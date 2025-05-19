SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Fujifilm Validates Cancer Cell-Targeting Potential of Peptide Oligonucleotide Conjugates with Novel Cyclic Peptides

May 19, 2025 | 
2 min read

Research highlights to be presented at TIDES USA 2025

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FUJIFILM Corporation announces the successful validation of the cancer cell-targeting potential of its peptide-oligonucleotide conjugates. This validation resulted from combining oligonucleotides with cyclic peptides developed from Fujifilm’s proprietary peptide library, which contains trillions of variants. This research achievement will be presented at TIDES USA, an exhibition to be held from May 19 to 22, 2025, in San Diego (poster number: 35).



Cyclic peptides, including those containing unnatural amino acids, are emerging as a promising new modality in drug discovery due to their unique and favorable properties, including high binding affinity and specificity, improved tissue permeability, and synthetic versatility. Peptide-oligonucleotide conjugation addresses delivery challenges associated with oligonucleotide-based therapies by utilizing the excellent delivery properties of peptides and have been actively researched.

Leveraging its large peptide library constructed with mRNA display technology, and structural optimization techniques, Fujifilm has developed a proprietary cyclic peptide that binds strongly to integrins overexpressed on the surface of cancer cells, with a low dissociation constant (KD) of 1.6 nM. Utilizing chemical modification methods Fujifilm can successfully synthesize the peptide-oligonucleotide conjugate at high yield. Uptake of these peptide-oligonucleotide conjugates by cancer cells is higher compared to uptake of the non-conjugated oligonucleotide, demonstrating the peptide-oligonucleotide conjugate’s ability to selectively accumulate in cancer cells.

Fujifilm is expanding its drug discovery services for peptide therapeutics globally, providing a wide range of contract research services focusing on peptide discovery, high-throughput screening, and structural optimization. Fujifilm’s one-stop comprehensive service includes peptide chemical synthesis and target protein expression and purification to meet diverse research demands. Fujifilm is committed to driving research and development that fosters technological innovation in the healthcare field, leveraging the ability of cyclic peptides to regulate cellular functions and their specific molecular recognition capabilities, contributing to the advancement of pharmaceutical development of peptide therapeutics.

For more information please visit: Discovery Service of Diverse and High-Affinity Cyclic Peptides


Contacts

Media Contact
Christine Jackman
FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation
E-mail: christine.jackman@fujifilm.com
Tel: +1-914-261-4959

Megan Augustine
FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation
E-mail: megan.augustine.contractor@fujifilm.com

Other Contact
CRO Business Development Office
FUJIFILM Corporation
E-mail: dge-CRO-inq@fujifilm.com

Japan
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Trendy halftone business concept collage. Idea concept, business concept, financial planning,financial profit, favorable conditions, favorable conditions. Trendy modern retro illustration in bright trendy colors. Vector illustration
Mergers & acquisitions
Bain Bets Big on Japanese Market With $3.3B Tanabe Buy
February 10, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Brain shaped white jigsaw puzzle on blue background. Mental health and problems with memory.
Alzheimer’s disease
Eisai Cuts Fiscal 2024 Guidance for Biogen-Partnered Leqembi as Sales Disappoint Analysts
November 8, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
South San Francisco, CA, USA - May 1, 2022: Exterior view of the Merck Researches Laboratories in South San Francisco, California. Merck & Co., Inc. is a global pharmaceutical company headquartered in Rahway, New Jersey. The company does business as Merck Sharp & Dohme (MSD) outside the United States and Canada.
Deals
Daiichi Pays Merck $170M for T-Cell Engager, Expands ADC Partnership
August 6, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Pictured: Handshake in front of raining money / Ta
Deals
Otsuka Pays Up to $1.1B to Buy Jnana, Adds Drug Discovery Capabilities
August 1, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor