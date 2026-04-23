Galderma Shareholders Approve All Annual General Meeting Proposals

ZUG, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Galderma Group AG (SIX:GALD), the pure-play dermatology category leader, announced that shareholders approved all proposals put forward by the Board of Directors at its Annual General Meeting (AGM), held earlier today via live webcast. This includes the payment of a gross dividend of 0.35 CHF per dividend-bearing share1, to be distributed out of reserves from capital contributions.

Shareholders approved the election of Harry Kirsch as independent member of the Board of Directors, as well as the election of Samuel du Retail and Delphine Viguier-Hovasse, representatives of L’Oréal, as non-independent members of the Board. In addition, Thomas Ebeling (Chair), Daniel Browne, Maria Teresa Hilado, Karen Lee Ling, Roberto Marques, Sherilyn McCoy and Dr. Flemming Ørnskov were re-elected to the Board.

The AGM also approved the company’s 2025 Annual Financial Statements, Non-Financial Report and Compensation Report.

Detailed voting results and the official minutes will be published on Galderma's Investor Relations website (https://investors.galderma.com) within the next two weeks.

About Galderma

Galderma (SIX: GALD) is the pure-play dermatology category leader, present in approximately 90 countries. We deliver an innovative, science-based portfolio of premium flagship brands and services that span the full spectrum of the fast-growing dermatology market through Injectable Aesthetics, Dermatological Skincare and Therapeutic Dermatology. Since our foundation in 1981, we have dedicated our focus and passion to the human body’s largest organ – the skin – meeting individual consumer and patient needs with superior outcomes in partnership with healthcare professionals. Because we understand that the skin we are in shapes our lives, we are advancing dermatology for every skin story. For more information: www.galderma.com.

1 In accordance with applicable tax regulations and in application of Art. 5 para. 1ter of the Swiss Act on Withholding Tax, 100% of the dividend paid out of reserves from capital contributions will be free from Swiss withholding tax.

For further information:

Media

Christian Marcoux, M.Sc.

Chief Communications Officer

christian.marcoux@galderma.com

+41 76 315 26 50

Richard Harbinson

Corporate Communications Director

richard.harbinson@galderma.com

+41 76 210 60 62

Investors

Emil Ivanov

Head of Strategy, Investor Relations and ESG

emil.ivanov@galderma.com

+41 21 642 78 12

Jessica Cohen

Investor Relations and Strategy Director

jessica.cohen@galderma.com

+41 21 642 76 43