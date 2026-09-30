Gain Therapeutics Announces Poster Presentation at International Congress of Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorders

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GANX) (“Gain”, or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company leading the discovery and development of the next generation of allosteric small molecule therapies, today announced a poster presentation at the International Congress of Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorders, being held October 4-8, 2026, in Seoul, Korea.

Details of the poster and presentation are as follows:

Poster Title: Long-Term Open-Label Data on the GCase Modulator GT-02287 (Rexaceract) in People with Parkinson’s Disease

E-Poster Number: 753

Presentation Date: October 7, 2026

Presentation Time: 12:00-12:10pm KST

Location: Hall D, 3rd Floor, E-Poster Station 12

The International Parkinson and Movement Disorder Society (MDS) gathers thousands of the field's clinicians, researchers, trainees, and industry supporters with an interest in the current research and approaches for the diagnosis and treatment of movement disorders on an annual basis at its International Congress of Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorders®.

About Rexaceract

Gain Therapeutics’ lead drug candidate rexaceract, formerly known as GT-02287, is in clinical development for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease (PD) with or without a GBA1 mutation. The orally administered, brain-penetrant small molecule is a beta-glucocerebrosidase (GCase) positive allosteric modulator, antiparkinsonian, that restores the function of the lysosomal enzyme GCase which becomes misfolded and impaired due to mutations in the GBA1 gene, the most common genetic abnormality associated with PD, or other age-related stress factors, by stabilizing and chaperoning it to the lysosomes and mitochondria. In preclinical models of PD, rexaceract restored GCase enzymatic function, reduced endoplasmic reticulum stress, lysosomal and mitochondrial pathology, aggregated α-synuclein, neuroinflammation and neuronal death, as well as plasma neurofilament light chain (NfL) levels, a biomarker of neurodegeneration. In rodent models of both GBA1-PD and idiopathic PD, rexaceract was shown to rescue deficits in motor function and gait and prevent the development of deficits in complex behaviors such as nesting. Washout experiments in both GBA1-PD and idiopathic PD models, in which behavioral and neurochemical rescue effects seen with rexaceract were maintained even once it had been removed, suggest that rexaceract may have the potential to slow or stop the progression of the disease.

Results from a Phase 1 study of rexaceract in healthy volunteers demonstrated favorable safety and tolerability, plasma and CNS exposures in the projected therapeutic range, and target engagement with an increase in GCase activity among those receiving rexaceract at clinically relevant doses.

Rexaceract is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of PD with or without a GBA1 mutation. The primary endpoint of the trial, which enrolled participants across seven sites in Australia, is to evaluate the safety and tolerability of rexaceract after three months of dosing in people with PD. The Phase 1b study extension allows participants to continue to be treated with rexaceract for up to a total of 12 months.

Gain’s lead program in PD has been awarded funding support early in its development from The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research (MJFF) and The Silverstein Foundation for Parkinson’s with GBA, as well as from the Eurostars-2 joint program with co-funding from the European Union Horizon 2020 research and Innosuisse – Swiss Innovation Agency.

About Gain Therapeutics, Inc.

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leading the discovery and development of next generation allosteric therapies. Gain’s lead drug candidate, rexaceract is currently being evaluated for the treatment of PD with or without a GBA1 mutation in a Phase 1b clinical trial. Rexaceract has further potential in Gaucher’s disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, and Alzheimer’s disease. Gain has multiple undisclosed preclinical assets targeting lysosomal storage disorders, metabolic diseases, and solid tumors.

Gain’s unique approach enables the discovery of novel, allosteric small molecule modulators that can restore or disrupt protein function. Deploying its highly advanced Magellan™ platform, Gain is accelerating drug discovery and unlocking novel disease-modifying treatments for untreatable or difficult-to-treat disorders including neurodegenerative diseases, rare genetic disorders and oncology.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains “forward-looking statements” made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are typically preceded by words such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “will,” “may,” “should,” or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements reflect management’s current knowledge, assumptions, judgment and expectations regarding future performance or events. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such statements are reasonable, they give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct or that those goals will be achieved, and you should be aware that actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, statements regarding: the development of the Company’s current or future product candidates; expectations regarding the timing of patient enrollment and the completion and timing of results from a Phase 1b clinical study for rexaceract, including any extension studies; the timing of any submissions to the FDA or other regulatory bodies and agencies; the timing of the commencement of the Phase 2 clinical study for rexaceract; the ability for the Company to enroll patients in its planned Phase 2 clinical study for rexaceract; the Company’s ability to replicate positive results from earlier preclinical studies or clinical trials in current or future clinical trials; the Company’s business development activities, strategic collaborations, licensing opportunities and financing activities; the advancement, prioritization and timing of the Company’s pipeline programs, including GT-04686; and the potential therapeutic and clinical benefits of the Company’s product candidates. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the Company’s business in general, please refer to the Company’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and other filings made with the SEC. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. We have no obligation, and expressly disclaim any obligation, to update, revise or correct any of the forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investors:

Gain Therapeutics, Inc.

Apaar Jammu

Director, Investor Relations and Public Relations

ajammu@gaintherapeutics.com

LifeSci Advisors LLC

Chuck Padala

Managing Director

chuck@lifesciadvisors.com

Media:

Russo Partners LLC

Nic Johnson and Elio Ambrosio

nic.johnson@russopartnersllc.com

elio.ambrosio@russopartnersllc.com

(760) 846-9256