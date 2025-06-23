Galatea Bio and Fabric Genomics Partner to Deliver Comprehensive Genetic Testing for Common Diseases

MIAMI & OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Galatea Bio and Fabric Genomics, a GeneDx company, announced today a strategic collaboration to enhance genetic testing by incorporating both rare pathogenic variant analysis and polygenic risk scoring (PRS) to assess genetic susceptibility to common diseases.

The initial offering will include an inherited cardiovascular gene panel based on American Heart Association (AHA) recommendations, with additional PRS for cardiovascular related traits, including coronary arterial disease, high low-density lipoprotein (LDL), elevated triglycerides, low high-density lipoprotein (HDL), atrial fibrillation, hypertension, type 2 diabetes and hypothyroidism. A follow-up offering will integrate hereditary cancer panels with PRS for breast, colorectal, and prostate cancers.

“Galatea Bio is committed to making common genetic risk prediction more accurate for all,” said Carlos Bustamante, Ph.D., CEO & Co-Founder, Galatea Bio. “Through our collaboration with Fabric Genomics, we’re working to capture both rare and common genetic contributions to disease risk—delivering meaningful insights to individuals across the US and around the world.”

This collaboration integrates Fabric Genomics’ platform for clinical reporting and its expertise in clinical gene panel curation with Galatea Bio’s advanced PRS algorithms. By combining these capabilities, the partnership provides both rare variant and polygenic genetic risk reporting using the Broad Clinical Lab’s (BCL) Blended Genome - Exome. A key component of this collaboration is the integration of Galatea Bio’s newly released individually-adjusted PRS solution, StrataRisk™ PRS, which provides genetic risk for individuals of all ancestries. This is made possible through a novel, proprietary algorithm that leverages data from the Galatea Bio Global Biobank to calibrate PRS scores against similar individuals in genomic ancestry space, ensuring equitable risk assessment across diverse populations.

“By leveraging Fabric Genomics’ high-quality clinical gene panel interpretation to support Galatea’s polygenic risk score reporting, we are enabling more personalized assessments of an individual’s risk for common diseases,” said Martin Reese, Ph.D., President of Fabric Genomics. “This combined approach allows us to better explain patients’ results with a more accurate risk profile.”

Evaluating both rare genetic disease variants and polygenic risk scores can have several advantages over reporting either of these independently. Traditional single-gene or multi-gene panel testing focuses on high-penetrance rare mutations, which capture a subset of patients with an inherited single gene disease and often results in negative or uncertain results, leaving many patients' risk unexplained. PRS, which aggregates the cumulative effect of numerous common genetic variants, can provide refined risk stratification.

“This collaboration between Fabric Genomics and Galatea Bio is enabled by our clinical Blended Genome - Exome,” said Niall Lennon, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, Broad Clinical Labs. “This is exactly the kind of application we envisioned for this cost-effective approach—one that will provide a more comprehensive view of genetic susceptibility to important common diseases.”

About Fabric Genomics

Fabric Genomics, a GeneDx company, is democratizing genomics-driven precision medicine. The company provides institutions with end-to-end clinical sequencing solutions that include the Fabric Enterprise software platform, assay design and validation support and the clinical interpretation services needed to scale genetic testing. At the core of this platform is a suite of sophisticated AI algorithms and data knowledge systems that turn data into expert clinical insights. Headquartered in Oakland, California, Fabric Genomics supports clinical applications across a variety of use cases including rare disease, oncology, cardiovascular, neurological and women’s health. To learn more, visit fabricgenomics.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

About GeneDx

At GeneDx (Nasdaq: WGS), we believe that everyone deserves personalized, targeted medical care—and that it all begins with a genetic diagnosis. Fueled by one of the world’s largest, rare disease data sets, our industry-leading exome and genome tests translate complex genomic data into clinical answers that unlock personalized health plans, accelerate drug discovery and improve health system efficiencies. For more information, please visit genedx.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

About Galatea Bio

Galatea Bio is an innovative, venture-backed biotechnology company that strives to advance 'Precision Health at Scale for All.' Founded by pioneers in the fields of population genetics and bioinformatics, Galatea Bio leverages cutting-edge ancestry algorithms to scale the promise of precision health to global populations, while maintaining a strong commitment to ethical research. The company is headquartered in Miami Lakes, Florida. For more information, visit www.galatea.bio or follow us on X and LinkedIn.

About the Broad Clinical Labs

Broad Clinical Laboratories was founded in 2013 as a non-profit subsidiary of Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard to accelerate the world toward a better understanding, diagnosis and treatment of disease by pursuing projects, developing products and driving adoption of cutting edge genomics technologies and novel molecular assays. Broad Clinical Labs is a leader in translational genomics, having sequenced over 700,000 genomes in service of its mission to accelerate the understanding and diagnosis of human disease. www.broadclinicallabs.org

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties.

