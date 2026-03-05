Frontage Laboratories Completes Acquisition of Teddy Lab, Strengthening Global Central Laboratory Capabilities

EXTON, Pa., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frontage Laboratories, Inc. ("Frontage"), a leading global CRO/CDMO, today announced the completion of the acquisition of Teddy Clinical Research Laboratory (Shanghai), Ltd. ("Teddy Lab"), a leading clinical research laboratory service provider in China. The acquisition aims to enhance Frontage's global laboratory service capabilities and further strengthen its presence in China and the Asia-Pacific region.

Teddy Lab is a recognized clinical research laboratory with extensive experience supporting more than 1,500 clinical trials across multiple therapeutic areas. The company is known for its GCP-compliant operations and internationally accredited laboratory services. Teddy Lab operates under CAP-accredited and NGSP Level 1 certified quality systems, as well as qualification as a Class II Unsealed Radioactive Material Workplace, providing pharmaceutical and biotechnology partners with reliable, audit-ready laboratory services that meet global regulatory standards. Its strong track record includes supporting regulatory inspections and contributing to the successful marketing approval of 50 new drugs.

As a result of the transaction, Frontage has expanded its central laboratory footprint in China, which it expects to leverage in supporting the increasing demand for both domestic China and multi-regional clinical trials (MRCT). By integrating Teddy Lab's central laboratory expertise with Frontage's comprehensive service platform – including bioanalytical, DMPK, safety and toxicology, CMC, and clinical trial support – Frontage hopes to further solidify its position as a trusted partner in the clinical research industry.

The acquisition further supports our role as a "one-stop shop" in delivering high-quality drug development services to pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, contract research organizations, and research institutions worldwide. We anticipate that our continued investment in expanding our global infrastructure and scientific capabilities will help us meet the evolving needs of the life sciences industry.

About Frontage

Frontage Laboratories, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Frontage Holdings Corporation (HKEX: 1521.HK), is a US based global CRO/CDMO offering end-to-end integrated product development services from drug discovery through late-phase clinical trials and manufacturing. With over 25 years of experience, Frontage supports pharmaceutical and biotech companies with services including drug discovery, API synthesis, DMPK, safety and toxicology, formulation development, GMP manufacturing, analytical services, clinical trials, bioanalytical services and central lab operations. Frontage operates 26 sites worldwide and has played a pivotal role in helping clients secure regulatory approvals across the US, Canada, Europe, and Asia.

