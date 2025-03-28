GE HealthCare unveils Revolution™ Vibe CT system with Unlimited One-Beat Cardiac imaging and AI Solutions

GE HealthCare’s Revolution Vibe CT i enables more facilities to elevate patient care by offering advanced cardiac imaging technology that helps deliver fast, accurate diagnoses, improve operational efficiency, and enhance patient outcomes.

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--At the American College of Cardiology 2025 meeting, GE HealthCare (Nasdaq: GEHC) will proudly introduce Revolution™ Vibe,i a new computed tomography (CT) system with Unlimited One-Beat Cardiac imaging to deliver consistent, high-quality images for patients, even in challenging cases like atrial fibrillation and heavily calcified coronaries. Combined with the company’s impressive ECG-less Cardiac, TrueFidelity DL, SnapShot Freeze 2, and Effortless Workflow’s AI-powered solutions, Revolution Vibe enables fast, accurate diagnoses, a more comfortable patient experience, and more efficient workflows.v





As cardiovascular disease (CVD) continues to rise globally,vi the need for advanced diagnostic technologies like cardiac CT angiography (CCTA) becomes increasingly critical. CCTA offers a non-invasive, cost-effective, and highly sensitive method for diagnosing coronary artery disease (CAD), making it a valuable tool for clinicians. The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) recommends CCTA as the first-line investigation for patients with chest pain due to suspected CAD, highlighting its importance in improving diagnostic certainty. vii Similarly, recent increases in Medicare reimbursement rates for CCTA are a positive step towards making this technology more accessible.

“Expanding access to CCTA is crucial for managing the rising prevalence of CVD, ensuring timely and accurate diagnoses for a larger patient population,” shares Jean-Luc Procaccini, President and CEO, Molecular Imaging and Computed Tomography, GE HealthCare. “Our introduction of Revolution Vibe underscores our commitment to this mission. The system is designed to encourage the broader adoption of and access to cardiac imaging, combining advanced technology with AI-powered solutions to deliver fast, accurate diagnoses and a more comfortable patient experience. It is designed to empower healthcare providers to offer the highest quality care, even in the most challenging cases.”

For CCTA to be truly effective, the CT system must be designed to address the most difficult cardiac exams, including irregularities in heart rhythms, patients with limited cooperation, and those with calcification, stents or bypasses. These complications challenge cardiologists and radiologists alike, often leading to repeat scans, inaccurate diagnoses, heightened patient risk and dissatisfaction, and increased costs.viii, ix, x, xi, xii, xiii, xiv, xv

GE HealthCare designed Revolution Vibe to address these challenges. The ‘all in one’ system provides advanced cardiac CT solutions to help make CCTA more accessible to more facilities and patients, while also enabling greater diagnostic confidence, patient comfort, and workflow efficiency.

“Revolution Vibe has significantly enhanced our cardiac imaging capabilities, doubling our CCTA capacity while reducing scan times and improving image quality,” shares Dr. Christopher Ahlers, Radiologist and Managing Partner at Radiomed. “The advanced technology streamlines workflows, reduces reliance on invasive diagnostics, and ensures high-quality care for all patients, including those with challenging conditions. By adopting Revolution Vibe, we have improved operational efficiency, increased diagnostic confidence, and elevated patient satisfaction, positioning us at the forefront of cardiac care.”

Revolution Vibe enhances cardiac capabilities, enabling Unlimited One-Beat Cardiac imaging. This advanced technology offers clear, full-heart images at low dose, improving access for patients with complex conditions like atrial fibrillation, breath-holding difficulties, heavily calcified coronaries, in-stent restenosis, and cases without an ECG trace. TrueFidelity DL images for cardiac and SnapShot Freeze 2 offer Revolution Vibe users impressive image quality with motion free images. The system also offers ECG-less Cardiac to help improve patient access and simplify preparation for exams without an ECG connection, making it ideal for situations where speed is a priority or when the ECG signal is unavailable.

Effortless Cardiac Workflow also optimizes the system for cardiac scans, leveraging AI to automatically select protocols and position the patient – optimizing scanning time and making it easy to use for every user, even junior or inexperienced technologists. In a clinical evaluation, the one-step decision tree workflow helped reduce exam time by 50 percent, freeing up four minutes of radiologists’ time per study.xvi It also helped reduce the patient preparation process by up to five minutes per scan.xvi Much of this time is saved due to reduced positioning time, minimized usage of beta blockers, and eliminating the need for an ECG connection when the cardiac exam needs to be prioritized for patient access and speed.

Finally, Revolution Vibe is designed to help healthcare facilities expand their service lines and manage lifecycle costs effectively, driving topline growth. With the growing need for cardiac CT, the system’s versatility and ability to handle increased cardiac exams and general imaging needs make it accessible to more facilities.

Beyond initial costs, Revolution Vibe offers energy-efficient design, extensive training, fleet management, and Smart Subscription, ensuring facilities stay updated with the latest technology. This innovative technology maximizes operational efficiency, enhances staff expertise, and delivers better patient outcomes, making it a wise long-term investment.

For more information on Revolution Vibe, please visit gehealthcare.com. Those attending the American College of Cardiology (ACC) 2025 meeting in Chicago are also invited to experience the system’s formal unveiling in GE HealthCare’s booth (#9013) on Saturday, March 29 at 10:30 a.m.

i Revolution Vibe is CE marked and 510(k) pending with the U.S. FDA. Not available for sale in the United States or all regions.

