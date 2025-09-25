FYR Closes $8 Million Financing to Advance Blood-Based Biomarkers Across Oncology and Neuroscience

The Sontag Innovation Fund and the Yuvaan Tiwari Foundation join Two Bear Capital to support FYR's growing oncology portfolio and expanded focus in neuro-oncology and neurodegeneration

MISSOULA, Mont., Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FYR Bio , a biotechnology company leveraging extracellular vesicles (EVs) to create an end-to-end solution for new precision medicine tools, today announced it has closed a new $8 million round of funding. The Sontag Innovation Fund (a venture subsidiary of The Sontag Foundation) and the Yuvaan Tiwari Foundation join long-standing investor Two Bear Capital. Proceeds will accelerate FYR's continued expansion in oncology and added emphasis in neuroscience, including neuro-oncology and neurodegeneration.

"This financing enables us to scale what our partners value most: high-quality, blood-based insights that guide decisions in hard-to-access diseases," said Chris Booth, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of FYR. "We are expanding our neuro-oncology and neurodegeneration programs while actively growing our general oncology portfolio with existing and new partners."

"The Sontag Innovation Fund invests in technologies with the potential to materially improve outcomes for people with brain cancer," said Scott Davis, PhD, Managing Director, The Sontag Innovation Fund . "FYR's ability to enrich tumor and brain-derived EV signals from a simple blood draw and translate those signals into clinically actionable biomarkers is strongly aligned with our mission. We're especially excited to support their continued growth in neuroscience and neuro-oncology."

"FYR has combined chemistry innovations with advanced AI analytics to turn complex biology into reliable, usable data," said Avery Sonnenberg, PhD, Principal at Two Bear Capital . "Their platform is scaling across solid tumors and also unlocks CNS applications where clean, noninvasive signals are notoriously hard to capture. We're excited to support the natural expansion of their platform into neuro-oncology and neurodegeneration alongside continued growth in oncology."

"For children with aggressive brain tumors, progress has been far too slow. Our foundation is committed to backing bold science that can change that reality," said Parvati Tiwari, President and Co-Founder of the Yuvaan Tiwari Foundation. "FYR's EVO platform provides a non-invasive way to gain early insights and better guide treatment decisions—ultimately leading to improved outcomes for patients. We are proud to support this work and help advance its potential in neuro-oncology."

Recent progress in brain cancer and neurodegeneration



Over the past year, FYR has expanded their CNS-focused collaborations and matured their clinical datasets. In brain cancer, FYR reported data showing that their blood‑based, AI‑enabled technology can distinguish adult malignant gliomas from healthy controls, with 100% specificity and 89% sensitivity (AUC of 0.99), using a panel of proteins measured from brain-derived EVs. These findings were presented at the 29th Annual Meeting of the Society for Neuro‑Oncology (SNO) and have the potential to support various high‑value unmet needs in neuro‑oncology, such as disease monitoring. In neurodegeneration, FYR is advancing Parkinson's disease biomarker programs aimed at patient stratification and objective pharmacodynamic readouts in longitudinal samples; FYR's Parkinson's work was recently featured in Inside Precision Medicine .

About FYR Bio



FYR Bio (FYR Diagnostics Inc) is revolutionizing the ability to dynamically observe disease and treatment response to produce better biomarkers, trials, drugs and outcomes. FYR's EV-Omics (EVO) platform leverages its proprietary technology, SPARCs™, to enrich for extracellular vesicles from diseased cells and enable assessment of cellular proteins and nucleic acids with just a peripheral blood sample. Utilizing AI-enabled multiomic insights, EVO unravels the complexity of disease mechanisms, thereby informing potential diagnostic and treatment options. The unparalleled view provided by FYR's multiomic approach can transform personalized patient care, from screening through therapy selection and monitoring. For more, visit fyr.bio .

About The Sontag Innovation Fund



The Sontag Innovation Fund is a wholly-owned venture subsidiary of The Sontag Foundation, one of the largest private funders of brain cancer research in the United States. The Sontag Innovation Fund invests in early stage and innovative technologies with the potential to drive cures and improve the quality of life or life expectancy for brain cancer patients. sontagfoundation.org/innovation-fund

About the Yuvaan Tiwari Foundation



The Yuvaan Tiwari Foundation was established in 2021 by Parvati and Satya Tiwari to honor the legacy of their son Yuvaan (Yuvi). At age two, Yuvi was diagnosed with an aggressive and fatal brain tumor called diffuse midline glioma (DMG). Yuvi fought DMG bravely for seven months. The Yuvaan Tiwari Foundation accelerates high-impact research to find a cure for DMGs and other fatal pediatric brain cancers, while supporting patients and families along their journey. ytfoundation.org

About Two Bear Capital



Founded in 2019 by Mike Goguen, Two Bear Capital is a venture capital firm investing in breakthrough solutions to complex and critical problems. The firm primarily focuses on early founder-led companies with disruptive technology and life sciences innovations. With its unique approach to venture capital, Two Bear Capital's vision is to build enduring, high-impact businesses that benefit society while delivering for investors. Two Bear Capital has offices in Menlo Park, San Diego, Boston, and New York, with its home base in Whitefish, Montana. For more, visit twobearcapital.com .

