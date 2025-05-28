Fujirebio Boosts Product Visibility With Bioz, Achieving Industry-Leading Engagement Metrics

Bioz, Inc. , a global leader in AI-powered scientific citation management, is proud to collaborate with Fujirebio , further strengthening its commitment to innovation and scientific transparency. Through this partnership, Fujirebio is harnessing Bioz Badges and advanced AI-driven analytics to highlight product mentions in research publications, ensuring greater visibility and engagement among scientists worldwide.

Fujirebio's diagnostic assays and biomarkers play a critical role in advancing clinical and translational research. By integrating Bioz Image Badges, Fujirebio can now extract and showcase product mentions not only from traditional citations but also from figures, tables, and images within published studies. This approach provides researchers with a more comprehensive view of how Fujirebio's products are being utilized across various scientific disciplines.

"We are always looking for innovative ways to connect the research community with the tools they need," said Christian Lindknud , Senior Global Business Manager, eBusiness and Strategic Initiatives at Fujirebio. "By partnering with Bioz, we can better highlight the real-world impact of our products in scientific literature, reinforcing trust and credibility among our customers."

The impact of Bioz solutions has been significant, with over 200,000 product impressions and an impressive click-through rate, far exceeding industry benchmarks. With over 28,000 impressions from images alone, Bioz's technology ensures that visual mentions of Fujirebio's products contribute to increased awareness and engagement. These insights come from the Bioz Vendor Stats Dashboard, a live, 24/7 analytics hub where customers can track ROI in real time and leverage data-driven insights for strategic product planning and marketing optimization.

Dr. Karin Lachmi , Chief Revenue Officer and co-founder of Bioz, emphasized the importance of this collaboration. "Fujirebio is an internationally renowned leader in diagnostics, and we are honored to support their efforts in driving product visibility through AI-powered citation solutions. By surfacing product mentions from both text and images, we enable Fujirebio to fully leverage the impact of scientific research on its marketing strategy."

Bioz data empowers Fujirebio to leverage marketing insights that enhance product adoption and customer trust, ensuring that researchers and healthcare professionals can confidently engage with and utilize Fujirebio's cutting-edge diagnostic solutions.

Bioz is the world's most advanced AI search engine for scientific research, offering evidence-based product ratings and recommendations to guide scientists toward the most validated products for their discoveries. Bioz's solutions for suppliers include Bioz Badges and Content Hubs, web-based widgets that enhance user engagement and increase sales conversion.

Fujirebio is an R&D-driven company developing new IVD technologies and biomarkers with high clinical value. The company, with global teams located in Japan, Asia, Europe, and the U.S., focuses on delivering products with the highest quality standards to customers and partners. It values CDMO partnerships with many of the world's leading diagnostic companies, sharing knowledge, capabilities, and critical materials to supply, develop or manufacture diagnostic solutions on a wide variety of platforms.

