, diagnostic odysseys, unmet need, and real-world treatment impact

– Quantifying burden of disease, diagnostic odysseys, unmet need, and real-world treatment impact Research and Development – Improving target identification, natural history studies, and patient stratification by linking genomics with real-world care patterns

– Improving target identification, natural history studies, and patient stratification by linking genomics with real-world care patterns Clinical Trials – Enabling faster, more precise cohort identification, feasibility assessments, and external control arms in rare disease

– Enabling faster, more precise cohort identification, feasibility assessments, and external control arms in rare disease Market Access and Value Demonstration – Strengthening payer and policymaker engagement with evidence grounded in real-world utilization and outcomes

– Strengthening payer and policymaker engagement with evidence grounded in real-world utilization and outcomes AI and Advanced Analytics – Responsibly training and validating AI models using high-quality, multimodal data to accelerate discovery while preserving patient trust

GeneDx Infinity continues to grow at unprecedented speed – generating 30 percent more exome and genome data in 2025 than in the previous 24 years combined. With nearly one million exomes and genomes sequenced, one million uniquely classified variants, nearly 5,000 validated gene-disease associations, and more than 5,600 emerging associations awaiting the next patient to confirm them, Infinity powers the most accurate and precise rare disease diagnoses available today.

As biopharma companies, researchers, and health systems demand more complete, connected, and actionable evidence, this partnership sets a new benchmark for scale, depth, and impact in rare disease intelligence. By uniting genomic scale with real-world insight, GeneDx and Komodo are expanding what’s possible in rare disease research and accelerating the path from data to discovery to life-changing outcomes for patients.

About GeneDx

GeneDx (Nasdaq: WGS) is the global leader in rare disease diagnosis, with a mission to empower everyone to live their healthiest life through genomics. GeneDx combines unmatched clinical expertise, advanced technology, and the power of GeneDx Infinity™ – the world’s largest rare disease genomic dataset. This unparalleled foundation powers GeneDx’s ExomeDx™ and GenomeDx™ tests – ranked #1 by expert geneticists and granted FDA Breakthrough Device designation – enabling clinicians to deliver precise, fast, and actionable diagnoses. GeneDx Infinity also fuels discovery for biopharma with the most powerful AI-driven genomic intelligence. A genomics pioneer over the last 25 years, diagnosing more than 4,800 genetic diseases and publishing more than 1,000 research publications, GeneDx is building the network that will drive the future of genomic precision medicine. For more information, visit genedx.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

About Komodo Health

Komodo Health is on a mission to reduce the global burden of disease by building foundational AI for how Life Sciences and healthcare organizations discover, develop, and deliver life-saving therapies. The company’s healthcare-native AI platform Marmot, powered by its Healthcare Map, eliminates slow, fragmented analyses to accelerate critical healthcare decisions across the product life cycle — from trial design to launch strategy to post-market evidence generation. For more information, visit www.komodohealth.com.

