GE HealthCare drives innovation in theranostics with latest technological advances

GE HealthCare is helping advance clinical and operational excellence in theranostics and molecular imaging through a comprehensive portfolio of AI-powered imaging technologies, radiopharmaceuticals, cyclotrons, chemistry systems, and workflow-optimizing software—designed to support personalized, data-driven care across the entire patient journey.

At #SNMMI25, the company is proud to introduce LesionID™ Pro with automated zero-click pre-processing,i which aims to help physicians minimize manual segmentation required to access patient-specific insights that can play a key role in delivering precision care with confidence.

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--At this year’s Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging (SNMMI) Annual Meeting, GE HealthCare is spotlighting the future of precision care with its innovative portfolio of theranostics-enabling solutions designed to help drive clinical and operational excellence. Making its debut, GE HealthCare’s MIM Software introduces LesionID Pro with automated zero-click pre-processingi – an AI-powered innovation to help aid physician decision making and therapy response monitoring.

With cancer accounting for over 10 million deaths globally each year,ii the rise of precision care – particularly theranostics – is offering new hope to patients. By combining advanced diagnostic imaging and radiopharmaceuticals with targeted therapies, theranostics enables a personalized, patient-centric approach that may help improve disease detection, treatment accuracy, and overall quality of life.

“Precision care is the future of oncology—and theranostics is at the heart of that future. The integration of advanced imaging and AI-powered software is accelerating the adoption of theranostics in clinical practice,” shares Shyam Srinivas, MD, PhD, Chief of Nuclear Medicine, Associate Clinical Professor, Department of Radiological Sciences, University of California, Irvine. “With tools like GE HealthCare’s Omni Legend, StarGuide, and MIM software at our disposal, we now have the ability to visualize disease with great clarity, quantify tumor burden efficiently, and make fast, informed decisions. These advancements are not only helping enhance diagnostic accuracy and therapy monitoring but are also opening the door to dosimetry—ultimately helping improve outcomes for our patients. This is precision care in action, and it’s making a real difference in patients’ lives.”

Central to the practice of theranostics is molecular imaging, such as positron emission tomography (PET) and single photon emission computed tomography (SPECT), which provides detailed, patient-specific insights to guide and monitor treatment. However, accessing these insights – like whole-body tumor burden, which represents the total amount of cancer is in the body – has traditionally required time-consuming manual analysis, resulting in clinical and operational challenges.

In response, GE HealthCare’s MIM Software is introducing LesionID Pro with automated zero-click pre-processing,i designed with AI-powered automation to help physicians access reliable whole-body tumor burden statistics without having to spend hours manually segmenting lesions, removing normal physiologic uptake, and registering multiple patient images for comparison.

In addition to turning manual pre-processing into a zero-click experience, this new version of LesionID Pro comes with significant algorithm improvements that provide physicians with a precise whole-body tumor volume to review and finalize. Intuitive, user-friendly tools were intentionally designed with input from leading theranostics practitioners with the ultimate goal of making whole-body tumor burden analysis a practical clinical reality and help shorten physicians’ time-to-report.

“At GE HealthCare, we are dedicated to providing clinicians the precision care tools needed for the adoption and practice of theranostics,” shares Jean-Luc Procaccini, President & CEO, Molecular Imaging & Computed Tomography, GE HealthCare. “We designed our portfolio of precision care solutions to evolve with healthcare system needs and help support a patient’s entire care journey – from the imaging equipment needed for a noninvasive look at a patient’s anatomy and treatment monitoring, to novel radiopharmaceuticals used to diagnose and monitor disease and the systems required to produce them, to the software optimized to enable data-driven decision-making. In the hands of clinicians, these tools help advance the global practice of personalized medicine and help improve patient outcomes.”

Also on display at #SNMMI25, as part of GE HealthCare’s comprehensive portfolio of theranostics-enabling solutions for clinical and operational excellence, are the following innovations:

MINItrace Magni, iii GE HealthCare’s newest cyclotron technology, designed with a small footprint (about the size of a commercial refrigerator) and the goal of providing an easy-to-site, easy-to-install solution for the reliable, in-house production of commercial PET tracers and radiometals, including Gallium-68, used in diagnostic imaging to support personalized care plans. Adoption of such easy-to-site, easy-to-install technology may help enhance the capabilities of the healthcare system but also grant clinicians the ability to offer a variety of tracers to their patients and encourage the practice of precision care locally, helping fuel inhouse Theranostics capabilities.

Omni Legend is a performance-focused PET/CT designed to evolve and help meet growing healthcare system demands by enabling clinicians to reduce dose by up to 40% iv while maintaining exceptional image quality. Supportive of the diagnostic portion of theranostics, the system continues to gain in popularity, representing the company's fastest-ever-selling PET/CT. v

while maintaining exceptional image quality. Supportive of the diagnostic portion of theranostics, the system continues to gain in popularity, representing the company’s fastest-ever-selling PET/CT. StarGuide is a digital SPECT/CT with a 12 CZT detector design that delivers high-quality 3D images and short scan times. Optimized for certain theranostic procedures, the system is designed to help clinicians pinpoint the size, shape, and position of lesions and monitor therapy with exceptional precision. Its flexibility in patient scanning and workflow efficiencies also support high patient throughput and help reduce complexity. For oncology patients, especially those in pain, short scans can help enhance comfort and overall experience.

Aurora is an advanced dual-head SPECT/CT designed with excellent diagnostic capabilities vi and streamline workflows, offering clinicians excellent image quality and operational efficiency. Its CT has a 40 mm detector – twice the detector coverage compared to CTs of other hybrid systems vii – with the ability to reduce the dose up to 82%, viii support accurate quantitation, and help clinicians make the personalized care decisions that are at the heart of theranostics.

and streamline workflows, offering clinicians excellent image quality and operational efficiency. Its CT has a 40 mm detector – twice the detector coverage compared to CTs of other hybrid systems – with the ability to reduce the dose up to 82%, support accurate quantitation, and help clinicians make the personalized care decisions that are at the heart of theranostics. Theranostics Pathway Manager Tile is an easy-to-use application, available on GE HealthCare’s Command Center software, that is designed to simplify the time-consuming task of coordinating the theranostics care pathway. It does so by tracking patient readiness for therapy, eliminating the need for manual data gathering across disparate systems (e.g., labs, scheduling, ordering, spreadsheets), and providing a unified, up-to-date view of each patient’s treatment journey. Oregon Health & Science University will be an early adopter.

“Every day counts when it comes to cancer care. The latest theranostics solutions will help our care teams more quickly and easily keep tabs on patient readiness and reduce patient coordination time—freeing up more time for clinicians to focus on direct patient care,” says Erik Mittra, M.D., Ph.D., professor of diagnostic radiology in the at Oregon Health & Science University.

Altogether, GE HealthCare has the unique ability to provide solutions along every step of the theranostics care pathway. Our integrated portfolio of solutions provides clinicians with the isotopes, imaging, informatics, and molecular imaging agents necessary for the practice and advancement of precision care.

For more information on GE HealthCare’s innovative portfolio of theranostics-enabling solutions, please visit gehealthcare.com. SNMMI show attendees are also encouraged stop by the company’s booth (#638 and #1023) at New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana from June 21-24.

About GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

GE HealthCare is a trusted partner and leading global healthcare solutions provider, innovating medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and integrated, cloud-first AI-enabled solutions, services and data analytics. We aim to make hospitals and health systems more efficient, clinicians more effective, therapies more precise, and patients healthier and happier. Serving patients and providers for more than 125 years, GE HealthCare is advancing personalized, connected and compassionate care, while simplifying the patient’s journey across care pathways. Together, our Imaging, Advanced Visualization Solutions, Patient Care Solutions and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics businesses help improve patient care from screening and diagnosis to therapy and monitoring. We are a $19.7 billion business with approximately 53,000 colleagues working to create a world where healthcare has no limits.

GE HealthCare is proud to be among 2025 Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™.

i LesionID Pro with automated zero-click pre-processing is 510(k)-pending with the U.S. FDA. Not CE Marked and not licensed in accordance with Canadian law. Not available for sale in the United States, Europe, Canada, or any other region.

ii Cancer. World Health Organization. Published February 3, 2022. https://www.who.int./news-room/fact-sheets/detail/cancer. Accessed March 2, 2023.

iii Technology in development that represents ongoing research and development efforts. These technologies are not products and may never become products. Not CE marked.

iv Omni Legend 21cm as compared to Discovery MI Gen1 20cm. As demonstrated in phantom testing.

v Based on orders data of GE HealthCare PET/CT systems since 2010.

vi Compared to NM/CT 870 DR.

vii As compared to NM/CT 870 DR with Optima 540 CT.

viii a ASiR-V reduces dose by 50% to 82% relative to FBP at the same image quality (Image quality as defined by low contrast detectability).

viii b In clinical practice, the use of ASiR‐V may reduce CT patient dose depending on the clinical task, patient size, anatomical location, and clinical practice. A consultation with a radiologist and a physicist should be made to determine the appropriate dose to obtain diagnostic image quality for the particular clinical task. Low Contrast Detectability (LCD), Image Noise, Spatial Resolution and Artifact were assessed using reference factory protocols comparing ASiR‐V and FBP. The LCD was measured using 0.625 mm slices and tested for both head and body modes using the MITA CT IQ Phantom (CCT183, The Phantom Laboratory), using a model observer method.

