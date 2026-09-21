Working to an ambitious timeline for full post-merger integration, Gaelic Laboratories and Athlone Laboratories are attaining marked synergies under a strong leadership team that is driving process and cost efficiencies, as well as providing important guarantees for consistent quality and sustainability across the two companies.

Phase 1 of the companies’ integration was completed earlier this year, with operational efficiencies, consolidated supply chains, an internal communications programme and a new joint website, all of which helped to unify business cultures and provided reassurance of continuity. Now, the companies have aligned their manufacturing processes to enable a full dual source supply strategy, which is being launched at CPHI Milan, 6–8 October 2026. Both Gaelic and Athlone Laboratories are well established, GMP-approved manufacturers of Beta-Lactam antibiotics, situated in Ireland. They are key players in the supply chain for Beta-Lactam antibiotics, producing a large range of oral products that help address demands for critical medicines in Ireland, as well as in the UK and EU, Middle East and North Africa (MENA), Canada and Australia. A key rationale for Gaelic’s acquisition of Athlone was always the leadership’s plan to restructure manufacturing activities across both sites, leveraging each facility’s strengths, and optimising processes across the two companies. Ultimately, it allows the companies’ leadership to now offer a dual source supply. “Both companies benefit from a strategic investment and expansion programme, which continuously improves their technology base,” says Brian Morrissey, General Manager. “For example, we have been upgrading both sites to ensure they are fully compliant with the latest AMR Industry Alliance Manufacturing Standard. We have also been strengthening our technology transfer protocols so customers can be fully confident that the Beta-Lactams we manufacture can be produced reliably and consistently, to exactly the same standards and processes, across both manufacturing sites.” The companies’ new offering of a dual source supply offers customers the reassurance of two manufacturing sites in the EU, ensuring a reproducible and reliable supply of Beta-Lactam antibiotics at significant scale – together, Gaelic and Athlone Laboratories have the capacity to produce 1.2 billion oral forms each year. The strategy reduces the risks associated with a single-site dependency, and it allows customers to take advantage of the combined assets of both companies, across facilities, capabilities and skilled personnel. “We are launching the dual source strategy at CPHI Milan in October,” says Brian Morrissey, General Manager. “Our exhibition stand will showcase the strengths and capabilities of both companies. We very much look forward to talking to many existing customers, and interested new prospects, about our vision for shaping the future of Beta-Lactams production in Ireland.” Gaelic and Athlone Laboratories are exhibiting at CPHI Milan on stand 12A59 (Hall 12) from 6–8 October 2026. For more information about Gaelic Laboratories and Athlone Laboratories, visit www.gaelicathlone.com. Editor’s Note For more information, please contact Tristan Jervis at Impact Shine Communications on +44 (0) 771 363 8396 or e-mail: t.jervis@impactshinecommunications.com. About Gaelic Laboratories Gaelic Laboratories is a world-class manufacturer of Beta-Lactam (penicillin) products in tablet, capsule and powder for suspension form. Established in Ireland in 2022, and with newly upgraded facilities, we manufacture our own Beta-Lactam products (sold under the Gaelic Laboratories brand), as well as offering contract manufacturing and packaging services for markets across the EU, UK, the Middle East and North Africa. Our site in Ireland is licenced by the HPRA. About Athlone Laboratories Athlone Laboratories a leading developer and manufacturer of a broad range of oral dose beta-lactam products. Established in 1974, the company is an accredited supplier to local and many blue-chip customer partners across Europe, Asia-Pacific, Canada, Iraq and Brazil Our site in Ireland is licenced by the HPRA. Athlone Laboratories was acquired by Gaelic Laboratories in December 2025.