Galderma launches ALASTIN Restorative Eye Complex with TriHex+™, bringing new science-backed innovation to the entire eye area

Restorative Eye Complex is now formulated with TriHex+™, which pairs ALASTIN's TriHex Technology® to support the body's natural processes for collagen and elastin production with proprietary Octapeptide-45 and the skin's natural ability to boost its own high-molecular-weight HA for visible plumping and hydration.¹

The enhanced formulation further supports the appearance of skin firmness, elasticity, lift, and barrier through the addition of Acetyl Tetrapeptide-2 and a proprietary dill and blackberry blend. 1

Developed to address the full eye area, including crow's feet, the under-eye area and the often-overlooked upper eyelid, Restorative Eye Complex showed statistically significant improvement in the appearance of crow's feet fine lines, under-eye puffiness and upper-eyelid fine lines at Week 12, based on investigator grading in a clinical evaluation of 29 patients. 2

Restorative Eye Complex is the third product launched with ALASTIN's innovative TriHex+™ technology, further expanding the brand's TriHex+ portfolio.

ZUG, Switzerland, Oct. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Galderma (SIX: GALD), the pure-play dermatology category leader, today announced the U.S. launch of ALASTIN Restorative Eye Complex with TriHex+™, a meaningful advancement of a trusted ALASTIN product. The new formula brings ALASTIN's TriHex+™ platform to a product developed to address visible signs of aging across the entire eye area, including the upper eyelid, under-eye and crow's feet.

Visible signs of aging around the eyes can appear in several places at once: creasing on the upper eyelid, fine lines at the outer corners and puffiness beneath the eyes. Restorative Eye Complex with TriHex+™ was developed with these distinct areas in mind, targeting the underlying biology of visible skin aging around the eyes, with clinically evaluated improvements in each area.

At the foundation of the enhanced formula is TriHex+™, which combines ALASTIN's TriHex Technology® with proprietary Octapeptide-45. TriHex™ supports the body's natural collagen and elastin production, while Octapeptide-45 helps the skin's ability to naturally increase its own production of high-molecular-weight HA for visible plumping and hydration benefits.¹

Around the eyes, TriHex+™ helps renew surface structure, supporting dermal-epidermal junction (DEJ) integrity and natural high-molecular-weight HA. It also helps refine contour by softening the visible transition from the lower eyelid to the cheek, including reduction in dark circles, hollowing and puffiness.¹

The formula also includes Acetyl Tetrapeptide-2, which supports lift. A proprietary dill and blackberry blend further supports natural elastin and protection to help maintain firmer-looking skin. Together with TriHex+™, the blend works to maintain DEJ integrity, helping the formula visibly smooth, hydrate and strengthen¹ the delicate eye area. These new technologies join the formula's trusted foundation of mimosa tree extract, oak and green tea leaf extracts, niacinamide and the original TriHex Technology®.

"Our work has always focused on amplifying the skin's natural ability to regenerate itself, rather than simply covering up the signs of aging. The skin around the eyes is thin and delicate, and it depends on collagen, elastin, and hyaluronic acid to stay firm and hydrated. With TriHex+™, we're helping the skin with all three. And by addressing the upper eyelid, under-eye and crow's feet individually, we can deliver meaningful, visible results in each of these key areas."

ALAN D. WIDGEROW, MBBCH, MMED, FCS, FACS



CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER, GALDERMA



HEAD, SKIN SCIENCE CENTER FOR INNOVATION

The enhanced formula was assessed in a large, robust clinical evaluation of 29 patients aged 35 to 70 with moderate-to-severe signs of aging around the eyes. The upper eyelid, lower eyelid and crow's feet areas were evaluated separately using investigator clinical grading, clinical photography, subject self-assessment, and hydration and elasticity instrumentation.²

At Week 12, investigator clinical grading showed a significant 30.13% improvement in crow's feet fine lines and a 33.63% improvement in under-eye puffiness (p<0.0001 for both), and a substantial 21.62% decrease in upper-eyelid fine lines (p<0.0001).² For study participants, this translated to visibly reduced puffiness and a more refined lower-eye contour for a less tired look, along with a softened appearance of fine lines around the crow's feet and smoother-looking wrinkles along the upper-eyelid crease.

"When patients express concern that their eyes look tired, they are often describing a combination of changes, including under-eye puffiness, fine lines, and changes in the upper eyelids. As these concerns can affect different areas around the eyes, I wanted to better understand what matters most to patients and evaluate an approach that addresses the eye area comprehensively. Restorative Eye Complex with TriHex+™ was developed with those considerations in mind, and the compelling clinical research provides encouraging evidence of improvement across multiple areas of concern."

DR. BRIAN BEISMAN, M.D., F.A.C.S.



BOARD-CERTIFIED OCULOFACIAL PLASTIC SURGEON

For patients concerned about under-eye hollows, providers can also pair Restorative Eye Complex with TriHex+™ with in-office treatments such as Restylane® Eyelight™, an FDA-approved hyaluronic acid filler for the improvement of infraorbital hollows.

Restorative Eye Complex with TriHex+™ joins Regenerating Skin Nectar and Restorative Skin Complex in ALASTIN's TriHex+™ portfolio.

Restorative Eye Complex with TriHex+™ will initially be available exclusively in the U.S. through authorized healthcare providers and provider microsites. To find a provider near you, visit www.alastin.com/pages/provider-locator.

About ALASTIN



ALASTIN by Galderma is the leader in peri-procedural regenerative skincare, offering innovative, scientifically proven, and clinically tested products. The ALASTIN Skincare portfolio provides a comprehensive collection of cutting-edge formulas designed specifically for peri-procedural use, as well as daily skincare regimens, all powered by proprietary peptides and innovative, clinically meaningful, science-backed ingredients designed to amplify the skin's own natural regenerative abilities. With more than 60 international dermatological publications and 25 patents granted, ALASTIN is one of the most clinically studied professional-grade skincare brands.

About Galderma



Galderma (SIX: GALD) is the pure-play dermatology category leader, present in approximately 90 countries. We deliver an innovative, science-based portfolio of premium flagship brands and services that span the full spectrum of the fast-growing dermatology market through Injectable Aesthetics, Dermatological Skincare and Therapeutic Dermatology. Since our foundation in 1981, we have dedicated our focus and passion to the human body's largest organ – the skin – meeting individual consumer and patient needs with superior outcomes in partnership with healthcare professionals. Because we understand that the skin we are in shapes our lives, we are advancing dermatology for every skin story. For more information: www.galderma.com.

For further information:

Christian Marcoux, M.Sc. Chief Communications Officer christian.marcoux@galderma.com +41 76 315 26 50 Emil Ivanov Head of Strategy, Investor Relations, and ESG emil.ivanov@galderma.com +41 21 642 78 12 Viviana Wiewall Head of U.S. Communications viviana.wiewall@galderma.com +1 786 451 7740 Jessica Cohen Investor Relations and Strategy Director jessica.cohen@galderma.com +41 21 642 76 43 Céline Buguet Franchises and R&D Communications Director celine.buguet@galderma.com +41 76 249 90 87





References

1. ALASTIN data on file.



2. ALASTIN data on file. Clinical evaluation of Restorative Eye Complex with TriHex+™ in 29 patients aged 35–70 with moderate-to-severe periocular concerns. Investigator clinical-grading findings at Week 12.

Restylane® Family Important Safety Information

The Restylane® family of products are indicated for patients over the age of 21, and includes Restylane®, Restylane®-L, Restylane® Lyft with Lidocaine, Restylane® Silk, Restylane® Kysse, Restylane® Refyne, Restylane® Defyne, Restylane® Contour, and Restylane® Eyelight.

Restylane and Restylane-L are for mid-to-deep injection into the facial tissue for the correction of moderate-to-severe facial wrinkles and folds, such as nasolabial folds, and for lip enhancement.

Restylane Lyft with Lidocaine is for deep implantation into the facial tissue for the correction of moderate-to-severe facial wrinkles and folds, such as nasolabial folds, and for cheek augmentation and for the correction of age-related midface contour deficiencies. Restylane Lyft with Lidocaine is also indicated for injection into the dorsal hand to correct volume loss. Restylane Lyft with Lidocaine is also indicated for injection into the mid-to-deep dermis (subcutaneous and/or supraperiosteal) for augmentation of the chin region to improve the chin profile in patients with mild-to-moderate chin retrusion.

Restylane Silk is for lip augmentation and for correction of perioral wrinkles.

Restylane Kysse is for lip augmentation and for correction of upper perioral wrinkles.

Restylane Refyne is for mid-to-deep injection into the facial tissue for the correction of moderate-to-severe facial wrinkles and folds, such as nasolabial folds.

Restylane Defyne is for mid-to-deep injection into the facial tissue for the correction of moderate-to-severe, deep facial wrinkles and folds, such as nasolabial folds. Restylane Defyne is also indicated for injection into the mid-to-deep dermis (subcutaneous and/or supraperiosteal) for augmentation of the chin region to improve the chin profile in patients with mild-to-moderate chin retrusion.

Restylane Contour is for cheek augmentation and for the correction of midface contour deficiencies, and for correction of temple hollowing.

Restylane Eyelight is for the improvement of infraorbital hollowing.

Do not use if you have severe allergies that have required in-hospital treatment, are allergic to lidocaine or gram-positive bacterial proteins used to make hyaluronic acid, prone to bleeding, or have a bleeding disorder. The safety of use while pregnant or breastfeeding has not been studied. Tell your doctor if you are planning other cosmetic treatments (such as lasers and chemical peels) as there is a possible risk of inflammation at the injection site.

The most common side effects include swelling, redness, pain, bruising, headache, tenderness, lump formation, itching at the injection site, and impaired hand function (Restylane Lyft – hand injection). Tell your doctor if you're taking medications that lower your body's immune response or affect bleeding, such as aspirin or warfarin; these medications may increase the risk of bruising or bleeding at the gel injection site. Use at the site of skin sores, pimples, rashes, hives, cysts, or infection should be postponed until healing is complete.

Delayed-onset inflammation near the site of dermal filler injections is one of the known adverse events associated with dermal fillers, and cases have been reported to occur at the dermal filler treatment site following viral or bacterial illnesses or infections, vaccinations, or dental procedures. Typically, the reported inflammation was responsive to treatment or resolved on its own. Serious but rare side effects include delayed-onset infections, recurrence of herpetic eruptions, superficial necrosis, and scarring at the injection site. The risk of unintentional injection into a blood vessel is small but can occur and could result in serious complications, which may be permanent including, vision abnormalities, blindness, stroke, temporary scabs, or permanent scarring of the skin. As with all skin injection procedures, there is a risk of infection.

To learn more about serious but rare side effects and full Important Safety Information, visit www.RestylaneUSA.com.

© 2026 Galderma Laboratories, L.P.



All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.



US-DYS-2600144

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SOURCE Galderma