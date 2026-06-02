GE HealthCare Focuses on Expanding Access to Nuclear Medicine Through AI, Radiopharmaceutical and Imaging Innovations

Nuclear medicine is reaching an inflection point as advances in imaging, theranostics and radiopharmaceuticals help accelerate clinical adoption

At #SNMMI26, GE HealthCare is showcasing solutions designed to expand access, streamline workflows and support precision care across care pathways

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As theranostics adoption acceleratesi and radiopharmaceutical demand grows,ii healthcare systems are under increasing pressure to scale nuclear medicine operations while improving diagnostic confidence and workflow efficiency. At the 2026 Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging (SNMMI) Annual Meeting, GE HealthCare showcases its latest technologies and AI-enabled workflows to help support precision care across care pathways.

Nuclear medicine is undergoing rapid expansion as healthcare systems increase adoption of theranostics, broaden radiopharmaceutical access and invest in precision diagnostics and targeted therapies. This momentum is also evident in global nuclear medicine market projections, which anticipate growth from approximately $7.8 billion in 2024 to more than $30.7 billion by 2034.iii

“Nuclear medicine is moving from early innovation to large-scale clinical implementation,” shares Jean-Luc Procaccini, President and CEO, Molecular Imaging and Computed Tomography (MICT), GE HealthCare. “Healthcare systems need technologies and workflows that help expand access, improve efficiency and support more confident clinical decision-making as theranostics adoption and precision care evolve.”

Turning convergence into clinical reality

Growing demand for precision diagnostics and targeted therapies is helping accelerate the evolution of nuclear medicine. Advances in radiopharmaceuticals and imaging technologies help clinicians diagnose disease, improve treatment planning and expand access to personalized care. As adoption increases, healthcare systems are also facing new operational challenges – including how to scale infrastructure, streamline workflows and expand patient access beyond traditional hospital settings.iv

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases is further driving demand for timely and advanced diagnoses and targeted treatment approaches. Fortunately, new care delivery models are already taking shape across care pathways. These models are increasingly enabled by advances in radiopharmaceuticals that expand access to PET imaging and support more scalable, routine clinical use across care settings.

Early examples of this shift are emerging to reach patients beyond traditional hospital environments:

Cardiology : GE HealthCare’s Flyrcado™ (flurpiridaz F 18 injection) is helping expand access to PET myocardial perfusion imaging (MPI) through a ready-to-use, unit-dose model designed for routine clinical workflows. The company is also collaborating with channel partners to accelerate the adoption of cardiac PET MPI in community settings while mobile imaging models are extending access beyond traditional hospital environments, bringing precision PET imaging to sites that may not otherwise have access.

: GE HealthCare’s Flyrcado™ (flurpiridaz F 18 injection) is helping expand access to PET myocardial perfusion imaging (MPI) through a ready-to-use, unit-dose model designed for routine clinical workflows. The company is also collaborating with channel partners to accelerate the adoption of cardiac PET MPI in community settings while mobile imaging models are extending access beyond traditional hospital environments, bringing precision PET imaging to sites that may not otherwise have access. Neurology : As demand for Alzheimer’s diagnostics grows, v GE HealthCare offers Vizamyl™ (flutemetamol F 18 injection) and quantitative tools such as MIMneuro™ to support more consistent amyloid PET interpretation and clinical decision-making. These technologies can help providers integrate amyloid imaging more efficiently into routine neurological care pathways.

: As demand for Alzheimer’s diagnostics grows, GE HealthCare offers Vizamyl™ (flutemetamol F 18 injection) and quantitative tools such as MIMneuro™ to support more consistent amyloid PET interpretation and clinical decision-making. These technologies can help providers integrate amyloid imaging more efficiently into routine neurological care pathways. Oncology : Theranostics adoption is also accelerating, i causing healthcare systems to seek more standardized approaches to imaging, treatment planning and response assessment. GE HealthCare’s StarGuide SPECT/CT, Intelligent Radiation Therapy (iRT) and MIM portfolio are designed with these needs in mind – helping simplify whole-body tumor burden assessment, streamline workflows and support more consistent treatment planning across care settings. These capabilities also support GE HealthCare’s vision for Adaptive Theranostics™ – a connected, data-driven approach that integrates molecular imaging, quantitative analysis and multidisciplinary workflows to help tailor therapy decisions over time.

: Theranostics adoption is also accelerating, causing healthcare systems to seek more standardized approaches to imaging, treatment planning and response assessment. GE HealthCare’s StarGuide SPECT/CT, Intelligent Radiation Therapy (iRT) and MIM portfolio are designed with these needs in mind – helping simplify whole-body tumor burden assessment, streamline workflows and support more consistent treatment planning across care settings.

“This is an exciting moment for nuclear medicine because we are moving beyond simply detecting disease to truly understanding its biology and behavior,” says Dr. Munir Ghesani, MD, FACNM, FACR, FSNMMI, Chief Medical Officer at United Theranostics and System Chief of Nuclear Medicine at the Mount Sinai Health System in New York. “Technologies that combine advanced imaging, quantitative analysis and innovative radiopharmaceuticals are helping clinicians make more informed decisions earlier in the care pathway – ultimately improving how we diagnose, treat and monitor patients.”

GE HealthCare’s nuclear medicine portfolio spans imaging systems, AI-enabled software and pharmaceutical diagnostics designed to help clinicians support the full patient journey — from detection and diagnosis through therapy planning and monitoring.

Translating rapid innovation into real-world clinical impact

At SNMMI 2026, GE HealthCare is highlighting key technologies and software designed to help healthcare systems scale precision imaging, theranostics and quantitative analysis across clinical and research settings:

Advanced imaging technologies –

MIM KineticID ™: vi Advanced 510(k)-pending software

™: Advanced MIM LesionID™ Pro : Recently 510(k) cleared by the U.S. FDA

: Recently Omni Legend : GE HealthCare’s fastest-selling PET/CT platform, now with more than 500 installations worldwide. vii Its high-sensitivity design supports faster scans, viii improved image quality and enhanced lesion detectability. ix Omni Legend also includes Precision DL deep learning image processing.

: GE HealthCare’s fastest-selling PET/CT platform, now with more than 500 installations worldwide. Its high-sensitivity design supports faster scans, improved image quality and enhanced lesion detectability. Omni Legend also includes Precision DL deep learning image processing. StarGuide : A digital SPECT/CT platform featuring 12 CZT detectors and optimized for certain theranostic procedures, enabling high-quality 3D imaging, short scan times and quantitation.

: A digital SPECT/CT platform featuring 12 CZT detectors and optimized for certain theranostic procedures, enabling high-quality 3D imaging, short scan times and quantitation. MINItrace Magni:x A compact cyclotron solution designed to simplify onsite production of PET tracers and radiometals, including Gallium-68, helping expand radiopharmaceutical access and support more localized production and personalized care delivery.

Radiopharmaceuticals and imaging agents –

Flyrcado : A PET imaging agent that helps doctors evaluate myocardial ischemia and infarction in people with known or suspected coronary artery disease, including during exercise stress tests.

: A PET imaging agent that helps doctors evaluate myocardial ischemia and infarction in people with known or suspected coronary artery disease, including during exercise stress tests. DaTscan ™ (ioflupane I‑123 injection): A proven neurological diagnostic radiopharmaceutical – celebrating 25 years in the global market – to visualize striatal dopamine transporters assisting in the evaluation of patients with suspected Parkinsonian syndromes (PSs) and suspected dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB).

™ (ioflupane I‑123 injection): A proven neurological diagnostic radiopharmaceutical – celebrating 25 years in the global market – to visualize striatal dopamine transporters assisting in the evaluation of patients with suspected Parkinsonian syndromes (PSs) and suspected dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB). Cerianna ™ (fluoroestradiol F 18 injection): A PET radiopharmaceutical used to detect estrogen receptor (ER)-positive lesions as an adjunct to biopsy in patients with recurrent or metastatic breast cancer.

™ (fluoroestradiol F 18 injection): A PET radiopharmaceutical used to detect estrogen receptor (ER)-positive lesions as an adjunct to biopsy in patients with recurrent or metastatic breast cancer. Vizamyl: A PET imaging agent used to estimate amyloid beta neuritic plaque density in adults with cognitive impairment to support evaluation of Alzheimer’s disease and other causes of cognitive decline, and to help inform selection of patients for amyloid beta-directed therapy as described in the prescribing information of the therapeutic products.

Together, these imaging technologies and agents are designed to support more scalable, data-driven and personalized nuclear medicine workflows across care pathways.

Preparing the ecosystem for the next decade of growth

As nuclear medicine adoption continues to grow, healthcare systems are increasingly focused on the operational requirements needed to support broader clinical use – including infrastructure, workflow standardization, radiopharmaceutical access and scalable decision support. xi

Quantification and advanced imaging analytics are expected to play an increasingly important role in this evolution, particularly in neurodegenerative disease and theranostics, where more standardized interpretation and longitudinal assessment may help advance consistency across sites and clinicians.

One way GE HealthCare is aiming to advance this evolution is through Adaptive Theranostics – a model that combines molecular imaging, quantitative analytics and connected clinical workflows to help clinicians personalize radioligand therapy decisions across treatment cycles. By supporting more consistent quantification, longitudinal assessment and multidisciplinary collaboration, Adaptive Theranostics is designed to help healthcare systems scale precision care as theranostics adoption grows.

“As molecular imaging continues to scale, success will depend on more than individual products – it requires building the ecosystem around them,” says Eric Ruedinger, Vice President and General Manager, Pharmaceutical Diagnostics (PDx), USCAN, GE HealthCare. “We’re focused on enabling that ecosystem end-to-end – from tracer development and manufacturing to expanding access, integrating workflows and advancing the tools that support confident, consistent decision-making – so precision care can move from promise to sustained, everyday practice.”

SNMMI 2026 represents a pivotal moment for the field – where decades of innovation are converging with new care models and expanding access to redefine how nuclear medicine is delivered.

As these capabilities continue to scale, nuclear medicine is increasingly positioned as a cornerstone of precision medicine – enabling clinicians to visualize the biology of disease, tailor therapies to individual patients and monitor treatment response.

To learn more about GE HealthCare’s full suite of nuclear medicine solutions, please visit gehealthcare.com.

About GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

GE HealthCare is a leading global healthcare solutions provider of advanced medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and AI, cloud and software solutions that help clinicians tackle the world’s most complex diseases. Serving patients and providers for 130 years, GE HealthCare is delivering bold innovations designed for the next era of medicine across its Advanced Imaging Solutions, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics segments to help clinicians deliver more personalized, precise patient care. We are a $20.6 billion business with approximately 54,000 colleagues working to create a world where healthcare has no limits.

GE HealthCare is proud to be among 2026 Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™.

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Important Safety Information

Cerianna™ (fluoroestradiol F 18 injection)

Indication and Usage:

Cerianna is a radioactive diagnostic agent indicated for use with positron emission tomography (PET) imaging for the detection of estrogen receptor (ER)-positive lesions as an adjunct to biopsy in patients with recurrent or metastatic breast cancer.

Limitations of Use:

Tissue biopsy should be used to confirm recurrence of breast cancer and to verify ER status by pathology. Cerianna is not useful for imaging other receptors such as HER2 or progesterone receptor (PR).

Contraindications:

None.

Adverse Reactions:

In Clinical Trials (n=1207) the most common adverse reactions seen occurred at a rate < 1% were injection-site pain and dysgeusia.

To report SUSPECTED ADVERSE REACTIONS, contact GE HealthCare at 800-654-0118 or the FDA at 800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch.

For full prescribing information, please visit:

https://www.gehealthcare.com/-/jssmedia/GEHC/US/Files/Products/Nuclear-Imaging-Agents/Cerianna/cerianna-pi

DaTscan™ (ioflupane I‑123 injection)

Indication and Usage:

DaTscan is indicated as an adjunct to other diagnostic evaluations for striatal dopamine transporter visualization using single photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) brain imaging in adult patients with suspected Parkinsonian syndromes (PS) or suspected dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB).

Contraindications:

Known hypersensitivity to ioflupane I‑123 or its components.

Adverse Reactions:

In clinical trials, headache, nausea, vertigo, dry mouth, or dizziness were reported at a rate of 1% or less. In postmarketing experience, hypersensitivity reactions and injection-site pain have been reported.

To report SUSPECTED ADVERSE REACTIONS, contact GE Healthcare at 800 654 0118 (option 2, then option 1) or the FDA at 800 FDA 1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch.

Prior to DaTscan administration, please read the full Prescribing Information for additional Important Safety Information.

Flyrcado™ (flurpiridaz F 18 injection)

Indication and Usage:

Flyrcado is a radioactive diagnostic drug indicated for PET myocardial perfusion imaging (MPI) under rest or stress in adult patients with known or suspected coronary artery disease (CAD) to evaluate myocardial ischemia and infarction. [accessdata.fda.gov]

Contraindications:

None.

Adverse Reactions:

The most common adverse reactions occurring during FLYRCADO PET MPI under rest and stress (pharmacologic or exercise) (incidence ≥ 2%) are dyspnea, headache, angina pectoris, chest pain, fatigue, ST segment changes, flushing, nausea, abdominal pain, dizziness, and arrhythmia.

To report SUSPECTED ADVERSE REACTIONS, contact GE HealthCare at 800-654-0118 or the FDA at 800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch.

For full prescribing information, click here. For important safety information, please click here.

Vizamyl™ (flutemetamol F 18 injection)

Indication and Usage:

VIZAMYL™ (flutemetamol F 18 injection) is indicated for positron-emission tomography (PET) of the brain to estimate amyloid beta neuritic plaque density in adults with cognitive impairment for: evaluation of Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and other causes of cognitive decline; and selection of patients who are indicated for amyloid beta-directed therapy as described in the prescribing information of the therapeutic products

Contraindications:

Known hypersensitivity to Vizamyl or any excipient, including polysorbate 80.

Adverse Reactions:

The most commonly reported adverse reactions in clinical trials were flushing (2%), increased blood pressure (2%), headache (1%), nausea and dizziness (1%). Post marketing experience included anaphylactic reactions. Because these reactions are reported voluntarily from a population of uncertain size, it is not always possible to reliably estimate their frequency or establish a casual relationship to drug exposure.

To report SUSPECTED ADVERSE REACTIONS, contact GE HealthCare at 800-654-0118 or the FDA at 800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch.

For full prescribing information, please visit:

https://www.gehealthcare.com/content/dam/gehc/global/products/molecular-imaging-agents/vizamyl/documents/er-clinical-product-pi-en.pdf

May 2026 JB14025US _____________________ i Ezhilarasan, E., Sabarees, G. & Premkumar, P.P. Radioligand theranostics in oncology: emerging trends in target design and radiochemical innovation. J Radioanal Nucl Chem (2026). https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s10967-026-10891-3. ii Research and Markets. Radiopharmaceuticals Market Report 2026. Dublin: Research and Markets, 2026. https://www.researchandmarkets.com/reports/5939063/radiopharmaceuticals-market-report. iii Global Market Insights. U.S. Nuclear Medicine Market Size & Share, 2025–2034. Published October 2025. Accessed May 4, 2026. https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/us-nuclear-medicine-market. iv Global Market Insights. Nuclear Medicine Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025–2034. Published October 8, 2025. Accessed April 16, 2026. https://www.giiresearch.com/report/gmi1858986-nuclear-medicine-market-opportunity-growth-drivers.html?utm_source=chatgpt.com v Grand View Research. U.S. Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnostics Market Report, 2030. San Francisco: Grand View Research, 2025. https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/us-alzheimers-disease-diagnostics-market-report. vi MIM KineticID is 510(k)-pending with the U.S. FDA. Not CE Marked. Not available for sale in the United States, Europe, Canada, or any other region. vii GE HealthCare data on file. viii Up to 53% reduction of PET scan time on Omni Legend 32 cm compared to Discovery MI 25 cm, as demonstrated in phantom testing. ix Omni Legend 32 cm increases small lesion detectability 16% on average and up to 20%, as compared to Discovery MI 25 cm with matched scan time/injected dose, as demonstrated in phantom testing using a model observer with 4 mm lesions; average of different reconstruction methods. x MINItrace Magni is technology in development. Not CE marked. xi Global Market Insights. Nuclear Medicine Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025–2034. Published October 8, 2025. Accessed April 16, 2026. https://www.giiresearch.com/report/gmi1858986-nuclear-medicine-market-opportunity-growth-drivers.html?utm_source=chatgpt.com

GE HealthCare Media Contact:

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