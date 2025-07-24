Galapagos Bolster Leadership Team with Seasoned Life Sciences Executives to Accelerate Business Transformation

Appoints Sooin Kwon as Chief Business Officer and Dan Grossman as Chief Strategy Officer

Both executives possess proven track records in strategic execution and deal-making and will help drive long-term value creation at Galapagos

Mechelen, Belgium; July 23, 2025, 22.01 CET; Galapagos NV (Euronext & NASDAQ: GLPG) today announced the appointments of Ms. Sooin Kwon as Chief Business Officer (CBO) and Mr. Dan Grossman as Chief Strategy Officer (CStO), effective August 4, 2025, further strengthening the Company’s leadership team. They will both report to Henry Gosebruch, CEO, and join the Company’s Management Committee.

“We are excited to welcome Sooin and Dan to our senior leadership,” said Henry Gosebruch, CEO of Galapagos. “With their deep industry expertise and strong track record analyzing and executing strategic transactions, they will play a critical role in advancing Galapagos’ transformation, adding new pipeline assets via business development, and enhancing our impact on improving human health around the world. I look forward to working closely with them as we position Galapagos to build shareholder value.”

Ms. Kwon is a strategic and financial advisor with nearly 30 years of experience guiding life sciences companies through strategic transformation and growth initiatives. Most recently, she was a Partner at MTS Health Partners where she led numerous strategic and financing transactions across the biotech and pharma landscape. Prior to that, she held senior roles in investment banking, asset management, equity research, and healthcare consulting. Sooin holds an MBA from Columbia Business School and a BA in French and Pre-Med from Tufts University.

“I am delighted to join Galapagos and lead its business development effort at this important inflection point in the Company’s transformation,” said Mrs. Kwon. “With a strong balance sheet and our partnership with Gilead, we are uniquely positioned to execute on transactions that will build a portfolio of innovative medicines, across a range of indications and modalities - meaningfully benefiting both patients and shareholders.”

Mr. Grossman is a seasoned biopharmaceutical strategy and business development executive with more than two decades of leadership experience across the life sciences sector. He spent 20 years at Boston Consulting Group, most recently as Managing Director and Senior Partner in the Global Health Care Practice Area, where he led development of high-impact growth strategies, portfolio optimization, capability building, and a wide range of strategic transactions for biopharmaceutical companies. Dan holds a PhD in mathematics from Princeton and a BA from Harvard University.

“I am very pleased to join the talented team at Galapagos to define our strategic plans, and to map and prioritize exceptional opportunities to deliver shareholder value and patient benefit,” said Mr. Grossman. “I look forward to working with the team and to advancing the transformation of Galapagos.”

In connection with these appointments, the Company will issue new restricted stock units (RSUs) and subscription rights.

About Galapagos

Galapagos is a biotechnology company with operations in Europe, the U.S., and Asia, dedicated to transforming patient outcomes through life-changing science and innovation for more years of life and quality of life. Focusing on high unmet medical needs, we synergize compelling science, technology, and collaborative approaches to create a deep pipeline of best-in-class medicines. With capabilities from lab to patient, including a decentralized cell therapy manufacturing platform, we are committed to challenging the status quo and delivering results for our patients, employees, and shareholders. Our goal is to meet current medical needs, and to anticipate and shape the future of healthcare, ensuring that our innovations reach those who need them most. For additional information, please visit www.glpg.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X.

