Fulcrum Therapeutics to Present Results from the 12 mg Dose Cohort of the Phase 1b PIONEER Trial of Pociredir in Sickle Cell Disease

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc.® (Fulcrum) (Nasdaq: FULC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to improve the lives of patients with genetically defined rare diseases, will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, July 29, 2025 beginning at 8:00 a.m. ET to present topline results from the 12 mg dose cohort of the Phase 1b PIONEER trial of pociredir in sickle cell disease. Members of Fulcrum management will be joined by Dr. Sheinei Alan, Director of the Inova Fairfax Adult Sickle Cell Program, and Assistant Professor at UVA School of Medicine Inova Campus, and Dr. Wally Smith, Director at the VCU Adult Sickle Cell Program and Florence Neal Cooper Smith Professor of Sickle Cell Disease at Virginia Commonwealth University.

To register for this event, please click here or visit the “ Events and Presentations ” section of Fulcrum’s website. A replay will be available on Fulcrum’s website following the event.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to improve the lives of patients with genetically defined rare diseases in areas of high unmet medical need. Fulcrum’s lead clinical program is pociredir, a small molecule designed to increase expression of fetal hemoglobin (HbF) for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD). Fulcrum uses proprietary technology to identify drug targets that can modulate gene expression to treat the known root cause of gene mis-expression. For more information, visit www.fulcrumtx.com and follow us on Twitter/X (@FulcrumTx) and LinkedIn.

About Pociredir

Pociredir is an investigational oral small-molecule inhibitor of Embryonic Ectoderm Development (EED) that was discovered using Fulcrum’s proprietary discovery technology. Inhibition of EED leads to potent downregulation of key fetal globin repressors, including BCL11A, thereby causing an increase in fetal hemoglobin (HbF). Pociredir is being developed for the treatment of SCD. Initial data in SCD demonstrated proof-of-concept and achieved absolute levels of HbF increases associated with potential overall patient benefit. In clinical trials conducted prior to the clinical hold, which was lifted by the FDA in August 2023, pociredir was demonstrated to be generally well-tolerated in people with SCD with up to three months of exposure, with no serious treatment-related adverse events reported. Pociredir has been granted FDA Fast Track designation and Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of SCD. To learn more about these trials please visit ClinicalTrials.gov .

About Sickle Cell Disease

SCD is a genetic disorder of the red blood cells caused by a mutation in the HBB gene. This gene encodes a protein that is a key component of hemoglobin, a protein complex whose function is to transport oxygen in the body. The result of the mutation is less efficient oxygen transport and the formation of red blood cells that have a sickle shape. These sickle shaped cells are much less flexible than healthy cells and can block blood vessels or rupture cells. People with SCD typically suffer from serious clinical consequences, which may include anemia, pain, infections, stroke, heart disease, pulmonary hypertension, kidney failure, liver disease, and reduced life expectancy.

Contact:



Alan Musso

Chief Financial Officer

amusso@fulcrumtx.com