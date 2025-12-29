SUBSCRIBE
GE HealthCare management to present at upcoming January 2026 investor conference

December 29, 2025 | 
1 min read

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GE HealthCare (Nasdaq: GEHC) is announcing that members of its management team will present at the JP Morgan 44th Annual Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, CA on January 13, 2026, at 10:30 a.m. PT/1:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. CT.

A webcast of this event can be accessed at the GE HealthCare website: https://investor.gehealthcare.com/news-events/events on the date and time listed above.

About GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

GE HealthCare is a trusted partner and leading global healthcare solutions provider, innovating medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and integrated, cloud-first AI-enabled solutions, services and data analytics. We aim to make hospitals and health systems more efficient, clinicians more effective, therapies more precise, and patients healthier and happier. Serving patients and providers for more than 125 years, GE HealthCare is advancing personalized, connected and compassionate care, while simplifying the patient’s journey across care pathways. Together, our Imaging, Advanced Visualization Solutions, Patient Care Solutions and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics businesses help improve patient care from screening and diagnosis to therapy and monitoring. We are a $19.7 billion business with approximately 53,000 colleagues working to create a world where healthcare has no limits.

GE HealthCare is proud to be among 2025 Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™.

Follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram, and Insights for the latest news, or visit our website https://www.gehealthcare.com for more information.


Contacts

GE HealthCare Investor Contact:
Carolynne Borders
(631) 662-4317
Carolynne.borders@gehealthcare.com

GE HealthCare Media Contact:
Jennifer Fox
(414) 530-3027
Jennifer.r.fox@gehealthcare.com

