Gain Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $7.0 Million Public Offering

BETHESDA, Md., July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GANX) (“Gain”, or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company leading the discovery and development of the next generation of allosteric small molecule therapies, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 4,501,640 shares of its common stock and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 2,250,820 shares of its common stock. The public offering price for each set of two shares of common stock and accompanying warrant to purchase one share of common stock is $3.11 per set of securities, yielding an effective price of $1.55 per share and $0.01 per warrant. The warrants are being sold at the rate of one warrant for every two shares of common stock. The warrants will have an exercise price of $1.65 per share, are exercisable immediately upon issuance and will expire five years following the date of issuance.

In connection with the offering, Gain has granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of shares of common stock and/or warrants to purchase shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

Newbridge Securities Corporation is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering.

Gain expects to receive aggregate gross proceeds from the offering, excluding the exercise of the underwriter’s option, if any, of approximately $7.0 million, excluding underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering-related expenses.

The offering is expected to close on or about July 17, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.

Gain intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to continue clinical and nonclinical development of its lead product candidate GT-02287 for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases including GBA1 Parkinson’s disease and for general corporate purposes.

The securities in the offering are being offered pursuant to a prospectus supplement and an accompanying base prospectus forming part of a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-265061), which was previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and became effective on June 1, 2022. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to the offering was filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. A final prospectus supplement relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website located at www.sec.gov. When available, copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus may be obtained for free by contacting Newbridge Securities Corporation, Attn: Equity Syndicate Department, 1200 North Federal Highway, Suite 400, Boca Raton, FL 33432, by email at syndicate@newbridgesecurities.com or by telephone at (877) 447-9625.

About Gain Therapeutics, Inc.

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leading the discovery and development of next generation allosteric therapies. Gain’s lead drug candidate, GT-02287 is currently being evaluated for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease with or without a GBA1 mutation in a Phase 1b clinical trial. GT-02287 has further potential in Gaucher’s disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, and Alzheimer’s disease. Gain has multiple undisclosed preclinical assets targeting lysosomal storage disorders, metabolic diseases, and solid tumors.

Gain’s unique approach enables the discovery of novel, allosteric small molecule modulators that can restore or disrupt protein function. Deploying its highly advanced Magellan™ platform, Gain is accelerating drug discovery and unlocking novel disease-modifying treatments for untreatable or difficult-to-treat disorders including neurodegenerative diseases, rare genetic disorders and oncology.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains “forward-looking statements” made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are typically preceded by words such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “will,” “may,” “should,” or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements reflect management’s current knowledge, assumptions, judgment and expectations regarding future performance or events. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such statements are reasonable, they give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct or that those goals will be achieved, and you should be aware that actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, risks associated with market conditions and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the offering and uncertainties related to the offering and the use of proceeds from the offerings. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the Company’s business in general, please refer to the Company’s prospectus supplement to be filed with the SEC, and the documents incorporated by reference therein, including the Company’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. We have no obligation, and expressly disclaim any obligation, to update, revise or correct any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

