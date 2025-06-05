SUBSCRIBE
Fujirebio Announces Strategic Collaboration with Stanford Medicine to Advance Infectious Disease Research

June 5, 2025 
TOKYO & SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#IVD--Fujirebio, a leading innovator in in-vitro diagnostics, today announced a collaboration with Stanford Medicine (Location: Palo Alto, California, USA) to advance research and innovation in the field of infectious disease testing. This collaboration aims to accelerate the adoption of ultrasensitive immunoassays that incorporate single-molecule counting technology developed by Fujirebio’s Silicon Valley wholly-owned subsidiary, Fluxus, Inc. Greater test sensitivity can better inform treatment decisions in the clinic, as well as accelerate studies towards therapeutics and preventive strategies against infectious disease threats worldwide.



“Infectious diseases remain one of the greatest global health challenges of our time,” says Goki Ishikawa, President and CEO of Fujirebio Holdings, Inc. “By working with the Stanford Clinical Virology Laboratory under the direction of Professor Benjamin Pinsky and the Stanford Clinical Microbiology Laboratory under the direction of Professor Niaz Banaei, we are bringing together world-class scientific expertise, cutting-edge technology, and global health insights. This collaboration underscores our shared vision to create a healthier, more resilient world.”

“This collaboration represents a significant step forward in our mission to improve public health globally, by combining Fujirebio’s global IVD expertise and Fluxus’ ultrasensitive detection systems with Stanford’s world-renowned research,” says Dr. Peter Wagner, President and CEO of Fluxus, Inc. “We are thrilled to be working with Stanford University’s prestigious infectious disease experts.”

About Fujirebio

Fujirebio, a member of H.U. Group Holdings Inc., is an R&D-driven company constantly developing new IVD testing technologies and unique biomarkers with high clinical value. Our group mission is to create new value in healthcare and thereby contribute to human health and the future of medical care. Our global teams located in Japan, Asia, Europe, and the US focus on delivering products with the highest quality standards to our customers and partners. We value partnerships with other leading companies in the industry, sharing knowledge, capabilities, and critical materials to supply, develop, or manufacture diagnostic solutions on a wide variety of platforms. For more information, please visit http://www.fujirebio.com.

About Fluxus

Fluxus is an industry leader and innovator in optofluidic technologies that develops ultrasensitive detection systems and assay solutions to advance the diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of diseases.


Contacts

H.U. Group Holdings, Inc.
For media:
Public Relations Section, Public Relations/Sustainability Dept.
Phone: +81-3-6279-0884 　
Email: pr@hugp.com

For investors and analysts:
IR/SR Dept.
Phone: +81-3-6279-0926　
Email: ir@hugp.com

Asia Japan Northern California Collaboration Infectious disease
