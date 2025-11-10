Fulgent to Participate in Upcoming Conferences - November 7, 2025

EL MONTE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) (“Fulgent,” or the “Company”), a technology-based company with a well-established laboratory services business and a therapeutic development business, today announced that members of its management team are scheduled to present at the following upcoming investor conferences:

UBS Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, November 10 th at 5:00 PM Eastern Time

at 5:00 PM Eastern Time Piper Sandler 37th Annual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, December 2nd at 11:00 AM Eastern Time

Live webcasts of the sessions will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Fulgent website at ir.fulgentgenetics.com. Replay of the webcasts will be accessible at the same location beginning approximately one hour following the completion of the event.

About Fulgent

Fulgent is a technology-based company with a well-established laboratory services business and a therapeutic development business. Fulgent’s laboratory services business, which was formerly referred to as the clinical diagnostic business, includes technical laboratory services and professional interpretation of laboratory results by licensed physicians. Fulgent’s therapeutic development business is focused on developing drug candidates for treating a broad range of cancers using a novel nanoencapsulation and targeted therapy platform designed to improve the therapeutic window and pharmacokinetic profile of new and existing cancer drugs. The Company aims to transform from a genomic diagnostic business into a fully integrated precision medicine company.

