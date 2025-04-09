GE HealthCare names Jeannette Bankes president and CEO, Patient Care Solutions

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GE HealthCare (Nasdaq: GEHC), a leading global healthcare solutions provider, announced the appointment of Jeannette Bankes as president and CEO, Patient Care Solutions, effective May 1, 2025.

Peter Arduini, president and CEO, GE HealthCare, said, “Jeannette is a proven leader who has diverse and deep experience at publicly traded companies in the healthcare industry. We proudly welcome her to the company and are confident that she has the expertise to move Patient Care Solutions forward and deliver on our precision care strategy.”

Bankes brings with her three decades of global experience including product management, marketing, sales, regulatory, medical affairs, and operations and manufacturing. She joins GE HealthCare from Alcon, where she served most recently as senior vice president and president, Global Franchises. In this role, she oversaw product development, portfolio management and commercialization of products across the global surgical, vision care, and ocular health businesses. Prior to Alcon, Bankes was at Boston Scientific and Merck, where she held a range of senior leadership positions.

Tom Westrick, who is retiring after more than 20 years with GE HealthCare, will remain with the company until May 31, 2025, to support Jeannette’s transition into the role, and help ensure a smooth changeover for our colleagues and customers. Jeannette will be based in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

