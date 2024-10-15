Gain Therapeutics Announces Poster Presentation at 36th EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GANX) (“Gain”, or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company leading the discovery and development of the next generation of allosteric small molecule therapies, today announced that a poster detailing the use of the Company’s Magellan platform to discover novel allosteric discoidin domain receptor 2 (DDR2) inhibitors will be presented at the 36th EORTC-NCI-AACR (ENA) Symposium on molecular targets and cancer therapeutics being held October 23-25 in Barcelona, Spain. DDR2 displays aberrant expression and mutations across various cancer types and is involved in critical processes in tumor progression, including proliferation, migration, invasion, metastasis, epithelial-mesenchymal transition, and chemotherapy resistance. Allosteric small molecule inhibitors have the potential to overcome resistance and offer enhanced selectivity and safety compared to traditional kinase inhibitors.



ENA 2024 stands as the drug development and translational research meeting, giving the spotlight to preclinical and phase I studies, ensuring in-depth scientific discussions on the latest developments in targets and drugs.

Title: Identification of allosteric inhibitors targeting Discoidin Domain Receptor 2 (DDR2)

Presenting Author: Sara Cano-Crespo, Ph.D., Gain Therapeutics

Poster Session: Molecular Targeted Agents

Date and Time: Wednesday, October 23, 2024, 11am CEST

About Gain Therapeutics, Inc.

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leading the discovery and development of next generation allosteric therapies. Gain’s lead drug candidate, GT-02287 is currently being evaluated for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease with or without a GBA1 mutation. Results from a Phase 1 study of GT-02287 in healthy volunteers demonstrated favorable safety and tolerability, plasma exposure in the projected therapeutic range, CNS exposure, and target engagement and modulation of GCase enzyme.

Gain’s unique approach enables the discovery of novel, allosteric small molecule modulators that can restore or disrupt protein function. Deploying its highly advanced Magellan™ platform, Gain is accelerating drug discovery and unlocking novel disease-modifying treatments for untreatable or difficult-to-treat disorders including neurodegenerative diseases, rare genetic disorders and oncology.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains “forward-looking statements” made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are typically preceded by words such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “will,” “may,” “should,” or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements reflect management’s current knowledge, assumptions, judgment and expectations regarding future performance or events. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such statements are reasonable, they give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct or that those goals will be achieved, and you should be aware that actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, risks associated with market conditions and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the offering and uncertainties related to the offerings and the use of proceeds from the offerings. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the Company’s business in general, please refer to the Company’s prospectus supplement to be filed with the SEC, and the documents incorporated by reference therein, including the Company’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. We have no obligation, and expressly disclaim any obligation, to update, revise or correct any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

