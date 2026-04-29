GE HealthCare announces executive team and operational updates to enhance execution, accelerate innovation, and drive growth

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GE HealthCare (Nasdaq: GEHC) announced today a strategic evolution to its operations and executive leadership team to help shape the company’s next chapter of growth and better serve patients and customers globally. The changes will also position the company to enhance execution, accelerate innovation, and create efficiencies. These changes are effective immediately.

Phil Rackliffe has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of Advanced Imaging Solutions (AIS), a new segment that combines Imaging and Advanced Visualization Solutions (AVS) to create a $14.6 billion segment.1 This combination brings together GE HealthCare’s two largest segments to create a more focused and connected end-to-end imaging ecosystem spanning diagnosis, intervention, and follow-up across disease states. AIS includes an AI-enabled portfolio of MR, CT, Molecular Imaging, Women’s Health, X-ray, Ultrasound, Image-guided solutions, and enterprise imaging. These solutions enable more seamless workflows, faster and more precise decision-making, and real-time procedural support. Pharmaceutical Diagnostics (PDx) and Patient Care Solutions (PCS) will continue to operate as separate segments.

Catherine Estrampes has been appointed Chief Commercial and Growth Officer for GE HealthCare and will lead Global Markets, a new region that encompasses every market except for China, which continues to be led by Will Song. The creation of Global Markets will strengthen how commercial teams build and scale expertise across markets and bring the full portfolio to customers globally.

Both leaders bring decades of experience advancing medical technology innovation and leading high-performing teams at global scale. These changes are designed to streamline the organization, while expanding the reach of the company’s D3 strategy—integrating smart devices and pharmaceuticals, enabled by AI and cloud across disease states—to help deliver more comprehensive, precision care worldwide.

"Building on the progress we’ve made since our spinoff, we are simplifying how we operate and positioning ourselves to serve customers in a more integrated and differentiated way to enable growth and margin acceleration in 2026 and beyond,” said Peter Arduini, President and CEO, GE HealthCare. “Phil and Catherine are proven leaders with strong track records of execution and the growth mindset needed to advance our precision care strategy globally, help improve patient outcomes, and unlock value for patients, customers and shareholders.”

With these changes, Roland Rott, President and CEO of Imaging, will leave GE HealthCare to pursue external opportunities. During his tenure, Roland advanced AI-enabled capabilities across Imaging and Ultrasound, launching smart devices and leading strategic acquisitions including Caption Health, icometrix, and BK Medical, which expanded GE HealthCare’s ultrasound capabilities from diagnostics into surgical and therapeutic interventions.

“I want to thank Roland for his significant contributions over the past 15 years,” said Arduini. “His expertise played a key role in evolving GE HealthCare into a broader healthcare solutions provider. He helped build a strong culture of innovation, collaboration, and customer focus that will continue to shape the organization for years to come.”

Elie Chaillot, previously President and CEO of Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Rest of World, will take on a strategic role focused on high-priority initiatives and special projects for the company, reporting to Peter Arduini.

GE HealthCare expects to provide recast financial results to reflect the new segment structure in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for second quarter 2026, which is expected to be at the time of its second quarter 2026 earnings release.

Executive Background

Phil joined GE HealthCare in 2022. In his most recent role as President and CEO of AVS, he led the segment to deliver solid topline growth with margin expansion and advanced the company’s new wave of innovation with the launch of Vivid Pioneer—GE HealthCare’s most advanced AI-powered cardiovascular ultrasound system—and Allia™ Moveo, a compact, cable-free interventional system designed for space-constrained environments. Prior to leading AVS, Phil was President and CEO of Image Guided Therapies. He has also led strategic acquisitions and equity investments to advance visualization and surgical navigation. Phil brings nearly three decades of global healthcare experience across private and public companies, including Baxter International Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, and Pfizer Inc.

Catherine joined GE HealthCare in Europe in 1990 where she held leadership roles in Cardiology, Interventional and CT. She took on increasing commercial responsibilities globally, serving as President and CEO of GE HealthCare Europe/Russia in 2017, expanding to lead EMEA in 2020, and becoming President and CEO of USCAN in 2021. Under her leadership, GE HealthCare has advanced from a transactional vendor to a long-term trusted partner to multiple new and existing customers and created many strategic enterprise-wide Care Alliance collaborations. She has successfully elevated GE HealthCare’s clinical and care pathway expertise in the eyes of USCAN customers and will bring that focus and execution to her new role leading Global Markets.

About GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

GE HealthCare is a leading global healthcare solutions provider of advanced medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and AI, cloud and software solutions that help clinicians tackle the world’s most complex diseases. Serving patients and providers for 130 years, GE HealthCare is delivering bold innovations designed for the next era of medicine across its Advanced Imaging Solutions, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics segments to help clinicians deliver more personalized, precise patient care. We are a $20.6 billion business with approximately 54,000 colleagues working to create a world where healthcare has no limits.

GE HealthCare is proud to be among 2026 Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™.

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1 Revenues are 2025 figures.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Fox

1-414-530-3027

Jennifer.r.fox@gehealthcare.com

Investor Relations Contact:

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