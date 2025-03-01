SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Fulgent Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

February 28, 2025 | 
14 min read
  • Full Year Total Revenue of $283.5 million
  • Full Year Core Revenue grows 7% year-over-year to $281.2 million
  • Ended 2024 with $828.6 million of cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and investments in marketable securities, representing cash per share of $26.87

EL MONTE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) (“Fulgent,” or the “Company”), a technology-based company with a well-established laboratory services business and a therapeutic development business, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.


Fourth Quarter 2024 Results:

  • Total Revenue of $76.2 million
  • Core Revenue1 grew 14% year-over-year to $76.0 million
  • GAAP loss of $5.9 million, or ($0.19) per share
  • Non-GAAP income of $1.2 million, or $0.04 per share
  • Adjusted EBITDA income of $0.8 million
  • Cash from operations $25.0 million

Full Year 2024 Results:

  • Total Revenue of $283.5 million
  • Core Revenue1 grew 7% year-over-year to $281.2 million
  • GAAP loss of $42.7 million, or ($1.41) per share
  • Non-GAAP income of $15.0 million, or $0.49 per share
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss of $2.8 million
  • Cash from operations $21.1 million
  • Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and investments in marketable securities of $828.6 million

Note:

1) Core Revenue is revenue calculated in accordance with GAAP minus revenue from COVID-19 testing products and services including COVID-19 NGS testing revenue, each as calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Non-GAAP income (loss), non-GAAP income (loss) per share, adjusted EBITDA income (loss), non-GAAP gross profit and margin, and non-GAAP operating income (loss) and margin, are described below under “Note Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and are reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, GAAP income (loss), GAAP gross profit and margin, and GAAP operating income (loss) and margin, in the accompanying tables.

Ming Hsieh, Chairperson of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer, said, “I am pleased with the progress of our business in 2024. Laboratory Services exhibited strong growth for the year. In Therapeutics Development, we now have a clinical pipeline, with FID-007 continuing to progress in a Phase 2 trial and FID-022 cleared by the U.S. FDA to begin a Phase 1 trial.”

Paul Kim, Chief Financial Officer, said, “We are pleased with our financial performance in 2024 and believe we have entered 2025 in a position of strength, with projected growth in our laboratory services business and a strong balance sheet to execute our objectives.”

Outlook:

For the full year 2025, Fulgent expects:

  • Core Revenue of approximately $310 million
  • GAAP loss of approximately ($1.95) per share
  • Non-GAAP loss of approximately ($0.65) per share
  • Cash, cash equivalents, and investments in marketable securities of approximately $780 million as of December 31, 2025*

*Cash expenditures may be higher or lower than currently estimated due to a variety of factors and circumstances, including as a result of the Company’s ongoing stock repurchase program or other expenditures outside the ordinary course of business, which could include M&A.

Conference Call Information

Fulgent will host a conference call for the investment community today at 8:30 AM ET (5:30 AM PT) to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2024 results. The call may be accessed through a live audio webcast in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, http://ir.fulgentgenetics.com. An audio replay will be available at the same location.

Note Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain information set forth in this press release and/or to be discussed on the Company’s earnings call, including non-GAAP income (loss), non-GAAP income (loss) per share, adjusted EBITDA income (loss), non-GAAP gross profit and margin, and non-GAAP operating income (loss) and margin, are non-GAAP financial measures. Fulgent believes this information is useful to investors because it provides a basis for measuring the performance of the Company’s business, excluding certain income or expense items that management believes are not directly attributable to the Company’s operating results. Fulgent defines non-GAAP income (loss) as net income (loss) calculated in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America, or GAAP, plus amortization of intangible assets, plus goodwill impairment loss, plus equity-based compensation expenses, plus impairment of available-for-sale debt securities, plus or minus the non-GAAP tax effect, and plus or minus other charges or gains, as identified, that management believes are not representative of the Company’s operations. The non-GAAP tax effect was calculated by excluding from the GAAP provision the impact of the amortization of intangible assets, goodwill impairment loss, equity-based compensation expenses, and impairment of available-for-sale debt securities. Fulgent defines adjusted EBITDA income (loss) as GAAP income (loss) plus or minus interest (expense) income, plus or minus provisions (benefits) for income taxes, plus goodwill impairment loss, plus equity-based compensation expenses, plus depreciation and amortization, plus impairment of available-for-sale debt securities, and plus or minus other charges or gains, as identified, that management believes are not representative of the Company’s operations. Fulgent defines non-GAAP gross profit as gross profit calculated in accordance with GAAP plus equity-based compensation included in cost of revenue as shown in the table below. Fulgent defines non-GAAP gross margin by taking non-GAAP gross profit and dividing it by GAAP revenue. Fulgent defines non-GAAP operating profit (loss) by taking GAAP operating profit (loss) and adding goodwill impairment loss, equity-based compensation, and amortization of intangible assets. Non-GAAP operating margin is calculated by taking non-GAAP operating profit (loss) and dividing by GAAP revenue. Fulgent may continue to incur expenses similar to the items added to or subtracted from GAAP income (loss) to calculate non-GAAP income (loss) and adjusted EBITDA income (loss); accordingly, the exclusion of these items in the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an implication that these items are unusual, infrequent or non-recurring. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures along with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure of net income (loss), gross profit and margin, and operating income (loss) and margin, in evaluating the Company’s operating performance. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information presented in conformity with GAAP, and non-GAAP financial measures as reported by Fulgent may not be comparable to similarly titled metrics reported by other companies.

About Fulgent

Fulgent is a technology-based company with a well-established laboratory services business and a therapeutic development business. Fulgent’s laboratory services business includes technical laboratory and testing services and professional interpretation of laboratory results by licensed physicians. Fulgent’s therapeutic development business is focused on developing drug candidates for treating a broad range of cancers using a novel nanoencapsulation and targeted therapy platform designed to improve the therapeutic window and pharmacokinetic profile of new and existing cancer drugs. The Company aims to transform from a diagnostic business into a fully integrated precision medicine company.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Examples of forward-looking statements in this press release include statements about, among other things: future performance; guidance, including guidance regarding expected quarterly and annual financial results, core revenues, GAAP loss, non-GAAP loss, and cash, cash equivalents and investments in marketable securities; evaluations and judgments regarding the stability of certain revenue sources, the Company’s cash position and sufficiency of its resources, momentum, trajectory, vision, future opportunities and future growth of the Company’s testing and laboratory services, technologies and expansion; the Company’s research and development efforts, including any implications that the results of earlier clinical trials will be representative or consistent with later clinical trials, the expected timing of enrollment and regulatory filings for these trials and the availability of data or results of these trials, including any implication that interim or preliminary data will be representative of final data; the Company’s identification and evaluation of opportunities and its ability to capitalize on opportunities, capture market share, or expand its presence in certain markets; and the Company’s ability to continue to grow its business.

Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical facts and relate to future events or circumstances or the Company’s future performance, and they are based on management’s current assumptions, expectations, and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effect on the Company’s business. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, which may cause the forward-looking events and circumstances described in this press release to not occur, and actual results to differ materially and adversely from those described in or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: the market potential for, and the rate and degree of market adoption of, the Company’s tests; its ability to maintain turnaround times and otherwise keep pace with rapidly changing technology; the Company’s ability to maintain the low internal costs of its business model; the Company’s ability to maintain an acceptable margin; risks related to volatility in the Company’s results, which can fluctuate significantly from period to period; risks associated with the composition of the Company’s customer base, which can fluctuate from period to period and can be comprised of a small number of customers that account for a significant portion of the Company’s revenue; the Company’s level of success in obtaining coverage and adequate reimbursement and collectability levels from third-party payors for its tests and testing services; the Company’s level of success in establishing and obtaining the intended benefits from partnerships, strategic investments, joint ventures, acquisitions, or other relationships; the success of the Company’s development efforts, including the Company’s ability to progress its candidates through clinical trials on the timelines expected; the Company’s compliance with the various evolving and complex laws and regulations applicable to its business and its industry; and the Company’s ability to protect its proprietary technology and intellectual property. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, forward-looking statements should not be relied on or viewed as predictions of future events.

The forward-looking statements made in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update publicly any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or to changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.

The Company’s reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or the SEC, including its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the SEC on February 28, 2024, and the other reports it files from time to time, including subsequently filed annual, quarterly and current reports, are made available on the Company’s website upon their filing with the SEC. These reports contain more information about the Company, its business and the risks affecting its business, as well as its results of operations for the periods covered by the financial results included in this press release.

FULGENT GENETICS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data

December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023

(in thousands)

December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

ASSETS:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

55,144

$

97,473

Investments in marketable securities

773,313

750,252

Accounts receivable, net

69,021

51,132

Property, plant, and equipment, net

105,549

83,464

Other assets

216,937

253,007

Total assets

$

1,219,964

$

1,235,328

LIABILITIES & EQUITY:

Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other liabilities

$

90,805

$

102,042

Total stockholders’ equity

1,129,159

1,133,286

Total liabilities & equity

$

1,219,964

$

1,235,328

FULGENT GENETICS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations Data

Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 and 2023

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023

Revenue

$

76,214

$

70,505

$

283,470

$

289,213

Cost of revenue (1)

44,365

45,276

176,255

184,757

Gross profit

31,849

25,229

107,215

104,456

Operating expenses:

Research and development (1)

12,113

11,952

48,816

41,440

Selling and marketing (1)

9,538

10,500

36,246

41,467

General and administrative (1)

24,341

31,706

88,106

88,999

Amortization of intangible assets

1,992

1,958

7,965

7,845

Goodwill impairment loss

120,234

120,234

Total operating expenses

47,984

176,350

181,133

299,985

Operating loss

(16,135

)

(151,121

)

(73,918

)

(195,529

)

Interest income

8,123

5,810

31,304

21,612

Interest expense

(40

)

137

170

(488

)

Impairment of available-for-sale debt securities

(10,073

)

Other income (expense), net

7

(22

)

561

320

Total other income, net

8,090

5,925

21,962

21,444

Loss before income taxes

(8,045

)

(145,196

)

(51,956

)

(174,085

)

(Benefit from) provision for income taxes

(1,855

)

(10,862

)

(8,136

)

1,154

Net loss from consolidated operations

(6,190

)

(134,334

)

(43,820

)

(175,239

)

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

302

6,185

1,112

7,414

Net loss attributable to Fulgent

$

(5,888

)

$

(128,149

)

$

(42,708

)

$

(167,825

)

Net loss per common share attributable to Fulgent:

Basic

$

(0.19

)

$

(4.30

)

$

(1.41

)

$

(5.63

)

Diluted

$

(0.19

)

$

(4.30

)

$

(1.41

)

$

(5.63

)

Weighted-average common shares:

Basic

30,652

29,771

30,235

29,784

Diluted

30,652

29,771

30,235

29,784

(1) Equity-based compensation expense was allocated as follows:

Cost of revenue

$

1,851

$

2,375

$

7,799

$

9,749

Research and development

3,408

3,973

14,971

14,873

Selling and marketing

924

1,320

3,907

4,964

General and administrative

4,225

3,764

17,804

13,336

Total equity-based compensation expense

$

10,408

$

11,432

$

44,481

$

42,922

FULGENT GENETICS, INC.

Non-GAAP Income (Loss) Reconciliation

Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 and 2023

(in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023

Net loss attributable to Fulgent

$

(5,888

)

$

(128,149

)

$

(42,708

)

$

(167,825

)

Amortization of intangible assets

1,992

1,958

7,965

7,845

Goodwill impairment loss

120,234

120,234

Equity-based compensation expense

10,408

11,432

44,481

42,922

Impairment of available-for-sale debt securities

10,073

Non-GAAP tax effect (1)

(5,349

)

2,794

(4,780

)

(15,473

)

Non-GAAP income (loss) attributable to Fulgent

$

1,163

$

8,269

$

15,031

$

(12,297

)

Net loss per common share attributable to Fulgent:

Basic

$

(0.19

)

$

(4.30

)

$

(1.41

)

$

(5.63

)

Diluted

$

(0.19

)

$

(4.30

)

$

(1.41

)

$

(5.63

)

Non-GAAP income (loss) per common share attributable to Fulgent:

Basic

$

0.04

$

0.28

$

0.50

$

(0.41

)

Diluted

$

0.04

$

0.28

$

0.49

$

(0.41

)

Weighted average common shares:

Basic

30,652

29,771

30,235

29,784

Diluted

31,184

29,771

30,530

29,784

(1) Tax rates as follows:

During the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, the Company calculated an income tax provision on a non-GAAP basis.

FULGENT GENETICS, INC.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 and 2023

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023

Net loss attributable to Fulgent

$

(5,888

)

$

(128,149

)

$

(42,708

)

$

(167,825

)

Interest income, net

(8,083

)

(5,947

)

(31,474

)

(21,124

)

(Benefit from) provision for income taxes

(1,855

)

(10,862

)

(8,136

)

1,154

Goodwill impairment loss

120,234

120,234

Equity-based compensation expense

10,408

11,432

44,481

42,922

Depreciation and amortization

6,192

6,533

24,928

26,143

Impairment of available-for-sale debt securities

10,073

Adjusted EBITDA

$

774

$

(6,759

)

$

(2,836

)

$

1,504

FULGENT GENETICS, INC.

Non-GAAP Operating Margin

Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 and 2023

(in thousands, except percentages)

Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023

Revenue

$

76,214

$

70,505

$

283,470

$

289,213

Cost of revenue

44,365

45,276

176,255

184,757

Gross profit

31,849

25,229

107,215

104,456

Gross margin

41.8

%

35.8

%

37.8

%

36.1

%

Equity-based compensation included in cost of revenue

1,851

2,375

7,799

9,749

Non-GAAP gross profit

33,700

27,604

115,014

114,205

Non-GAAP gross margin

44.2

%

39.2

%

40.6

%

39.5

%

Operating expenses

47,984

176,350

181,133

299,985

Equity-based compensation included in operating expenses

8,557

9,057

36,682

33,173

Amortization of intangible assets

1,992

1,958

7,965

7,845

Goodwill impairment loss

120,234

120,234

Non-GAAP operating expenses

37,435

45,101

136,486

138,733

Non-GAAP operating loss

$

(3,735

)

$

(17,497

)

$

(21,472

)

$

(24,528

)

Non-GAAP operating margin

-4.9

%

-24.8

%

-7.6

%

-8.5

%

